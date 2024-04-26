Inside protests over Gaza war that have swept across U.S. college campuses Police have made arrests at universities across the country amid the rising number of protests that have broken out over Israel's actions in Gaza. At Emory University in Atlanta, police used tear gas on protesters. The University of Southern California announced it's canceling its main commencement ceremony over what it calls safety concerns. CBS News Texas reporter Jason Allen and CBS News correspondent Lilia Luciano have the latest.