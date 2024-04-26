Interim prime minister in Haiti appointed, transitional council sworn in A new, transitional council was sworn in in Haiti Thursday, formalizing the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. They take on the daunting task of restoring order in the country amid escalating gang violence and political unrest. Haiti's finance minister, Michel Patrick Boisvert, will serve as interim prime minister until a new one is appointed. Robert Fatton Jr., professor of government and foreign affairs at the University of Virginia, joined CBS News to discuss the situation.