Black Friday 2023 espresso maker deal: Save 45% on a Philips automatic espresso machine

Trying to cut down on Starbucks coffee trips? Make your holiday coffee at home with an espresso machine. A high-quality espresso machine can create coffeehouse-quality lattes and specialty drinks right in your own kitchen. These appliances are a great way to treat yourself to delicious hot coffee as the weather gets chilly -- and espresso makers are excellent gifts for coffee lovers.

The CBS Essentials shopping team scoured Amazon's early Black Friday deals to find the best Black Friday 2023 espresso maker deal that you can shop now. The fully automatic Philips 3200 series espresso machine is currently a whopping 45% off -- so act fast to score this incredible deal and start brewing up all your favorite winter coffee drinks from the comfort of your own home.

Philips 3200 series fully automatic espresso machine: 45% off

The 4.2-star-rated device can make up to five black and milk-based coffee varieties at the touch of a button. Its LatteGo milk frother expertly froths your milk so that you can prepare silky smooth lattes and cappuccinos. This kitchen gadget even lets you adjust the strength and quantity of your beverage.

"This was our first super-automatic maker. I'm a fan of straight espresso and the shots are delicious and perfectly made every time," an Amazon reviewer says. "My wife likes cappuccinos and the milk frother works well. It is fairly easy to use with no difficult settings to figure out."

Why we like this espresso machine:

It can make a variety of coffee drinks with just the press of a button.

You can adjust the intensity of your beverages to suit your taste.

It features a milk frother.

