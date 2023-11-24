The 5 top Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2023 to shop right now

Amazon

The Apple Watch Black Friday sales are out in full force today, and the CBS shopping experts are here to help you find the best deals. You'll find deals on everything from the Apple Watch Ultra to the Apple Watch Series 9, with price cuts on a variety of different models to fit a range of budgets.

Out of the current Black Friday Apple Watch deals, our favorite is the 41mm Apple Watch Series 9, which you can get for jus $329. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the new smartwatch.

You'll find plenty of Black Friday deals on Apple Watch models otherwise, with more to come each day as additional retailers begin listing their own sales. Whether you're a first-time smartwatch owner, or you just want to add a new Apple Watch to your collection, there's a deal out there for you this season.

Quick links to the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals

Apple Watch Series 9: $329 at Walmart (save $70)

Apple

The Apple Watch Series 9 is the newest non-Ultra Apple Watch, and it's the best watch you can get outside of the Ultra series. It's a no-brainer of a buy that'll work for most users, heavy or otherwise.

It has plenty of health-tracking features, including optical and electrical heart sensors for ECG, blood oxygen sensing, and body temperature sensor. It also comes with a crash detection feature.

The 41mm Apple Watch Series 9 is on sale for $329 at Walmart and $330 at Amazon. That's lower than the current price of last year's Apple Watch 8 ($349), so there's no reason to buy an older model on Black Friday.

If you prefer a larger watch face, you can get the Apple Watch Series 9 45mm version for just $359 at Walmart, which is $70 off its normal price of $429.

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen): $179 at Walmart (save $70)



Amazon

If you're not interested in buying one of the numbered Apple Watch models on Black Friday, you can always opt for the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen). It still boasts the S8 chip from the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra, as well as a lightweight frame casing crafted from nylon composite.

It also comes with most of the same features as the higher-numbered Apple Watch models, but it's meant to be a little more affordable. And it's even more affordable for Black Friday 2023.

Right now, you can get the 40mm Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $70 off at Walmart's Black Friday sale, which makes it $179. The larger 44mm Apple Watch SE model is $209, also $70 off. Note that the 40mm Apple Watch SE and 44mm Apple Watch SE are available for the same price on Amazon.

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $730 (9% off) at Amazon

Apple

Designed for adventurers, the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is not only more rugged than the Apple Watch Series 9, it's also packed with additional potentially life-saving features. In addition to the titanium casing, the battery life of Apple Watch Ultra 2 is up to 36 hours (72 hours in Low Power Mode), which is significantly longer than the regular versions of the watch. You also get a much brighter, always-on retina display that's equipped with a Night Mode for better viewing in low light situations.

In addition to GPS tracking and dual speakers, this new version of the Ultra 2 smartwatch features an action button, side button, a three-microphone array and an 86-decibel siren that can be heard from up to 600 feet away. Unlike the Apple Watch Series 9, you also get an integrated depth gauge and a selection of unique band options that are designed for comfort and extra durability in even the harshest of environments.

This higher-end version of the Apple Watch is currently on sale for $739 on Amazon, but there is also a $9 coupon available for even more Black Friday savings.

What Apple Watch models are on sale for Black Friday

You will be able to find a discount on just about any Apple Watch model during Black Friday, though some models will be more deeply discounted than others. Choose from older models like the Apple Watch Series 7 or snag an Apple Watch 8 on Black Friday 2023 discount. You'll also find first-of-their-kind discounts on the Apple Watch Series 9, so if you've been looking for the perfect time to commit to a new model, this is it. You'll likely see more modest discounts on the brand-new Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Is an Apple Watch worth it?

If you're someone who wears a smartwatch and is considering a upgrade, then an Apple Watch is worth it. The smart wearable can tell time, answer texts and calls, play music and it's outfitted with all the latest features and functions, including health-tracking. While the Apple Watch does not track blood pressure, it does feature as an optical heart sensor, an electrical heart sensor for ECG, blood oxygen sensor and a new body temperature sensor.

What is the latest Apple Watch model?

Apple just released the Apple Watch 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 a few months ago, making them the newest and latest models in the Apple Watch lineup, replacing the Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch Ultra (both 2022 models).

If you wanted to see the prior Apple Watch generations in order, they start with the Apple Watch (1st generation) (2015), the Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 (2016), the Apple Watch Series 3 (2017), the Apple Watch Series 4 (2018), the Apple Watch Series 5 (2019), the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE (2020), the Apple Watch Series 7 (2021) and finally the Apple Watch 8 (2022) and Apple Watch Ultra (2022).

How to compare Apple Watch models

You might be wondering, what is the difference between an Apple Watch cellular vs. GPS? Well if you don't have your Apple iPhone on you, the Apple Watch cellular can still connect to the internet and show you all your favorite content right on your wrist. Plus it can track your location and give you directions no matter where you are. The Apple Watch GPS can only give you directions, but it's not connected to the internet so it can't do things like send you emails or stream music. Note that you'll need a pay a monthly fee to your cell phone provider to enable 5G wireless service (typically $10 per month).