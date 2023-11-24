10 best iPad Black Friday deals of 2023 to shop now

Amazon

The best Black Friday iPad deals are officially here. This year, you can score some serious Black Friday Apple iPad deals during the biggest shopping day of the year -- and in some cases, save hundreds of dollars in the process.

Along with the standard iPad, we found plenty of must-see Apple iPad deals to shop across the entire line, from the most powerful iPad Pro, to the thinner and lighter iPad Air. The CBS shopping experts have even found some major discounts on Apple iPad accessories to go with your new tablet.

Whether you have a gift list full of folks to buy for this holiday season, or just want a new iPad of your own, now's the best time to buy a new Apple iPad. We've rounded up some of our favorite Black Friday iPad deals below. Keep in mind, if you're already an iPad user, now could be an ideal time to upgrade to a newer, faster and more powerful model with a higher-end touchscreen display.

Quick links to the best iPad Black Friday deals

The best iPad Black Friday 2023 deals to shop now

Apple iPads are great tools for students, working professionals, digital artists and casual streamers. Shop the best Black Friday Apple iPad deals available now to upgrade your iPad or grab one to gift.

Apple iPad (10th Gen, Wi-Fi only): $350 (save $100)

Walmart

Here's a chance to save $100 on the current model iPad 10th Generation, which is the perfect "starter" iPad for students and adults alike. This popular tablet's price has been slashed to just $349 (from $449).

This 2022 version of the iPad has a 10.8-inch touchscreen display, comes in your choice of four casing colors (blue, pick, silver, or yellow) and is configured with 64GB of internal storage (which is not expandable after purchase). This is also the Wi-Fi only version of the tablet. The iPad 10th Generation with 256GB of internal storage is on sale at Amazon for $499 this Black Friday, reduced from $599.

If you're purchasing this tablet for a student or someone who will be using it to do a lot of data entry or word processing, we recommend using it with Apple's Magic Keyboard Folio. It is on sale at Walmart for $80 off, which brings its price down to $169.

iPad (10th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $499 (save $100)

Amazon

Here's a slightly different configuration of the current version of the iPad 10th Generation. This one also comes with 64GB of internal storage, but it's the Wi-Fi + Cellular version of the popular tablet. It too comes in four casing colors and offers up to a 10-hour battery life (although this will be shorter when using a cellular data connection to the internet).

Keep in mind, if you opt to activate cellular connectivity, this will require adding the tablet as another device on your cellular service bill, in addition to your existing smartphone. Either that, or you'll need to activate a separate cellular service account specifically for the tablet. This will cost anywhere from $10 to $30 per month, typically for unlimited 5G cellular data. However, when the tablet is connected to the internet via Wi-Fi, it takes full advantage of Wi-Fi 6E to provide the fastest connection possible.

You can also upgrade to the 256GB model with Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity for $649.

12.9" iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi + Cellular): $1,209 (save $90)

Amazon

The current version of Apple's most powerful, 12.9-inch iPad Pro, configured with Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity is now on sale at Amazon for Black Friday 2023. The basic 128 GB version is on sale for $1,209 (regularly $1,299).

If you plan to use the iPad for video editing and want the most storage possible, Amazon also has a deal on the iPad Pro with 2TB. You'll pay $2,224 for the tablet, a savings of $175.

The iPad Pro is available in either a space gray or silver. Prices vary by color and storage.

Apple iPad Pro (6th Gen, Wi-Fi only, 128GB): $1,209 (21% off)

Apple via Amazon

The sixth-generation iPad Pro is Apple's best tablet yet, boasting a 12.9-inch multitouch screen with a 2732 x 2048 pixel Liquid Retina XDR display. It comes equipped with an enhanced camera setup and a singular USB Type-C Thunderbolt port. For those seeking a laptop-like experience, it's fully compatible with the Apple Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil stylus.

The expansive 12.9-inch screen size sets this iPad apart from other iPad and iPad Air models, offering users more on-screen real estate to enjoy a wide range of content. The added screen size is particularly beneficial when utilizing the split-screen function, which allows two apps to run side-by-side.

The iPad Pro is usually $1,299, but you can get it for $1,024 at Walmart. This cellular + Wi-Fi version of the tablet comes with 128GB of internal storage.

Apple iPad (9th Gen): $249 (save $80)

Apple Store via Amazon

While this isn't the newest and greatest iPad you can buy right now, this model is every bit worth the sub-$300 price. You get a lot for the money, especially at $249, its Black Friday 2023 price at Walmart. (At last check, Amazon has sold out of this model.)

The ninth-generation Apple iPad can be paired with peripherals like the Apple Magic Keyboard to make a complete mobile workstation. It boasts a great-looking 10.2-inch Retina display and runs using Apple's A13 Bionic chip. This version comes configured with 64GB of storage. It also includes a 12MP front camera and an 8MP rear-facing camera. Use TouchID for easier logins.

