20 top Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals 2023 has to offer

After a long wait, Black Friday 2023 is finally here. And that means huge sales on Nintendo Switch games, accessories and Nintendo Switch console bundles are happening right this very moment. This is your best opportunity all year to grow your Nintendo Switch game library, or to find a few gifts for the gamer in your life at a big discount.

Our team of shopping experts have been researching Nintendo Switch prices and has discovered some incredible Nintendo Switch-related Black Friday deals you can take advantage of today. Meanwhile, we've also done a detailed roundup of the latest Nintendo Switch games that have just been released (or that can now be pre-ordered) and have compiled a separate holiday gift guide of the best Christmas gifts for Nintendo fans that you won't want to miss.

While it's rare to find the Nintendo Switch game console on sale during Black Friday, there are some Black Friday Nintendo Switch gaming bundles available at a discount. These bundles are like getting a Switch game for free.

Here are the best Nintendo Switch game deals you can get today for Black Friday.

Here are some Nintendo Switch accessory and subscription deals to take advantage of this Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch bundle with "Mario Kart 8": $299 at Amazon

If you don't already have a Nintendo Switch console and games, this bundle is a great place to start. This Black Friday Switch deal includes a Nintendo Switch console (the standard version, not the OLED version) plus a digital download code for the popular multiplayer game "Mario Kart 8." You also get a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online membership, so you can compete against racers around the world.

Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with Super Smash Bros.: $349 at Walmart

Bettter yet, give the gift of an upgraded Nintendo Switch console. The Nintendo Switch OLED edition features a larger 7-inch screen with more accurate colors and deep blacks. It also features an ethernet port for more consistent online gaming.

The Nintendo Switch OLED console on its own, retails for $349. But as a special Black Friday deal, Walmart is offering the Switch OLED bundled with a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online subscription and the game Super Smash Bros. for the same $349 price. Again, that's like getting the game for free.

Nintendo Switch Lite bundle with Animal Crossing: $199 at Walmart

The Nintendo Switch Lite is the least expensive version of the Nintendo Switch. The main difference is that this version can only be played in handheld mode. There's no dock, so it can't connect to a TV, and there's no tabletop mode. Instead of using Joy-Con controllers, the Switch Lite has controller buttons built directly into the handheld system.

The Switch Lite has a built in 5.5-inch touchscreen. Keep in mind, any game that specifically requires a Joy-Con controller can not be played on this version of the game console.

This special "Timmy & Tommy's Aloha Edition" bundle includes the Nintendo Switch Lite console with an Animal Crossing design, plus a digital download code for the game "Animal Crossing." Get it at Walmart for $199 this Black Friday, the same price you'd pay for the console alone at Amazon.

"Luigi's Mansion 3": $40 at Walmart



In the past 24 hours alone, Walmart reports its sold more than 1,000 copies of this mega-popular Switch game that's suitable for players of all ages. Right now, you can purchase it for $20 off and pay just $40.

In this spooky action/adventure, Luigi gets invited to the towering Last Resort hotel, but when Mario and friends go missing, he'll need to conquer his fears to save them. Wherever Luigi goes, the area is inundated with ghosts.

As a result, he'll need to slam, blow away and vacuum up the spooks with his Poltergust G-00 contraption. Luigi will join forces with Gooigi to overcome the puzzling contraptions and mischievous bosses found at the end of on each themed floor.

"Luigi's Mansion 3" is a fun one player game, but it's even more exciting when played in multiplayer Story mode or the ScareScraper mode (that supports up to eight players).

"The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom": $50 at Walmart

Released this past May exclusively on the Nintendo Switch, "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" is one of the most incredible and ambitious games ever created for this gaming console. It's a beautiful action/adventure game that once again allows players to control Link. However, he's now able to uncover new abilities, creates new types of weapons and explore vast and open areas in ways that have never before been possible.

Here's a chance for teen and adult gamers to return to Hyrule -- explore the land, sea and sky. Of course, there are plenty of enemies to defeat along the way, as well a mysteries to solve.

This is the sequel to "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wind." Since their respective releases, both games continue to hold top positions on the bestseller list for Switch games. Either or both games make great gifts for teen and adult gamers. Right now, you can find "Breath of the Wild" on sale at Walmart for 50% off, so it's just $30.

