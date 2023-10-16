The best Christmas gifts for Nintendo fans are here and they're legendary

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're wracking your brain for the perfect Christmas gift to surprise the Nintendo fan in your life, you loaded up the right save file -- er, gift guide. Just as every PC gamer deserves the coolest Christmas gifts, the avid Nintendo gamer is worthy of something unique and unforgettable -- something striking like the Legend of Zelda: TOTK Nintendo Switch OLED edition, a one-of-a-kind collector's item ($348 while supplies last).

Related: How we select our products

This means digging deeper than the newest video game for treasures that will mean the world to gamers (serious and cozy alike), collectors, and Nintendo fans of every age. Our experts smashed through every question block and left no clay pot un-tossed in order to bring you the perfect list of Nintendo gifts that are guaranteed to be hits this Christmas.

The best Christmas gifts for Nintendo fans of every age

Show the Nintendo fan in your life that you're worthy of being player two by winning them over with one of these unique and exciting gift ideas. Shop these 12 must-have gaming gifts now to get ahead of the last-minute shopping rush.

The Nintendo showstopper: 'The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' collector's edition Nintendo Switch OLED model

Walmart

If you want to take home the star for best gift giver this Christmas, consider surprising a Nintendo fan with this hard-to-get-your-hands-on bundle. This is the type of purchase that checks every box. The bundle comes with an OLED Switch model, which is a top-tier platform pick thanks to a crisp 7-inch OLED screen.

This bundle also comes with a custom-designed console system and two custom-designed Joy-Con controllers -- all of which bear the iconic gold, green, and white pulled straight from Nintendo's latest Zelda game. Whether you're buying for someone new to Nintendo or someone who grew up playing older Zelda games, this is one collector's item you cannot miss out on.

Initially, this Switch console was impossible to get your hands on without a lucky preorder. Now, months after its release, this system is a bit easier to find -- but that doesn't mean you should wait until boxes start disappearing once the holidays roll around.

What we like about it: This collector's edition Switch is perhaps the most striking console Nintendo has put out to date, thanks to a glossy white dock and green/gold Joy-Con controllers. The hardware itself isn't just great to look at; it's well put-together, plus the OLED model is well worth investing in for any Nintendo lover.

Runner up: Nintendo Switch OLED model - Mario red edition

Amazon

If you want to reward a Nintendo lover with an incredible collector's item, but you know they couldn't care less about the Zelda brand -- consider this new Mario red edition instead. This Switch console comes with the same cutting-edge Switch tech as the Zelda edition, but instead brings the iconic plumber's favorite color into your home with an all-red system (with matching Joy-Cons).

What we like about it: This gift is yet another way to upgrade a gamer's home setup with the vivid, full-screen OLED Switch model. Plus, this is the first (and possibly only) Mario-themed Switch console with an all-red dock to hit shelves.

For devoted Mario fans: Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Nintendo

If you want to know what the hot-button video game will be for the Nintendo Switch this Christmas, brush up on the latest side-scrolling adventure releasing soon: "Super Mario Bros. Wonder." The game was expected to hit shelves on Oct. 20, with pre-order options already available in the meantime.

Long-standing Nintendo fans have always been ready to immerse themselves in a new Mario game, and this one comes complete with a brand new aesthetic and interesting gameplay mechanics.

Worried this might not be suitable for younger gamers or anyone unfamiliar with the Mario game series? Fret not, because this game is set to come with added gameplay modes and characters suited for people of all ages: Gamers can play as Mario, Luigi, Peach, Daisy or Toad and progress through the game normally -- or play as Nabbit or one of several colorful Yoshis to coast through levels without taking damage.

What we like about it: The first brand new mainline Mario game in a while (that isn't a sequel or rerelease), "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" is shaping up to be a fun and memorable gaming experience. New characters, worlds, and gameplay mechanics make this a big get among Nintendo fans of all ages.

Please the avid collector with these hotly anticipated 'Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom' amiibos

Nintendo's ever-growing selection of amiibos -- miniature figures of video game characters that double as sources of extra in-game content -- is an irresistible goldmine for Nintendo fans, who love to fill a shelf with eye-catching collectibles. That's why the recently announced pair of amiibo figures from "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom" turned more than a few gamer heads.

Scheduled for release on Nov. 3, the new amiibo figures are modeled after the sagely princess Zelda and evil Ganondorf -- and have been available for preorder. These figures come with in-game extras (yet to be revealed as of publish time) that gamers can enjoy in compatible games, such as exclusive armor.

What we like about it: These two amiibo figures will instantly satisfy any Nintendo fan who can't resist growing their amiibo collection, as well as anyone who's ever played a Zelda game. Amiibo figures typically offer exclusive in-game content for one or more games, making them fun and useful as well.

