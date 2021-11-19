Black Friday 2021: Your guide to deals and sales from Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, Kohl's and more

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Find pre-Black Friday deals and all the details about Black Friday 2021 here. Sasha Pritchard Photography

It may not be Thanksgiving yet, but Black Friday 2021 is officially here. Most major retailers from Amazon to Walmart to Best Buy to Target have all already kicked off their Black Friday sales. Great deals are available now, and more great deals are coming weekly.

If you're looking to get your holiday shopping game plan together, you've come to the right place. Here is your guide to finding the best deals for Black Friday 2021.

What you need to know about Black Friday 2021

Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, is one of the biggest deal-shopping events of the year. On Black Friday, almost every major retailer offers big discounts on holiday gifts, the hottest toys of the year, apparel, kitchen gifts, tech gadgets and more. Don't expect discounts on hard-to-find items like the Sony PlayStation 5, but you may be able to catch a PS5 restock during Black Friday.

Traditionally on Black Friday, some shoppers stay up late the night of Thanksgiving or wake up early to line up in front of stores for early-morning openings and doorbuster deals. In light of COVID-19, many stores closed on Thanksgiving 2020, and instead of directing shoppers to their brick-and-mortar stores on Black Friday, directed shoppers to Black Friday deals on their websites.

Curbside pickup options were popular in 2020, and will likely be just as popular in 2021. Curbside pickup allows you to order an item online from a big-box retailer, drive to a store location and have the store bring your purchase out to your vehicle when you arrive.

Black Friday sales have already begun

Though Black Friday 2021 is Nov. 26, if you wait that long to shop, you'll miss out on a some great deals. That's because Amazon, Walmart, Target and Best Buy have all already started their Black Friday sales. Amazon's Black Friday sale kicked off in October and will run through the Thanksgiving holiday, with a number of short-term and longer-duration deals.

The next phase of Walmart's Black Friday 2021 event, called Walmart Deals for Days, starts Nov. 22. But there are plenty of deals available there right now.

Electronics retailer Best Buy has similarly launched early Black Friday deals. Its latest batch of deals includes a $249 Cricut Maker cutting machine (save $120) that's great for holiday crafting, Jabra Elite 85t noise cancelling earbuds for $149 (save $80) and a 70-inch Samsung smart TV for $600 (save $150). Best Buy also has daily deals that expire today.

Target's Black Friday sale, Holiday Best, will feature new deals every week as well. This week, there's a buy 2, get 1 free deal on movies, books, video games, board games and more worth checking out. There's also a buy 2, get 1 free deal on Disney toys and clothing. Plus, you can save up to 25% off TVs, save up to 50% off headphones and save up to 30% off hair care appliances. These deals end Saturday.

Start holiday shopping early this year

Shipping experts are recommending that you start holiday shopping now, even before the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales have begun. Though the situation there is improving, the Port of Los Angeles, which handles 40% of the nation's imports, is still working through a backlog of cargo shipments.

That means you may not find the products you want as quickly (or as affordably) as usual this holiday season. Shipping containers are also in short supply, increasing shipping costs. Retailers from Best Buy to Nordstrom are expecting some port-related delays. COVID-19 also has caused disruptions to global supply chains, and some overseas factories are shut down to prevent the spread of the illness.

Are there pre-Black Friday deals already available now?

Fortunately, shopping now doesn't mean that you have to miss out on great deals. Ahead are some pre-Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now at stores like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, GameStop, Target and Ulta.

Walmart Black Friday deals

These featured online deals are currently live at the Walmart Deals for Days early Black Friday sale.

PlayStation 5 console: $499



Sony via Walmart

The Sony PlayStation 5 features near instant load times for installed PS5 games, high frame rate gameplay (120 fps) for compatible games, a wireless haptic controller with built-in microphone and 4K graphics.

Walmart has announced it will restock the PS5 on Nov. 22. That said, we put a "check stock now" button below so you can check and see if you can catch a surprise early PS5 restock today. (PS5 availability is online only.)

PlayStation 5 console, $499

Xbox Series X console: $499

Xbox via Walmart

The Xbox Series X console is the fastest and most powerful Xbox ever, with 12 teraflops of processing power. The gaming device is backward compatible with thousands of games from all four generations of Xbox consoles.