"Super Mario RPG": $57



Super Mario RPG, originally released on the Super NES and upgraded with current-gen graphics, is a mix of classic-style Mario platforming and secret hunting with RPG elements. To be successful, you'll need to combined strategy, puzzle solving and perfect timing. As Mario and his team explore colorful environments, they'll run into familiar faces, countless enemies and must participate in turn-based battles.

"Super Mario RPG" is rated E (everyone), but we recommend it for players over the age of 10. It's one of those games that teens and adults will enjoy playing as well.

Normally $60, you can save a few bucks buying this game on Black Friday.

"Nintendo Switch Sports": $30 at Walmart

"Nintendo Switch Sports" is a collection of one and multi-player games, including golf, soccer, volleyball, bowling, tennis, badminton and Shambara (swordplay) that can be played with friends or family members looking for some light-hearted competition. These games make full use of Nintendo's unique Joy-Con controllers and are suitable for players over the age of 10.

The physical copy of the game (as opposed to the digital download copy) comes with a leg strap accessory that can be used when playing the soccer game.

You can save $20 on this game at Walmart this Black Friday.

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons": $49 at Amazon and Walmart

Some may dismiss "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" as a simplistic game for kids, but those people are wrong. This game is relaxing for all ages and is all about collecting and using resources, interacting with fellow island residents, and participating in calming activities like fishing, searching for fossils, gardening and exploring.

While challenging, it's more of a lighthearted game to play. It offers hundreds of hours' worth of unique gameplay and is an original and fun game. We highly recommend it for adults.

There are no winners, no losers and no high scores to beat. Instead, this is a highly interactive simulation game. The player controls a character that they choose and customize as they establish residence on a beautiful and serene tropical island. They must build and customize their home, help landscape the island and build additional places that will attract more resistant.

"Mario Party Superstars": $49 at Walmart

The "Mario Party" game franchise has been around for a while, and it continues to be popular amongst gamers of all ages -- especially when it's played with a group of people. This Switch version of the game offers redesigned versions of five classic boards from the original Nintendo 64 version of the game, along with more than 100 mini games.

"Mario Party Superstars" is a family-friendly game that allows players to interact and have fun together. The game can be played locally or online via Nintendo Switch Online.

As you'd expect from a game title with Mario in it, this one features the world's favorite plumber and all of his iconic friends. It has an interactive board game feel, but takes the play pattern of a traditional board game to a whole new level of fun. Now that this classic game is on sale, it's the ideal time to help a Switch gamer add it to their gaming library so they can experience it firsthand.

You can save $10 this Black Friday buying this game at Walmart.

"Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe" (digital): $30 at Walmart

If you're looking for an absolutely adorable and upbeat game that's suitable for younger players, we recommend "Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe." This is a one to four player game that offers a collaborative adventure. In addition to the main adventure, the player will discover a variety of special sub-games and interactive challenges.

The main goal is to explore, locate the missing parts of Magolor's ship and help him put it all back together. Along the way, there are plenty of enemies to outsmart and defeat, plus obstacles and challenges to overcome. One cool feature is that as Kirby encounters different types of enemies, he can mimic their attack moves and special abilities.

"Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe" is rated E 10+, but it's a game that the whole family can enjoy playing together. It encourages collaboration between players.

Note that this half-price Walmart Black Friday deal is for the digital edition of this game.

"Pikmin 4": $55 at Amazon

One of the best things about the Nintendo Switch overall (compared with any of the Sony PlayStation or Microsoft Xbox game consoles) is the vast selection of family-friendly games that focus on whimsical and fun game play, as opposed to shooting, fighting, killing and world domination.

Another popular game franchise that falls into the family-friendly, fun for all ages category, is Pikmin. And this latest sequel for the Switch, called "Pikmin 4," encourages gamers over the age of 10 to grow, gather and then guide the small Pikmin creatures on a fun and whimsical expedition.

Each color and type of Pikmin has special attributes or abilities, so it's up to the player to determine which Pikmin can help them overcome various challenges or get past a wide range of obstacles. Along the way, it's important to collect a variety of special treasures.