For the kids (and adults) who can't stop collecting plush toys: Officially licensed Pikmin plushies

Nintendo

For gamers who lives for their collection of plushies, these tiny Pikmin dolls are a must-have. Anyone who's played a Pikmin game (there have been four over the years, with the most recent release being "Pikmin 4" for the Nintendo Switch) will recognize these adorable little guys.

In "Pikmin 4," the urge to collect, protect, and toss around these tiny, colorful companions is almost impossible to resist. Now that Nintendo has released a line of officially licensed Pikmin dolls, you can make a Nintendo fan's Pikmin-y dreams come true with a bevy of mini pals all their own.

In addition to the three iconic Pikmin types listed below (give it up for the original red, blue and yellow), there are even more variations to seek out online.

What we like about it: These tiny plushies are cute and easy to toss around, just like in the Pikmin video games. Cozy gamers, Pikmin fans, and Nintendo lovers will appreciate the chance to add these little cuties to their collection.

For the gamer who's obsessed with matching aesthetics: Pastel Joy-Con controllers

Amazon

If you're shopping for someone who loves to mix and match gaming aesthetics as much as playing video games (if not more), then these new Joy-Con controllers are the perfect gift idea. Joy-Cons have come in a variety of bright neon colors like red, blue, pink, green, purple, and orange -- but now we have pastels, too.

We're talking two new color schemes: purple and green or pink and yellow. These color schemes offer a kinder, gentler aesthetic; the softer tones go great with many cozy gamers' setups (think: light greens, tans and pinks).

If you know a Nintendo fan who streams relaxing games on platforms like Twitch or TikTok, double check to see if their controllers fit their whole aesthetic. If not, consider picking up one of these warm pastel Joy-Con pairs.

What we like about it: The new pastel color schemes for these Joy-Cons adds a new layer of warmth -- perfect for anyone tired of the same bright colors of older models.

Win over the cozy gamer with this farm life sim: 'Fae Farm'

Nintendo

Life simulators and farm simulators are a growing genre for self-titled cozy gamers --players who prefer slower-paced games.

These kinds of gamers would feel right at home in "Fae Farm," a recent Nintendo release that's all about dreaming up and cultivating the ultimate cozy gaming experience. It comes with all the staples of a great cozy game: homey cabins, a farm to manage, non-playable characters to chat with, and scenic lands to explore.

"Fae Farm" brings an added layer of magical realism to the table, with fabled lands and creatures to discover on your own time. This new Nintendo title will fit right in on the shelf of any casual gamer and Nintendo fan.

What we like about it: "Fae Farm"'s mix of cutesy aesthetics and relaxing gameplay mixed with magical elements makes for a refreshing gaming experience any cozy gamer will love.

For the serious gamer: Nintendo Switch Pro wireless controller

GameStop

If you're shopping for a Nintendo fan who is more interested in challenging gameplay than cozy aesthetics, then you simply cannot go wrong with the Nintendo Switch Pro wireless controller. Hailed by many gamers as a top-tier option, this officially licensed controller is comfortable to hold, lasts a good long time on a full charge (up to 40 hours according to Nintendo), and boasts a super sturdy design.

In addition to the classic black controller, you can also take things a step further by investing in the recently released "The Legend of Zelda: TOTK" collector's edition. This highly coveted variation comes with a black, white, and gold design that pairs perfectly with the Legend of Zelda: TOTK Nintendo Switch OLED edition.

Shop both versions of the Pro controller below. Be wary of similar off-brand controllers -- the Pro controller is the only version sold by Nintendo and stands head and shoulders above other variations.

What we like about it: The pro controller is the perfect gift for gamers who take their craft seriously.

For the constant reader: Add Hyrule Historia to their book collection

Amazon

Want to surprise a Nintendo lover with an unconventional gift that doubles as an impressive collector's item? Hyrule Historia is a hardcover book overflowing with lore, artwork, and detailed explanations of everything related to the Zelda series of video games.

Full of exclusive content such as behind-the-scenes interviews and a never-before seen Zelda comic (fully illustrated!), this book is a great way to introduce your Nintendo fan to the world of tie-in collectible books.

What we like about it: With never-before-seen concept art, a detailed history of video game lore, and other interesting content, this book would make for the ideal conversation-starter in any Nintendo fan's home.

For young kids: The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Amazon

If you somehow missed the phenomenon that was "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" when it first released in April, now's your chance to make amends: The film is available to own Blu-Ray and DVD, just in time for the holidays.

Rated PG, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" is a light-hearted, family-friendly adventure packed full of references to Mario games old and new. With an average rating of 7.1/10 on IMDb, this movie is a fun watch for fans of any age -- but especially young children who may be new to the world of Nintendo.

The film is practically bursting with vibrant colors and infectious charm, plus the constant action and adventure will keep your little ones entertained.

