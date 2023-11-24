19 top PS5 deals of Black Friday 2023 to get before they sell out

Amazon

Attention gamers (and those shopping for gifts for gamers) -- there are some tremendous Sony Playstation deals available today for Black Friday. No matter whether you're looking for the PlayStation 5 console, bestselling games or accessories like PS5 controllers, there's a deal out there for you to shop right now.

Don't delay -- many of these deals will sell out before Black Friday is over. Read on to find all the best PS5 deals available for Black Friday 2023.

If you don't own a PS5 console yet, take advantage of these Walmart console and game bundle deals. It's your best value this Black Friday.

Here are the best PS5 game deals at the Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy Black Friday sales to take advantage of while supplies last. (Hurry, some games are already selling out.)

While you're at it, place some of these PS5 accessories under the Christmas tree this year.

PlayStation 5 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' bundle: Save $60 at Walmart

Walmart

If you want to get your hands on a new PlayStation 5 for less without having to buy a game separately, this bundle is your best bet. "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" just arrived as a PlayStation exclusive in October, and it's the web-slinger's biggest adventure yet.

You can explore the whole of New York City as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, both with their own unique set of abilities as their respective Spider-Man identities. There's plenty to see and do as you take on the mantle of one of the biggest comic book heroes of all time, and new and old enemies to run into as well.

Now, during Black Friday 2023, you can get the PlayStation 5 "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Bundle at Walmart for 15% off, or just $499. That's discounted from its usual price of $559. At this price it's essentially like getting a brand new game for free -- and a good game, at that.

Get a $50 PlayStation gift card for $45 at Walmart



Walmart

There's nothing we love more than a good free money deal, and Walmart has one this Black Friday for PlayStation gamers: You can get a $50 PlayStation gift card (digital code) for $45. The gift card is good for purchases of game downloads on the Playstation Store, or to pay for a PS Plus subscription.

Note that all denominations of PlayStation gift cards are on sale at Walmart's Black Friday sale for 10% off their face value, so you can stock up and download all the best PS5 games of 2024 at a discount when they release.

Hogwarts Legacy: $40 at Walmart (save $20)

Walmart

The 4.8-star-rated "Hogwarts Legacy" is one of the most popular new PS5 releases of 2023 -- and it's $20 off at Walmart for Black Friday. "Hogwarts Legacy" is not just a game about the Wizarding World. It takes place within it. As a player, you'll experience life as a student at Hogwarts -- taking classes about spell casting, potion brewing and harvesting magical plants. Once you've learned these and other key skills, there are plenty of opportunities for practice.

Since the action-based role playing adventure is set in the 1800s, before the time period covered by the books and movies, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley do not appear. There are, however, plenty of familiar characters and items that fans will have fun interacting with.

It's rated T, making it suitable for ages 13 and up.

Mortal Kombat 1, $40 at Walmart (save $30)

Walmart

Mortal Kombat 1 is part sequel and part reboot: The game takes place in a new timeline created after the events of Mortal Kombat 11. Those familiar with the popular fighting game franchise know what to expect: new and familiar characters, new game modes, fast-paced battles, and delightfully gory fatalities. There's a new Kameo feature, where you can have another character assist you in battle.

Mortal Kombat 1 is rated M for Mature, meaning it's not suitable for children under 17.

Just released in September 2023, the 4.6-star-rated game is already seeing a huge $30 price cut for Black Friday at Walmart.

'Elden Ring,' Amazon, $40 at Amazon (save $20)

Amazon

Discover a rotten world filled with fascinating lore, bloodthirsty enemies, and ever-encroaching darkness in this 4.7-star rated adventure.

This action RPG offers dozens of hours of adventure as you fight across the Lands Between, meant for fans of the "Dark Souls" video game series. It's a challenging title to be sure, but one that's well worth exploring.

This FromSoftware favorite is on sale for $40 at Amazon, which is $20 down from its typical price of $40. That's a savings of 33% and one of the cheaper prices it's gone for on PS5.

"Resident Evil Village," Amazon: $23 at Amazon

Amazon

"Resident Evil Village" is the eighth entry in the long-running survival horror series. It follows Ethan Winters as he goes on a mission to rescue his missing daughter in a dangerous Eastern European village.

