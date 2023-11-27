Best Walmart Cyber Monday 2023 deals to shop before midnight tonight

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Walmart/CBS Essentials

Cyber Monday 2023 is on and Walmart is throwing a veritable deal party, slashing prices on top brands like Dyson, Apple, Sony, Microsoft Xbox and more. The mega retailer is giving shoppers an early Christmas, making sure you get the best prices on must-have brands. Over here at CBS Essentials, we've made it our mission to find you the best deals at Walmart.

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale features double-take markdowns (prices so low, you have to look twice) on Apple, toys, auto parts and more. Keep reading for our favorite Walmart deals or top the button below to see everything that's on sale at Walmart for Cyber Monday.

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals



The Walmart Cyber Monday sale is so good, we're thinking it should be a national holiday. Celebrate with these terrific deals on your favorite products.

Psst: Our readers are especially loving this $9 Rubbermaid food storage deal and this Pioneer Woman jumbo cooker.

Apple Airpods Pro 2: Save up to $49

Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case. They have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 are available with your choice of Lightning and USB-C charging cases. Both versions are on sale for the same price.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 retail for $249, but they are currently $229 at Walmart. However, they're cheaper right now at Amazon, where you can get the latest USB-C charging model for $190 (save $60). Tap the button below to get your Apple AirPods Pro 2 at the retailer of your choice.

Why we like the Apple AirPods 2:

They have an upgraded wireless chip with improved active noise cancelation for enhanced audio quality.

They offer 30 hours of listening time with the included charging case.

Their unique custom sound feature allows iPhone's camera to analyze ear anatomy for personalized audio settings.



Apple AirPods (2nd generation): $90 (30% off at Walmart)

Apple

The second-generation Apple AirPods may not be the latest model, but they're still one of the most popular earbuds this holiday season. Retailing for $129 at Apple, Walmart currently has them listed for $90.

These are the most versatile earbuds you can buy if you're a regular iOS user. But beyond that, these are great earbuds that are perfect for tossing in your bag and heading out into the world. They just connect when you need them. There's no frustrating need to pair them.

These 4.7-star-rated earbuds boast more than 24 hours of total listening time with the wireless charging case, fool-proof one-tap setup for Apple device owners and a low-latency wireless connection for full immersion when consuming movies and music.

If you're in need of an everyday set of earbuds that look and feel premium, these are a great and affordable option.

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model: Super Smash Bros. Bundle: $349

Walmart

Get your game on this holiday season with the a Nintendo Switch – OLED Model system. The bundle comes with two Joy-Con controllers featuring a design inspired by the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game. This Cyber Monday deal also includes a download code for the full Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game and a 3-month Nintendo Switch Online Individual Membership (a $67 value).

Start multiplayer battles right out of the box. Up to eight people can play on the same system (additional controllers sold separately). Play on the vibrant OLED screen in handheld mode or play on your TV at home. The system also features 64 GB of internal storage (some of which is reserved for use by the system) and enhanced audio in handheld and tabletop modes.

This isn't the only Nintendo Switch Cyber Monday console deals we found -- you can save on the non-OLED model as well.

Xbox Series S console with 2 controllers: $290



Walmart

This Walmart Cyber Monday PS5 gaming deal includes the console with a wireless controller, plus an extra Xbox wireless controller in the shade "robot white." It includes 512GB of storage.

Get it now for $80 off. It's just $290 (regularly $370).

"This console is the best console for the price ever made in the industry," a Walmart customer says. "Would recommend to anyone needing a cheaper option for the best graphics at the price point."

The console is rated 4.4 stars at Walmart.

Apple Watch Series 9 (45mm GPS only version): $359

Walmart

Walmart cut the price of the current model Apple Watch Series 9 smartwatch to just $359, a savings of $70. This is a rare price cut for a current model Apple Watch. (We've never seen the Apple Watch 9 priced this low before.)

This particular version of the watch comes in the 45mm casing size, in midnight black with the matching Sport Band. It's the GPS-only version of the watch. Several other Apple Watch colors, sizes and configurations are also on sale, so head over to Walmart now to take advantage of this time-sensitive savings opportunity.

The smaller, 41mm size Apple Watch 9 is also available on sale at Walmart this Black Friday. You'll save $70 on whichever model or color you choose.

75" Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV, $898 (save $600)

Walmart

This Google-powered smart TV by Sony comes with a lot of bells and whistles. Sony's Cognitive Processor XR upscales content to look its best in 4K, with boosted contrast, high brightness, deep blacks and natural-looking colors. It has intelligent motion handling, which reduces blur in fast-paced football games and video games. It comes on a multi-position stand -- the TV can be easily raised to support a soundbar.

Speaking of video games: This Sony Bravia TV is ideal if you're a PS5 gamer, because Sony packed in some features just for you. The 120Hz refresh rate makes game animations look their smoothest, especially when compared to a standard 60Hz refresh TV. Input lag is a low 8.5ms.

