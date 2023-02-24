CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you've been using the same bag for years, investing in a great piece (or set) of luggage can upgrade your travel experience. Like the selection of bags we'll show you below, many new bags in 2023 come equipped with TSA-approved locks. Maybe best of all? You can buy these great bags today at Amazon and other retailers -- many at great discounts.

Top products in this article:

Away The Bigger Carry-On, $295 and up

Samsonite Omni expandable luggage 24" checked, $157 (reduced from $200)

Rimowa Original Cabin 22" wheeled carry-on, $1,400

Why select a piece of luggage with a TSA-approved lock? As the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) explains, if its officers need to inspect your locked, checked luggage, a TSA-approved lock may save you from having your lock cut off. That's because a TSA-approved lock can be opened by TSA officers with a universal master key.

While TSA-approved locks can be purchased and placed on luggage you already own, many newer luggage pieces incorporate them into their design. We've rounded up some of the best luggage pieces with TSA-approved locks. Some of these easy-to-transport bags also offer useful tech features, such as USB outlets and charging ports.

The best TSA-approved locking luggage

Take a look at our picks for the best TSA-approved locking luggage in 2023. Please note: Luggage prices may vary based on size and color. Below, we've listed the most affordable price for the pieces pictured below.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner 19" carry-on luggage

Travelpro

Available in three carry-on and two checked sizes, and in a variety of colors, the Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner offers a great value at a moderate price point. The stain-resistant-fabric bag (with leather accents) features a TSA-approved lock, an internal tie-down system, integrated accessory products and a removable, TSA-compliant wet pocket for toiletries. It's rated 4.7 stars (out of 5) on Amazon.

Travelpro Platinum Elite spinner, 19" carry-on, $314 (reduced from $370)

Roam The Jaunt

Roam

Roam allows you to customize your own bespoke suitcase. Start by choosing from one of eight sizes, ranging from the Jaunt, a 37-liter capacity carry-on ($550), to the Expedition Expandable, a 121-liter capacity trunk ($695). Then select your colors.

Not feeling creative? You can choose from pre-designed bags, too.

Roam The Jaunt, $550

Roam Expedition Expandable, $695

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 luggage

Victorinox

The sleek Victorinox Spectra is constructed out of Sorplas, a recycled polycarbonate sourced from plastic bottles. The bag is available in carry-on, medium, large and trunk sizes; each size boasts its own unique features.

The carry-on is a great option for frequent fliers. It offers a lockable section (to secure belongings in case your bag gets left behind), and also an expansion system. The larger bags boast ample space for your belongings, self-expanding compartments and lots of pockets and straps for convenient packing. All feature TSA-approved locks.

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 Frequent Flyer carry-on, $575

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 expandable medium case, $600

Victorinox Spectra 3.0 expandable large case, $700

Paravel Aviator carry-on

Paravel

It's all in the details with this chic, carbon-neutral carry-on. Paravel makes its Aviator bag in three sizes: two carry-on options, and a larger check-in. Frictionless, carbon-steel-bearing wheels offer 360-degree movement, while a telescopic handle makes walking (or running) through the airport a breeze.

To customize your travel look, don't forget to order a monogrammed cabana tote or cabana bundle. The latter features a monogrammed luggage tag, card case and passport case.

Paravel Aviator carry-on, $395

Samsonite Omni 20" carry-on luggage

Samsonite

The Samsonite Omni, another polycarbonate suitcase option, offers high quality at a reasonable price point. Features include TSA-approved, side-mounted locks, multidirectional spinner wheels, an interior mesh divider and cross straps. You also have the option of purchasing the bag as part of a two- or three-piece set.

Samsonite Omni 20" carry-on, $109 (reduced from $160)

Delsey Paris Chatelet 21" carry-on luggage (no brake)

Delsey

With faux-leather accents and rounded edges, the Delsey Paris Chatelet makes for an aesthetic international travel companion. The lightweight polycarbonate model is durable, and features multidirectional double-spinner wheels, a USB charging port and an ergonomic handle. The suitcase also comes equipped with laundry and shoe bags, as well as mesh-zippered pockets. Its TSA-approved lock is recessed.

Delsey Paris Chatelet 21" carry-on (no brake), $252 (reduced from $330)

Rimowa Original Cabin 22" wheeled carry-on luggage

Rimowa

Rimowa's aluminum suitcases have been in the hands of international jet-setters for nearly 100 years. The Rimowa Original Cabin features 360-degree spinner wheels, TSA-approved locks and a telescopic handle that easily glides up and down. Available in black, silver and titanium colors.

Rimowa Original Cabin 22" wheeled carry-on, $1,400

Away The Bigger Carry-On luggage

Away

The Away Bigger Carry-On polycarbonate bag features a removable, rechargeable battery (for on-the-go phone charging), an easy-to-set, TSA-approved lock and smooth-rolling spinner wheels. Away also offers upgraded aluminum editions that are stylistically on par with the James Bond-worthy suitcases sold by Rimowa. If you don't like your Away bag, return it within 100 days for a full refund.

Away The Bigger Carry-On, $295 and up

Away The Carry-On Aluminum Edition, $625 and up

