Want Black Friday tire deals? Here are the best sales of 2023 you can shop now

Black Friday may not strike you as a time to shop for tires, with holiday gifts at the forefront of advertising, but there are actually some great deals to be found on tires already now, even ahead of the official sales holiday. Walmart, Sam's Club and Amazon have Black Friday tire sales on Goodyear, Firestone and more tire brands today.

Of course, the right tire to get depends on your vehicle. Follow the links below to type in your car information (like make, model, sub-model, year and tire size) to find a reviewer-loved, on-sale tire that's right for you. Whether you need all-season or snow tires, there are Black Friday tire deals worth checking out now.

Best Black Friday deals on tires

Learn more about the best Black Friday tire sales at Walmart, Sam's Club and Amazon.

Walmart

At Walmart's Black Friday sale we're seeing great deals on Cooper, Goodyear, Primewell, Lexani and more tire brands. The Goodyear Reliant All-Season tire is $30 off right now. It's able to maintain road contact thanks to a specialized rubber compound and aquatred grooves. You'll be able to find it in all different sizes -- Walmart has an online tool to ensure you get the right fit for your vehicle.

Sam's Club

Sam's Club has great deals on BF Goodrich, Firestone and more tire brands. You can save up to $140 on Pirelli tires, save $100 on Brookstone tires, $100 off Goodyear and save $70 on Michelin right now. (The Michelin deal ends Dec. 1, 2023.) You must be a member to buy them, and the tires are only available in stores.

Click the button below to sign up for a Sam's Club membership and take advantage. Memberships start at $50 per year. Then book it to your local store to score these deals.

Amazon

Amazon's tire deals include sale prices on Starfire, Fullway, Goodyear and more brands. Save 21% on the Fullway HP108 225/55R16 All-Season tire. It comes in 95 size options and has a 4.5-star rating. Prices vary by size. We also found a $50-off deal on the Michelin Primacy MXM4 all-season car tire