The Xbox Series X is about as hard to find at retailers as the Sony PS5, but Walmart says it will similarly restock on Nov. 22. (Xbox Series X availability is online only.)

Xbox series X console, $499

Samsung Chromebook 4: $125



Samsung via Walmart

One of the most popular deals at Walmart this Black Friday is still available: You save more than half off when you purchase this Samsung Chromebook during Walmart's Deals for Days sale. This slim 11.6-inch device features 4 GB of memory, a full-size keyboard and trackpad and voice control with Google Assistant. You may find better Chromebooks for sale this holiday season, but you'll be hard pressed to find another under $100.

Samsung Chromebook 4, $125 (regularly $284)

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum: $288



Shark via Walmart

We've seen a number of good deals on robot vacuums for Black Friday, but this Shark vacuum is the lowest-priced self-emptying robot vacuum we've found this season. It can be controlled via an app or voice control to clean carpets and hard floors. After each cleaning session, the device automatically empties itself into its bagless self-empty base, so you won't have to empty it time and time again.

Shark EZ bagless self-empty robot vacuum, $288 (regularly $499)

Barbie dream camper: $60

Barbie via Walmart

Barbie and friends can go anywhere in her 3-in-1 dream camper. This pink camper can transform into three different vehicles, five living spaces, and includes 60 accessories including fishing gear, a picnic table with seating for four, bathroom necessities, a sleeping bag and blankets.

Barbie dream camper, $60 (regularly $90)

Warner's women's fleece-lined tights: $7

Warnaco via Walmart

The two-pack of cold weather tights are a special price during Walmart's Deals for Days. Each set of tights features a tummy control top. Tights run up to a size 3XL.

Warner's women's fleece-lined tights, $7

Rock Crawler RC monster truck: $45



Hot Wheels via Walmart

This remote-controlled, 23-inch long vehicle really puts the "monster" in monster truck. This massive toy features radio control, four-wheel drive and an internal USB rechargeable battery.

New Bright 4WD 1:6 RC Rock Crawler, $45

Luxe dual-nozzle bidet attachment: $25



Luxe via Walmart

Here's an unusually refreshing Black Friday deal: Walmart has a bidet on deep discount during Deals for Days. The Luxe W85 model features a dual-nozzle, non-electric bidet attachment. The bidet has pressure-control knobs for user preference as well as a hygienic nozzle-guard gate for easy maintenance.

Luxe dual nozzle bidet attachment, $25

Apple AirPods 3: $175

Apple

The IPX4 sweat- and water-resistant Apple AirPods (3rd generation) come with a number of upgrades over the previous generation: spatial audio that places sound all around you, longer battery life (30 hours total, with included MagSafe charging case), force sensor controls on the stalk and support for Find My Network so they'll never go missing. You can save a few dollars off the $179 Apple list price by shopping at Walmart.

Apple AirPods 3, $175

Keurig K-Duo coffee machine: $79

Walmart

Fall is the perfect time for a warm cup of coffee -- or cup of hot cocoa -- so it's no surprise that Keurig coffee makers are popular around Black Friday. The Keurig K-Duo offers the best of both coffee worlds: the convenience of a coffee pod-based Keurig, and the versatility of a traditional carafe brewer.

Keurig K-Duo coffee machine, $79 (reduced from $99)

Hamilton Beach Fryer (2 liter): $35

Walmart

Sure, air fryers are all the rage. But did you know you can get a great deal on a traditional fryer as well? This Hamilton Beach model holds up to 8 cups of oil.

Hamilton Beach fryer, $35 (reduced from $53)

Ninja Air Fryer (4 quart): $69

Ninja via Walmart

This 4-quart air fryer circulates hot air around your food, making it crispy on the outside and perfectly cooked on the inside. And it doesn't just air fry things: The wide temperature range (105° to 400° F) allows you to reheat and dehydrate food as well.

Ninja 4-quart air fryer, $69 (reduced from $89)

Lego Classic Bricks on a Roll: $20



Lego via Walmart

If you know a kid who's into cars, trucks and other modes of transportation, this Lego Classic set will bring them hours of joy.