The TV has two sound positioning tweeters, in addition to its regular TV speakers. It supports Dolby Atmos and is designed to sync effortlessly to Sony soundbars (this one is on sale for $98 for Cyber Monday). Visually, it supports high dynamic range standards HLG and HDR10.

Walmart reviewers love this 75-inch TV, rating it 4.4 stars. "What do I like about this TV? EVERYTHING!" says on Walmart reviewer. "Very sharp picture, Google/Android operating system integrates so well with Youtube TV, Youtube, etc. Setup was a breeze."

Normally priced at $1,498, get the Sony Bravia XR X90K 4K TV at Walmart's Cyber Monday 2023 sale for $898 while supplies last.

Samsung 'The Frame' TV (2022): Save up to $500

Samsung

When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Monet to Van Gogh, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

Crocs Baya lined clogs: $30 (save 50%)

Walmart

These cozy clogs are the perfect winter shoe for any Crocs fan. They feature a plush, fleece-inspired lining to keep your feet warm on chilly days.

Don't get the Crocs hype? Take it from a Walmart reviewer. "I bought these as a gift for my sister and she loved them. True to size and super comfortable! Crocs have never been my thing but I tried these on and fell in love and now I will be ordering a pair for myself as well!".

The 4.7-star-rated Crocs Baya lined clogs are on sale now for $30 (regularly $60). Choose from seven in-stock color options.

The Pioneer Woman speckle 24-piece set: $109 ($20 off)



The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

Good news, Pioneer Woman fans. Walmart just dropped another huge rollback on a customer-loved Pioneer Woman cookware set. The 24-piece Frontier Speckle cookware set is just $109 at Walmart right now. It typically retails for $129.

The 24-piece set has everything you need to cook just about anything in the kitchen. The set includes a 1-quart saucepan, a 2.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 5.5-quart dutch oven with lid, a 9.5-inch fry pan, a 12-inch skillet, a 10-inch skillet, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, an 8-inch cast iron skillet, two mini au gratins, two silicone sleeves, a nylon spatula and an acacia wood turner and spoon. The must-have set is made with quick-heating aluminum and features a nonstick coating for easy cleaning.

"This Pioneer Woman 24-piece cookware set is simply gorgeous," a Walmart customer says. "Obviously, functionality is every bit as important as beauty in the kitchen -- and this cookware set has that in spades. Each piece feels sturdy and extremely well made."

Choose from three colors.

Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum: $335 ($85 off)

Walmart

Sparkling floors aren't out of reach this holiday season, thanks to Walmart's terrfic deal on the popular Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum. This cordless vacuum deep cleans carpets and hard floors thanks to its de-tangling Motorbar™, with hair removal vanes (goodbye pet hair).

Dyson's advance whole-machine filtration captures pet allergens and fine dust. The cordless format means you can clean high, low and everywhere in between.

The Dyson V8 Origin+ cordless vacuum is on sale at Walmart at $335 (reduced from $420).

38-piece Rubbermaid food storage container set: $9



Walmart

Here's a hot Walmart Cyber Monday deal on Rubbermaid storage for all those holiday leftovers. For just $9, you get six 0.5-cup Rubbermaid containers, five 1.25-cup containers, six 2-cup containers, one 3-cup container and one 5-cup container. All containers come with vented lids for easier reheating and spatter-resistance. The containers are BPA-free and made with non-toxic plastic.

The containers have gotten a lot of praise from reviewers on how well-made and sturdy they are for the price point.

"These are one of the best food storage containers that we have ever purchased. They are the sturdiest yet. We use them for everything," says one Walmart reviewer.

Choose from teal or red container lids.

31-inch Acer Nitro ED320QR curved gaming monitor: $139 (save $90)

Walmart

Here's a Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal that's too good to pass up, especially if you're looking to go big -- Walmart has just discounted the 31-inch Acer Nitro ED320QR curved gaming monitor down to $139 for Cyber Monday 2023, reduced from $229.

This HDR-ready monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate (makes fast-paced action look smooth), low input lag and 1ms response time (reduces ghosting). The most impressive feature, though, are its size -- this 31.5-inch HD (1920 x 1080) display has a zero-frame design to maximum screen space. And it's curved, which may make you feel more immersed in the in-game action.

Walmart reviewers say this 4.7-star-rated monitor improves their gameplay. "I bought this for my son for Christmas," says one verified buyer. "He had to open it as soon as it arrived. He loves the graphics in the picture quality!"

Simply put, you'll be hard pressed to find a better, larger computer monitor for gamers with these features for a better price this Cyber Monday. Grab this computer monitor deal before it sells out, because all of Walmart's best holiday deals always do.

Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker: $49

Walmart

The Keurig K-Express Essentials coffee maker is compatible with K-Cup coffee pods for single-serve brewing. It holds a 36-ounce water reservoir, so you won't need to refill in between each cup.

This Keurig coffee maker measures just 6.5-inches wide, making this an excellent space-saving option. This ultra-compact coffee maker is perfect for small apartment kitchens, home offices or dorm rooms.

Normally $59, you can pick this Keurig coffee maker up for $49 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale, making it a great gift pick under $50.

Kissair countertop ice maker: Save $41



Walmart

This affordable ice maker with a handle makes up to 26 pounds of bullet-shaped ice. It can have nine bullet-shaped ice cubes ready in as little as six minutes. This portable ice maker is self-cleaning and comes with an ice scoop. Its handle makes it easy to transport.

Find it in five colors. Walmart reviewers rate it 4.5 stars.

This portable ice maker is currently $69 at Walmart ahead of for Cyber Monday 2023, reduced from $130.

The Pioneer Woman Prairie aluminum jumbo cooker: $18



Walmart

This 4-quart cast aluminum pan from The Pioneer Woman is a special Walmart-exclusive Black Friday release. It offers a large four-quart capacity perfect for cooking family dinners and special holiday meals. It has a nonstick coating that makes it easy to clean and comes with a high-quality glass lid.

The pan features a vintage-inspired, all-over speckle design.. Currently. the charcoal version of the pan is sold out, but you still have time to scoop up the linen model for just $18.

55" Elements 4K outdoor TV: $498 ($400 off)

Walmart

This IP55 weatherproof TV with HDR10 is designed for outdoor use in all seasons: It works in temperatures from -4ºF to 104ºF. It features a tempered, anti-glare screen that's bright enough for use in partial sun. Roku is built in, so it's easy to stream your favorite shows.

"This TV is great!" shared one Walmart customer. "Just what we were looking for to watch sports outside. Easy to set up, no glare."

"The TV is a great value for the price," added another buyer. "It is viewable in partial shade. The sound is good and the built in Roku works very well."

Get the 55-inch Elements 4K outdoor TV for just $498 today at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale (regularly $898).

'Hogwarts Legacy': $49 ($22 off)



Walmart

"Hogwarts Legacy" is the closest we'll ever get to attending the storied academy out of the Harry Potter franchise. If you've ever wanted to learn how to cast spells and brew potions like a "real" wizard, this game has you covered.

You'll play as your own custom Hogwarts student, get sorted into a house, and become fully immersed in the "Harry Potter" universe. In addition to that, you'll meet new friends, learn more about the academy, and see more of the school you've come to love over the years on the page and in the movies.

Right now, Walmart is serving up the game on PS5, PS4, and Xbox Series X/S for just $49. That's a savings of $22. Currently, the Nintendo Switch version isn't on sale, but you'll want to play on a more souped up 4K console anyway, if you can.

HP 15.6-inch Laptop: $179 (32% off)



Walmart

This laptop may be under $200, but don't mistake it for a bucket of bolts that can't get things done. It boasts a 15.6-inch screen, 4GB RAM, 128GB to store all your documents and an Intel Pentium processor to handle all the tasks you feel like throwing at it.

It includes a great webcam with advanced noise reduction software for Zoom calls or daily meetings, and a battery that'll last you up to 11 hours and 45 minutes even when you're playing videos or using Bluetooth.

This HP 15.6-inch laptop may not be decked out with all the latest bells and whistles, but it can still hold its own in terms of everyday tasks. It's also just under $200, which makes it a huge steal, especially if you have kids who need a way to reliably get their homework done every day. You won't easily find another deal like this, so act fast while it's still available.

Hoover MaxLife PowerDrive Elite swivel vacuum cleaner: Save $56

Hoover via Walmart

This Hoover upright vacuum can swivel to reach dirt, dust and debris from most angles. It's outfitted with a HEPA filter, which can capture 99% of dust and fine particles. Includes telescoping extension wand, crevice tool and a 2-in-1 upholstery and dusting tool.

I love my new vacuum cleaner! It can move side ways and in and out of cracks and corners, unlike a lot of other vacuums. I would most definitely recommend." said one Walmart customer.

The vacuum is on sale for $94 (regularly $150) at Walmart with this Black Friday vacuum deal.

PlayStation 5 'Marvel's Spider-Man 2' bundle: $499 (15% off)



Walmart

There are a lot of , including this one. If you want to get your hands on a new PlayStation 5 for less without having to buy a game separately, this bundle is your best bet. "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" just arrived as a PlayStation exclusive in October, and it's the web-slinger's biggest adventure yet.

You can explore the whole of New York City as Peter Parker and Miles Morales, both with their own unique set of abilities as their respective Spider-Man identities. There's plenty to see and do as you take on the mantle of one of the biggest comic book heroes of all time, and new and old enemies to run into as well.