What we like about it: This film's plot is easy enough for younger audiences to follow along, while the cartoony action and adventure set-pieces will keep them engaged. Plus, memorable performances by voice actors such as Jack Black as Bowser will easily win over new and younger viewers.

For the gamer who has everything: 2x Nintendo Switch game vouchers

Nintendo

What do you get the gamer who has it all? Nintendo Switch game vouchers are Nintendo's best kept secret when it comes to great gift ideas. Think of these as coupons that can be cashed in for a digital video game of your choice.

What makes these vouchers so special is the price breakdown. You can cash in one voucher for one of many eligible games (including full-price new releases like "Super Mario Bros. Wonder" or "Pikmin 4"). That means you save around $20 by purchasing two vouchers and using them to buy two, $60 video games.

This way, you can help Nintendo fans get their hands on any two new video games (without paying $120 and up). Vouchers are redeemable for up to 12 months after purchase, so gamers can hold on to them for newer releases as well.

What we like about it: These coupons let you gift a Nintendo fan with two video games of their choice and saves you money in the process -- what's not to love?

For the young streamer-to-be: eKids Super Mario wired headphones

Amazon

Is there a young Nintendo fan in your life who watches Nintendo gamers on YouTube or Twitch? Why not surprise them with this budget-friendly pair of wired headphones that sport the iconic reds and blues of Mario himself?

Complete with soft ear cushions, an adjustable headband and stereo sound, these headphones would make for a great gift for any wee gamer. These headphones are great for listening to music, watching movies, and more. Plus, any true Nintendo fan will instantly fall in love with the Mario-themed design.

These headphones are wired and do not come with a built-in microphone, so this is gift for the aspiring streamer.

What we like about it: The simple design is comfortable and, when paired with the iconic colors and logo for Super Mario games, makes for a great Christmas gift for the young Nintendo fan in your life.

Easy gift for the whole family: Nintendo Switch Online + expansion pack 12-month family membership



Nintendo

If you're shopping for one or more Nintendo lovers who happen to live under the same roof, this 12-month membership plan is the perfect gift. This subscription is a one-two punch: It allows everyone on the plan to play online with certain eligible games, but it also gives everyone access to the Nintendo Switch expansion pack.

The expansion pack comes with certain exclusive features for games such as "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," but the big thing is exclusive access to retro games on the following classic consoles:

Gameboy Advanced

Nintendo 64

Sega Genesis

This subscription automatically renews after one year.

What we like about it: This family membership plan allows up to eight Nintendo accounts to be linked under one subscription, so long as they're linked via a "family group." The access to several retro consoles and exclusive content -- such as the booster course pass content for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a $25 value -- makes this a great purchase for the whole family.

How to pick the absolute best gift for any Nintendo fan

Shopping for a gamer can be tricky, but when it comes to Nintendo you're in luck: there's just so many fun gifts to choose from! If you're stalling out wondering exactly what type of gift to go for, here are some tips.

Pay attention when they mention their favorite games: This one's obvious, but for more reasons than you may think. While it's true that picking up the game they've been obsessing over recently is an easy win, you can also pick up on cues for other gift ideas. Fandom for Mario and Pokémon doesn't just stop at games. There are toys, board games, collectible cards, clothes, and more to consider.

This one's obvious, but for more reasons than you may think. While it's true that picking up the game they've been obsessing over recently is an easy win, you can also pick up on cues for other gift ideas. Fandom for Mario and Pokémon doesn't just stop at games. There are toys, board games, collectible cards, clothes, and more to consider. Are they a casual gamer or do things get intense when they pick up a controller? Casual gaming has grown into its own subset of gamers in recent years. Some people build an entire aesthetic around cozy games, in which case look for low-maintenance video games such as farming or life simulators."Fae Farm," "Animal Crossing" and "Disney Dreamlight Valley" are great here. Conversely, if you're buying for someone who takes gaming seriously, stick with a Pro controller or any games with online multiplayer options like "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" or "Splatoon 2." (Trust us.)

Casual gaming has grown into its own subset of gamers in recent years. Some people build an entire aesthetic around cozy games, in which case look for low-maintenance video games such as farming or life simulators."Fae Farm," "Animal Crossing" and "Disney Dreamlight Valley" are great here. Conversely, if you're buying for someone who takes gaming seriously, stick with a Pro controller or any games with online multiplayer options like "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" or "Splatoon 2." (Trust us.) Take note of any other hobbies or collections: If you're buying for people who stream their gameplay, added hardware like a new controller or headset would be appreciated. This is a great chance to dive into the best tech gifts. If you're shopping for a hardcore collector of any kind, you have two great options with Nintendo: amiibo figurines or officially licensed plushies.



Related content from CBS Essentials