LEGO Classic Bricks on a Roll, $20 (reduced from $30)

Anker Eufy robot vacuum: $149

Anker via Walmart

This robot vacuum has home mapping and an automatic suction-power adjustment. It is also compatible with Amazon Alexa or the Google Assistant for hands-free control.

Anker Eufy Robot Vacuum, $149 (reduced from $350)

[OUT OF STOCK] LOL Surprise Bling series 6-pack: $44



LOL via Walmart

Still looking for Splash Queen, Pranksta and the other LOL Bling series dolls? This six pack, full of accessory reveals and surprises, can help round out any LOL Surprise collection.

LOL Surprise Bling Series 6-Pack, $44 (reduced from $70)

Nerf Rival motorized blaster: $89

Nerf via Walmart

This motorized Nerf blaster fires up to eight balls per second. This model features the fastest automatic Nerf firing system to-date. And there's no need to stock up on batteries; this blaster has a built-in rechargeable battery.

Nerf Rival motorized blaster, $89 (reduced from $100)

Our favorite Walmart Black Friday deals next week

These deals are going live on Walmart.com on Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. EST, but you can preview the items now by using the links below. Paid Walmart+ members can start shopping the sale at 3 p.m. EST.

Apple AirPods Pro: $159 (starts Nov. 22)

Apple via Walmart

One of this season's must-have gifts, Apple AirPods Pro use active noise cancellation technology to block out outside noise so you only hear your favorite music, podcasts and TV shows. Need to hear important announcements or keep an ear on traffic while you have your AirPods in? The Siri-enabled AirPods Pro feature a transparency mode so you can tune in to the world around you. The water- and sweat-resistant AirPod's silicone tips come in three sizes for a customizable and comfortable fit.

Apple AirPods Pro, $159 (regularly $197)

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS: $109 (starts Nov. 22)

Apple via Walmart

The sport-focused Apple watch allows you to track all of your fitness goals. Wear it during workouts to monitor your movement and heart rate or share your daily activity with friends. The Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS is water-resistant up to 50 meters. The device is wifi and Bluetooth compatible.

Apple Watch Series 3 with GPS. $109 (regularly $199)

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: $299 (starts Nov. 22)

Nintendo via Walmart

Walmart is offering Nintendo's latest home gaming system bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe during their Black Friday deals. The $299 gaming bundle includes neon blue and red Joy-Con controllers, a Switch console, Switch dock, AC adapter, HDMI cable, two Joy-Con strap accessories, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and a Nintendo Switch online three month individual membership.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $299

Xbox Series S console: $299 (starts Nov. 22)

Xbox via Walmart

Unlike the PS5 and the Xbox series X, the Xbox series S console will likely be available in store Nov. 26 (assuming it doesn't sell out). The gaming device offers next generation speed and performance with Xbox velocity architecture, powered by a custom SSD and integrated software. It includes backward compatibility, so gamers can play play thousands of games from all four generations of Xbox consoles.

Xbox Series S console, $299

70" 4K smart TV with Roku: $398 (starts Nov. 22)

onn. via Walmart

This smart TV has the easy-to-use (and easy-to-customize) Roku operating system built in, which provides access to thousands of paid and free TV channels. You many not be familiar with its brand name (Onn), but this 70" Roku TV is rated 4.3 stars at Walmart -- and you'll be hard pressed to find another 70" television with Roku baked in for this price.

70-inch class 4K smart TV with Roku, $398

The Pioneer Woman 30-piece cook and prep set: $79 (starts Nov. 22)

The Pioneer Woman via Walmart

The non-stick cookware set comes in three different colors. It includes two saucepans with lids, two frying pans, a Dutch oven with a lid, a skillet, a wooden spoon, a baker with a lid, a chef knife with a sheath, a paring knife with a sheath, a mixing bowl with a lid, four measuring bowls, four measuring spoons, a pie dish with a lid, and a slotted turner.

