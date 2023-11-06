9 top Black Friday furniture deals from 2023 sales

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart / Pottery Barn

Now's the perfect time to spruce up your home with some fresh furniture. Whether you're giving the guest bedroom a makeover ahead of any holiday family visits or you just want a comfy new sofa for those winter movie nights, you're in luck because Black Friday 2023 has a bunch of furniture deals up for grabs.

Our CBS Essentials crew has done all the legwork, checking out what your favorite stores have in the furniture department on sale now. We've rounded up the coolest early Black Friday furniture deals for you to start browsing and snagging today -- there's no need to wait.

Top Black Friday furniture deals

Shop the top Black Friday furniture deals from Wayfair, Amazon and more.

Homall modern U-Shape sectional sofa: Save $70

Walmart

This sectional recently went viral on TikTok and sold out, but it's back in stock and on sale now. If you're ready to upgrade your living room, you'll want to act fast before Walmart sells out again.

The U-shaped sectional comfortably seats four people, with two standard couch seats and two chaise seats. The sectional is made with velvet fabric upholstery and plush loose back pillows for a sophisticated yet cozy couch on a budget.

"I am pleasantly surprised by the high quality of this couch. It looks elegant and is very comfy," a Walmart reviewer who bought the couch says. "I can't believe it's so inexpensive."

Get the couch for $560 (regularly $630).

AllModern Glen 2-piece upholstered sectional: $1,300 (43% off)

Wayfair

If you're in the market for a new sofa, then look no further: This beautiful sectional is currently 43% off at Wayfair's early Black Friday 2023 sale. The upholstered sectional features a chaise lounge that can be moved to the left or right side of the sofa.

The sectional is made with durable hand-built frames made with ultra-durable, solid kiln-dried hardwood. Reviewers report that the cushions are firm, but comfortable and easy to assemble.

The upholstered sectional has a list price of $2,299, but right now you can score it for just $1,300.

Ashbury extending dining table: 40% off

Pottery Barn

Upgrade your dining table before Thanksgiving with this early Black Friday furniture deal from Pottery Barn. This rustic farmhouse table is ideal for smaller dining areas and offers a clean, polished look with an oak veneer.

The Ashbury extending dining table is on sale now for $539 (regularly $899).

Burrow 84" Shift sleeper sofa: $1,699 (save $300)

Burrow

The Burrow Shift sleeper sofa is an attractive and convenient sleeper sofa choice. It's a modern sofa that easily transforms into a queen-size memory foam bed. It's available in stain-resistant gray and navy fabric. The quilted memory foam sleep surface provides a cozy bed-like feel. It ships for free in three boxes, complete with assembly tools.

Save $300 on the popular sleeper sofa during the Burrow Black Friday sale.

Decor Therapy console table: $198 (save 42%)



Amazon

Make efficient use of empty space and gain extra storage with a console table in your living room. This one comes in three colors, including white. Though it appears as gray-tone in other images, reviewers say this console does indeed arrive in a white hue.

The Decor Therapy console table is constructed from solid wood, MDF and wood veneers. It has three drawers with silver pulls and a midcentury-inspired design.

"Since you only have to screw on the legs, it's together and ready to go in minutes," one Amazon buyer says. "It feels very solid and the drawers are sturdy and slide easily. A fantastic option for a small space."

This console table is a whopping 42% off right now. Get it for just $198 while supplies last (regularly $240).

Serta Monroe square arm sleeper: $746 (39% off)



Wayfair

This 4.8-star-rated convertible sofa includes a full-size pull-out bed. The Serta-designed sleeper has a button-tufted design and a hardwood frame. It's upholstered in soft polyester fabric, and features Serta Dream Coils for extra support and durability.

"What I love is it's super versatile," a reviewer says. "You can sit on it like a regular couch, pull the bottom out and use it like a lounge or you can pull it out and it turns into a full bed."

The Serta sleeper sofa regularly retails for $1,300, but right now you can get it for $746 with this early Black Friday deal.

Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman: $216 (25% off)



Amazon

This leather storage ottoman features a sleek contemporary design with a sophisticated button-tufted stitching. The ottoman is made with bonded leather and birch wood. It provides plenty of storage space for extra blankets or other items. It also makes a nice extra seating option when you're hosting guests this fall or winter.

One reviewer expressed how impressed they were with the quality of the ottoman for the price. "This ottoman is sturdy, has a large storage area inside, and looks so great with my sectional. This was such a surprise considering the low price," the reviewer says.

The ottoman has a list price of $287, but it's on sale now for $216 on Amazon.

Second Story Home swivel reclining glider: 22% off

Wayfair

This swivel reclining glider is designed for nurseries -- its gliding motion helps lull babies to sleep. But this comfy chair, available in six colors, works great in any room.

"Bought this for my son's nursery and have since recommended it for many friends," a reviewer says. "Its sturdy, with good support, and the fabric has weathered a lot of use. Very comfortable to sleep in."

The reclining glider is currently on sale for $392 (regularly $500)

Best Black Friday furniture deals by retailer

These Black Friday furniture deals can help upgrade your space. We've found deals from your favorite retailers for up to 70% off.

AllModern : The AllModern Black Friday furniture sale includes savings of up to 50% on furniture and holiday decor. Refresh your space and decorate for the holidays with AllModern's major Black Friday deals.

: The AllModern Black Friday furniture sale includes savings of up to 50% on furniture and holiday decor. Refresh your space and decorate for the holidays with AllModern's major Black Friday deals. Amazon : Amazon has a ton of early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now, including deals on furniture.



Amazon has a ton of early Black Friday deals that you can shop right now, including deals on furniture. Burrow: Save up to 50% on Burrow's ready-to-ship furniture including popular Burrow sofas.

Lulu and Georgia : Save up to 20% on select styles of furniture, rugs and decor during the brand's early Black Friday furniture sale.

: Save up to 20% on select styles of furniture, rugs and decor during the brand's early Black Friday furniture sale. Pottery Barn: The Pottery Barn fall warehouse sale is going on now, with savings of up to 50% on dining tables, sofas, rugs and more.

The Pottery Barn fall warehouse sale is going on now, with savings of up to 50% on dining tables, sofas, rugs and more. Walmart : Walmart's early Black Friday sale begins on Nov. 8, but there are already plenty of furniture deals to shop now.



: Walmart's early Black Friday sale begins on Nov. 8, but there are already plenty of furniture deals to shop now. Wayfair: This CBS Essentials reader-favorite furniture and home goods retailer is having an early Black Friday furniture sale right now. Save up to 70% on furniture during the Wayfair early access sale.

This CBS Essentials reader-favorite furniture and home goods retailer is having an early Black Friday furniture sale right now. Save up to 70% on furniture during the Wayfair early access sale. West Elm: The West Elm fall warehouse sale includes tons of hot early Black Friday furniture deals. Save 33% on bestselling dining chairs ahead of Thanksgiving or score deals on living room and bedroom furniture.

Is Black Friday a good time of year for furniture deals?

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to shop for furniture. While there are several holidays throughout the year that typically include furniture and mattress deals, the deepest discounts are often seen during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

It's rare to find a furniture retailer that doesn't run Black Friday sales, so you can expect to find deals on all kinds of furniture for your home.