While controlling the Pikmin, the player receives help from a trusty sidekick named Oatchi. He's a space dog that's able to do things like smash obstacles and carry Pikmin when necessary during the adventure. "Pikmin 4" is a rather unique one or two player game.

"Final Fantasy VII and Final Fantasy VIII Remastered": $31 (49% off)

Here's a deeply discounted two-pack bundle that allows players to relive the classic "Final Fantasy VII" and "Final Fantasy VIII" RPG adventures, but this time on a Nintendo Switch.

These gamers are suitable for teens and adults. In addition to being remastered to include enhanced graphics, sound effects and music, Final Fantasy VII offers a 3x Speed Mode, an enhanced battle mode and the ability to turn battle encounters off.

This isn't a new game, but it is one of those classics that people who enjoy role playing adventures will love having as part of their Switch game collection.

Black Friday deal on Nintendo Switch Online memberships: Save 10%

To play Nintendo Switch games online, you'll need a Nintendo Switch Online membership. Thankfully, annual memberships are on sale for Black Friday at Amazon. Normally $20, you can get a full year pass for $18, a savings of 10%.

Nintendo Switch Mario Pop protective case: $10 and up at Amazon



The Nintendo Switch makes a great gift for travelers. But if you're taking the console on the go, you'll need a protective case for it to keep it safe.

PowerA makes a wide range of game-themed cases for your switch, including this Mario-themed case. It's currently $14 for Black Friday, reduced from $20. But we found even cheaper options available, such as this $10 The Legend of Zelda-themed case.

Nintendo microSD memory cards from SanDisk: Up to 59% off at Amazon

Nintendo has teamed up with SanDisk to offer officially licensed microSD memory cards designed to be used with any of the Nintendo Switch gaming consoles.

All are currently on sale at Amazon and come in a variety of storage capacity sizes. These are the perfect stocking stuffer for Nintendo Switch gamers.

"Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is Nintendo's No. 1 bestseller



Our in-house expert game reviewers recently did an in-depth review of Nintendo's No. 1 bestseller. The result: "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is our top Switch game pick this holiday season.

Combining beautiful and colorful graphics with original music -- and blending it with fun challenges and new Mario transformations, "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is one of the best games ever released on the Nintendo Switch.

Two of the things we love most about this game is that it's suitable for players of any age and it can be played by up to four players at once. This makes it a game that the entire family can enjoy together. The "kids mode" gives young players easier challenges, which makes it more fun and less frustrating for them (and the adults playing with them) to experience.

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe": $48



Normally a $60 game, the incredibly popular "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" game for Nintendo Switch is now on sale at Amazon for Black Friday for $48.

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" puts Mario, Luigi and dozens of other iconic Nintendo characters behind the wheel of go-karts. They're able to race along a vast selection of colorful and whimsical tracks, while using power-ups and other items to prevent opponents from reaching the finish line.

This is a fast-paced and fun game that can be played by up to four players simultaneously. As players complete various courses, they're able to further upgrade and customize their go-karts.

Will there be Black Friday deals on the Nintendo Switch?

Nintendo and its authorized resellers rarely (if ever) put brand new Nintendo Switch game consoles on sale. However, right now, we've found plenty of Nintendo Switch console deals that are like getting a popular Switch game for free. Dozens of the most popular Nintendo Switch games and accessories have been discounted in conjunction with Black Friday, too.

If you really want to save money on a Nintendo Switch console, one option is to seek out a refurbished or renewed system from a reputable retailer, like Amazon, Best Buy or GameStop. On Amazon, you can snag a renewed version of the Nintendo Switch OLED model on sale for just $299. It's normal price is $350. We've also discovered Amazon has some renewed original Nintendo Switch consoles on sale for $279 (or less).

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday 2023 takes place on Friday, Nov, 24, 2023 -- the day after Thanksgiving and a few days before Cyber Monday. This is traditionally the kickoff of the holiday shopping season, but many retailers have already begun offering some impressive Black Friday deals on video games and so much more.

Be sure to check out all of the CBS Essentials Black Friday deals coverage, which includes ways to save money on all sorts of products you can buy for yourself or as gifts.