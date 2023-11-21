Best Black Friday 2023 streaming deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon

Some of our favorite deals going for Black Friday 2023 and Cyber Monday are all the big time Black Friday streaming deals. From the terrific Black Friday discount on Paramount+ to the major Black Friday Hulu deal, this holiday season is already shaping up to be the very best yet. The only thing missing is the perfect TV to watch all the content you're about to stream. (We know just the thing.)

Keep reading for all the streaming Black Friday deals and how you can start watching (and saving) now.

Best Black Friday Streaming Deals

A gift to yourself or a loved one, these Black Friday deals put you in charge of when and how you watch, while keeping more money in your pocket this holiday season. The deals are really good -- you can get three months of Paramount+, Hulu and Disney+ together for less than $5 per month total.

Paramount+ Black Friday deal: Get 3 months for $1.99 per month

Paramount+ gives you access to CBS original content, NFL football games airing on CBS and NCAA college football. Paramount+ is also the exclusive streaming home to Super Bowl LVIII.

What you'll get with Paramount +:

All NFL games airing on CBS locally and nationally televised on all its subscription tiers

CBS programming including hit shows like "Survivor" and "NCIS"

Paramount + original programming like "Lawmen Bass Reaves" and "Tulsa King".

Professional soccer including the Champions League live

SEC college football games

Paramount Black Friday deal: Get Paramount+ Essential for $1.99/month for 3 months ($59.99 billed annually). Or, get Paramount+ with SHOWTIME for $3.99/month for 3 months ($119.99 billed annually). This limited-time offer ends Dec. 3, 2023. This Black Friday deal is only available to new and former subscribers.

Or get a month of Paramount+ for free

Surprise -- there's not one, but two Paramount+ deals to take advantage of this Black Friday season. Right now, you can get your first month of Paramount+ for free when you use code STREAMNFL. That's much longer than the usual seven-day free trial. Note that you can't take advantage of both these Black Friday streaming deals -- you'll need to pick one.

Note: CBS Essentials and Paramount+ are both subsidiaries of Paramount.

Get Hulu for $1 per month: Hulu Black Friday deal

Known for its trove of high-quality original programming, Hulu is on sale for Black Friday. Access hit shows like "Only Murderers In The Building", "The Bear" and "The Kardashians" anytime.

Hulu Black Friday deal: Get Hulu for 99 cents per month for a year (with ads) for the first year, a savings of $85. You'll pay $7.99 per month after the first year and you can cancel anytime. Add Disney+ for $2 more per month (with ads).





Black Friday Fubo deal: Save $20 per month for 2 months

If you take sports seriously (raises hand), Fubo TV is not playing around with its biggest sale of the year. FuboTV is a sports-centric streaming service that offers access to almost every NFL game of the season, plus 350 live channels and Cloud DVR storage.

Take advantage of this Black Friday streaming deal by starting a seven-day free trial of Fubo. You can begin watching immediately on your TV, phone, tablet or computer. In addition to NFL football, FuboTV offers MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and international soccer games.

What you'll get with FuboTV Pro Tier:

There are no contracts with FuboTV -- you can cancel at any time.

The Pro tier includes 169 channels, including NFL Network. (You'll need to upgrade to Ultimate for NFL RedZone.)

FuboTV includes all the channels you'll need to watch college and pro football, including CBS (not available through Sling TV).

All tiers come with 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR recording.

Stream on your TV, phone, and other devices.

Fubo TV Black Friday deal: For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. You'll save $20 off your first and second months. This means you can subscribe to Fubo for as little as $55 for your first two months.

Sling TV Black Friday sale: Save 50% off your first month

Sling TV

If you don't have cable TV or want more access to your favorite shows, networks and sporting events, the Sling TV Black Friday 2023 sale is a cost-effective way to view your favorite content. The streamer offers access to the NFL Network, local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available) and ESPN with its Orange + Blue Tier plan.

Also worth noting: Sling TV comes with 50 hours of cloud-based DVR recording space included, perfect for recording all the season's top NFL matchups.

What you'll get with Sling TV Orange + Blue tier:

There are 46 channels to watch in total, including local NBC, Fox and ABC affiliates (where available).

You get access to most local NFL games and nationally broadcast games at the lowest price.

All subscription tiers include 50 hours of cloud-based DVR storage.

There are no contracts, so you can cancel anytime.

Sling TV Black Friday deal: While the plan normally costs $60 per month, the streamer is currently offering a 50% off Black Friday promotion for your first month. You'll pay just $30. You'll also get a FREE Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite, which turns most TVs into a streaming device.

You can learn more by tapping the button below.

Related Content from CBS Essentials