Little does he know that when he gets there he'll be faced with a swath of bloodthirsty enemies as he tries to figure out the secret behind his daughter and her captor.

It's down to just $23 at Amazon right now, which is $37 off its normal price of $60. It's a visceral, exciting action game that "Resident Evil" fans will want to snap up at this price, especially at nearly 70% off, and how much replay value there is here.

'Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition': $35 at Amazon (save 50%)

Amazon

"Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition" is one of developer Insomniac Games' biggest adventures yet. It includes both the expansive "Spider-Man Remastered" as well as an entire adventure featuring Miles Morales as the new Spidey himself. Web sling all around New York City and string up the bad guys in this explosive comic book adventure.

With "Spider-Man 2" out in the world, now's a good time to see how everything began. The game is 50% off at Amazon for Black Friday, making it just $35 from its usual price of $70. For two games in one, it's well worth the price.

'Street Fighter 6': $39 at Amazon

Amazon

Get your fight on with "Street Fighter 6," the souped-up brawler that just made its debut earlier this summer. It's jam-packed with plenty of characters to fight with and customize as well as a complete adventure with a story mode to play through. It's your own, custom fighting story with everything you love from the previous "Street Fighter" games.

You can step into the arena for an affordable $39 at Amazon, reduced from the game's normal price of $60. For a complete set of fighters to grapple, tons of costumes and challenges, online play and much more, that's an excellent price and the lowest price we've seen for the game.

'Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1': $40 at Amazon (save $20)

Amazon

Experience the beginning of the "Metal Gear Solid" series, from its rebirth on the PlayStation through PlayStation 3. It's a must-have for fans of the series, as well as newcomers to the "Metal Gear" franchise. Amazon reviewers rate the game 4.3 stars.

It comes with the original PlayStation entry "Metal Gear Solid," and the PlayStation 2 games "Metal Gear Solid 2: Sons of Liberty" and "Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater."

This newly-released collection is the lowest price we've ever seen at Amazon for Black Friday. Normally $60, you can get this game for just $40, a savings of 33%.

Backbone One PlayStation Edition mobile gaming controller: $69 at Walmart (save $31)

Walmart

The Backbone One PlayStation Edition turns your Apple iPhone into a mobile gaming console. Inspired by the PS5 controller, it gives you access to free app store games, plus the ability to Remote Play from your PS4 or PS5 console. It includes a headphone jack to support in-game chat.

Normally $100, you can get a Backbone One on sale this Black Friday for $69 (reduced from $100).

PlayStation 5 DualSense Wireless Controller: $49 at Walmart (save 33%)



Amazon

All console owners, from Nintendo Switch to PlayStation 5, need an extra controller. Maybe the main one is broken, or out of battery life. It's always good to have a spare.

You can get that spare controller for less during Walmart's Black Friday sale. The versatile and ergonomic PS5 DualSense wireless controller is up for grabs for 33% off. That makes it just $49, which is a fantastic price, and one of the lowest we've seen.

This sale price is for four different colorways, so you can choose the one that best fits your personality. It's the best way to enjoy PS5 games, and it connects via Bluetooth for true wireless gaming.

With its hardy shell, haptic feedback, and lengthy battery life, it's an excellent choice for any PS5 gamer, especially as the official models aren't always on sale or discounted. Given that Xbox has made the move toward requiring official accessories, it's a good idea to stock up in case Sony decides the same.

Logitech G535 gaming headset: $80 at Amazon (39% off)

Amazon

Every PS5 gamer needs a headset, whether it's for chatting with the team or enjoying games and media without disturbing others. The Logitech G535 Lightspeed Wireless Headset is a great option, especially since it works with more than just PS5 consoles -- it also supports PS4 and PC.

It offers 33 hours of battery life and up to 12 feet of wireless connectivity. It's also super light, with plug and play options, on-ear controls, and 40 mm drivers as well as comfortable ear cups.

It's on sale for just $80, which is 39% off its normal price of $130. That's a great price for a true wireless headset that can also be used across several different devices. A headset from Logitech under $100 for PS5 is a catch indeed.