Thanks to its all-day (up to 10-hour) battery life, you can stave off charging until later with regular usage. This version of the iPad will run iPadOS 10 or later, so it can handle all of the latest, software-based featured incorporated into Apple's other iPad tablets.

Apple iPad Air (5th Gen): $500 (save $100)



Apple via Amazon

Introduced in 2022, this version of the iPad Air has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and is thinner and lighter, compared to the various iPad Pro models. The 5th generation iPad Air offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior iPad Air model, thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. This iPad, like all other current models, runs the latest version of iPadOS 17 (or later) and comes with the same collection of preinstalled apps as all other iPads.

The device boasts a 12MP wide-angle rear-facing camera that can capture 4K video. It also offers TouchID for easier unlocking. If you or your family members don't need an iPad with the fastest performance available, this is definitely the tablet you'll want to go with. It's available in five casing colors.

The tablet normally retails for $599, but it's currently marked down to $500 on Amazon for Black Friday. Keep in mind that this deal is for the Wi-Fi only version with 64GB of storage.

Apple iPad Mini (6th Gen): $400 (save $99)

Apple

The iPad Mini (6th Generation) is a sleek, small-form tablet with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display.

First released in 2021, this iPad model runs using the A15 Bionic chip for faster processing. It comes with a 12MP wide-angle camera on the rear and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera on the front. You can choose from four different casing colors, too.

While the Apple iPad Mini lacks support for the proprietary external Magic Keyboard, it is compatible with a range of optional Bluetooth-enabled keyboards, so you can get more work done faster while on the go.

The Apple iPad Mini is currently going for $400 at Amazon. That's 20% off and a savings of $99 off its normal price. If you've been looking for a smaller form factor with similar internal power as some the other mid-level iPad models, this is your best bet. This deal is for the Wi-Fi only version with 64GB of internal storage.

2021 iPad Mini with AppleCare+ bundle (Wi-Fi, 256GB): $683 ($35 off)

Amazon

This configuration of the 2021 iPad Mini (with its 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display) comes in your choice of four housing colors. It's the Wi-Fi only version, but with 256GB of internal storage and it comes with two years of AppleCare+ thrown in.

This tablet is powered using Apple's A15 processor and it supports the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation). The stylus is sold separately, but right now it's on sale at Walmart for $82 (which is $130 off).

For a limited time, Amazon is offering this iPad Mini for $35 off, bringing the price down to $683.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): $82 (36% off)

Amazon

If you want to be able to handwrite or draw directly on the iPad's screen when using a compatible app, you'll definitely want to invest in the optional Apple Pencil stylus. Many of the latest iPad models support the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), which is now on sale for $82 at Amazon (a savings of $47).

However, if you're using an iPad that only supports the Apple Pencil (1st Generation), this too is on sale at Amazon. You can get it right now for $73, which is 26% off.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation): $169 (32% off)

Amazon

No matter which iPad you use, we highly recommend pairing it with the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless earbuds to experience the best possible audio. The sleek and subtle earbuds are a fantastic option for any Apple user, especially anyone who appreciates a lengthy battery life. You get a whopping 30 hours of listening time with these, thanks to their included charging case.

Support for the AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is integrated directly into the iPadOS 17 operating system, so you have control over these wireless earbuds without needing a special app. And if you misplace the AirPods, use the iPad's Find My app to locate them.

One of our favorite features of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) is that they automatically pair with an iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, or iMac and will switch devices whenever you do.

The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) earbuds usually cost $249, but for right now you can get them at Walmart for just $169 for Black Friday.

Does the Apple store have Black Friday sales?

Apple does offer discounts and deals on Black Friday, but they're generally not as good as the deals you can get at retailers such as Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy.

If you're holding on to hope that Apple will run a major sale that you can shop in time for the holidays, don't. Instead, look to outlets like Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy for some of the best price cuts you'll see during the biggest sales event of the year. Of course, we'll also keep you updated on the best iPad sales available.

When is Black Friday?

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday, Nov, 24, 2023 -- the day after Thanksgiving and a few days before Cyber Monday. This is traditionally the kickoff of the holiday shopping season, but many retailers have already begun offering some impressive Black Friday deals on video games and so much more.

Be sure to check out all of the CBS Essentials Black Friday deals coverage, which includes ways to save money on all sorts of products you can buy for yourself or as gifts.

What iPad model is the newest?



Apple has not released any new iPad in 2023, so the 2022 models; the Apple iPad 10th generation (2022), the Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch 6th generation (2022), the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 4th generation (2022) and the Apple iPad Air 5th generation (2022). The Apple iPad Mini iineup hasn't gotten an update in two years, so the latest model is the iPad Mini 6th generation (2021).