Right now, you can get the PlayStation 5 "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" Bundle at Walmart for 15% off, or just $499. That's discounted from its usual price of $559. At this price it's essentially like getting a brand new game for free -- and a good game, at that.

GTRacing gaming chair: $100 (save 60%)

Walmart

The ergonomically designed GTRacing gaming chair has a lot of advanced features: In addition to the PU leather headrest, there's a racing-style angle adjuster so you can rock or recline up to 160 degrees. The arm rests are adjustable too, both up and down, and rotationally. The upholstered seat is made from high-density foam sponge that will keep you comfortable when sitting for an extended period of time, supporting up to 300 pounds. The gaming chair's base coms with nylon smooth-rolling casters.

The GTRacing gaming chair comes in multiple color ways. The red and white chairs pictured above are on sale for $100 at Walmart's Cyber Monday 2023 sale. Blue, black and purple color ways are available for $10 more. Tap the button below to score this Cyber Monday deal before it sells out, because most of these epic Walmart deals do.

Most popular toy of Christmas 2023: Get the Barbie Dreamhouse for 30% off

Amazon

If you're looking for the perfect gift for the Barbie fan in your life, you can't go wrong with this year's Barbie Dreamhouse. This 75+ piece set features a Barbie Dreamhouse playset with a 3-story slide, a pool party area and pet accessories.

It's likely to be one of the most-wanted holiday gifts of the season, especially for young fans of the Barbie movie.

"This year's Dreamhouse showcases a harmonious blend of nostalgic elements we've loved from previous models with modern, innovative features that resonate with today's kids," shared a reviewer who reported that the Dreamhouse was a big hit with their kids says.

The 4.7-star-rated playset is on sale for $139 at Walmart for Black Friday, reduced from $199.

Owlet Dream Sock baby monitor: $100 off



Walmart

The 4.3-star-rated Owlet Dream Sock is a wearable smart baby sensor that can help track baby's health and sleep metrics. The popular monitor is currently on sale for $65 off during the Walmart Baby Days sale.

The smart sock can be worn on the baby's foot to track the baby's sleep, including how many times the baby wakes during the night, the baby's heart rate, oxygen levels, sleep quality and total hours slept.

"As a new parent, the Owlet Dream Sock is a wonderful must-have product. It gives my husband and I the added piece of mind to know our baby is sleeping safely and also helps us to track her sleep," a Walmart reviewer shares.

Get it now for $199 (reduced from $299).

Febfoxes baby monitor: $19 ($51 off)



Walmart

This 4.5-star-rated baby monitor and indoor camera offers 1080p video quality and two-way audio. It features 360-degree tracking for a clear view of the whole room.

"This monitor was a game-changer for us," a Walmart customer says. "The video quality is crystal clear during the day, and the night vision works like a charm. The two-way audio feature lets us soothe our baby from another room. The temperature sensor is a handy bonus."

Right now you can get this camera on sale for only $19.

24" Pikachu Plush: $25 (save 50%)

Walmart

This cute and cuddly Pikachu plushie is sure to be a hit with Pokemon fans -- it makes a great gift for Nintendo gamers. It stands an impressive 24 inches tall and is recommended for children ages 2 and up.

Normally $50, you can get this Pikachu plush for just $25 at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale, while supplies last. Other Pokemon characters are available, for $25 too. It's one of our absolute favorite Nintendo Cyber Monday deals for young kids (and kids at heart).

More deals at the Walmart Cyber Monday sale

There's a lot more than the items listed above on sale at today's Cyber Monday 2023 sale, including these deals on tech at Walmart and deals for your home. There are plenty of deals on toys to put under the Christmas tree this year, too. (We've even included a few of Walmart's Black Friday deals that are still available.)

Best tech deals at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale:

Best home deals at Walmart's Cyber Monday sale:

Walmart+ members get Paramount + for free



Walmart's current Cyber Monday sale is the third and final event in a wave of Walmart holiday deals this November. Like with Walmart's Black Friday sale, Walmart+ members got three hours of early access to the deals.

Walmart+ membership offers quick and free shipping with no minimum purchase on all Walmart.com purchases. You also get free same-day delivery from your local Walmart store (in some areas), gas discounts, access to Paramount+ and prescription drug discounts. You can also arrange for returns to be picked up from your home.

Walmart+ costs $98 per year, or $7.95 per month. Tap the button below to sign up for Walmart+ and get Paramount+ for free.

Looking for even more Black Friday deals? Fashion, beauty, sports fan gear, fitness equipment, furniture, appliances, mattresses, toys – no matter the category, we have your holiday shopping needs covered. Plus, we're sharing ways to help you make your dollar work harder during Cyber Week and beyond.

Related content from CBS Essentials