The Pioneer Woman 30-piece cook and prep set, $79

Best Buy Black Friday deals

Be sure to check out these early Black Friday deals, available at Best Buy now:

And that's not all. Here are some of our favorite Best Buy early Black Friday deals you can shop right now.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 (32GB): $119

Best Buy

This 11-inch AMD Lenovo Chromebook with 4GB of memory and 32GB of flash storage, marked down $100 for Black Friday, is a great low-cost solution for light computing tasks such as browsing the internet, typing up documents or chatting on Zoom.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 (32GB), $119

Apple AirPods with wireless charging case: $160

Apple via Best Buy

Apple AirPods are $50 off right now. These water-resistant wireless earbuds come with a wireless charging case. Easily share audio from your iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, or Apple TV to your AirPods. Plus, they're compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods, $160 (regularly $200)

Best Buy also has the newly released Apple AirPods 3 (with a MagSafe charging case), which is sure to be one of the hottest gifts this holiday season. It's currently available for $179 at Best Buy -- list price -- though at last check Walmart had the Apple AirPods 3 for $175, a savings of $4.

Apple AirPods 3, $179

Mr. Christmas Alexa-enabled artificial Christmas tree: $300



Mr. Christmas via Best Buy

Is it holiday magic? No, it's your Amazon Alexa-compatible Christmas tree. Ask Alexa to turn your pre-lit Mr. Christmas tree's lights on and off at scheduled times throughout the day or perform one of 40 lighting functions. The artificial tree stands 6.5-feet tall.

Mr. Christmas Alexa-enabled 6.5-foot artificial Christmas tree, $300 (regularly $400)

Apple AirPods Max: $479



Apple via Best Buy

Apple's high-end over-the-ear headphones are on sale right now during early Black Friday deals at Best Buy. Apple AirPods Max use active noise-cancellation technology to block out unwanted noise and feature a transparency mode so you can hear what you need to. These headphones feature 20 hours of listening. They come in a variety of colors including blue, green, red and silver. They're also compatible with Siri.

Apple AirPods Max, $479 (regularly $549)

Keurig limited edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini coffee maker: $50

Keurig via Best Buy

This limited-edition, 5-inch wide Keurig machine features a blue geometric design from Jonathan Adler. The single-serving coffee maker brews coffee, tea and hot cocoa in 6- to 12-ounce amounts. (Jonathan Adler mug not included.)

Keurig limited edition Jonathan Adler K-Mini coffee maker, $50 (originally $100)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV: $1,000

Samsung via Best Buy

Transform your TV into a piece of art when you're not streaming your favorite shows. The Frame smart TV has a built-in motion sensor that activates your device to display your favorite pieces of art with a 4K resolution picture, whenever you enter the room. No matter if you're admiring a Rothko or streaming Netflix, this QLED TV produces 100% color volume in the DCI-P3 color space, which is the format for most cinema screens and HDR movies for television. Plus, it's $500 off for Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

55" Samsung 'The Frame' smart TV, $1,000 (regularly $1,500)

LG 65-inch class C1 series OLED smart TV: $1,800

LG via Best Buy

The smart TV is $300 off right now during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. The 65-inch screen features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically.

LG 65-inch class C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,800 (regularly $2,100)

Nokia 8.3 5G: $480



Nokia via Best Buy

Save $220 when you buy the Nokia 8.3 5G during Best Buy's Black Friday deals. This Android smartphone features a 6.81-inch screen, an ultra-detailed 64 MP camera, a specialized low-light ultra-wide camera, advanced depth and macro cameras and built-in Zeiss cinematic effects.

Nokia 8.3 5G, $480 (regularly $700)

Nest mini smart speaker: $25



Google via Best Buy

Expand your Google Home -- and bring Google assistant -- to the kitchen, den, bedroom and more with the Nest mini smart speaker, now half off.

Nest mini smart speaker, $25 (regularly $50)

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K: $25



Amazon via Best Buy

This Amazon Fire TV stick is 50% off right now at Best Buy. The device offers support for leading HDR formats, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos Audio and gives you access to the latest 4K content. Plus, you can control the device with the Alexa voice remote, which means no more toggling around to find what you're looking for.

Amazon Fire TV stick 4K, $25 (regularly $50)

Samsung 70-inch smart TV: $600

Samsung via Best Buy

This 2021 model features a crystal processor that lets you watch TV and movies in 4K ultra high definition. The smart TV can also access your favorite apps and streaming services right on its 70-inch screen, powered by Tizen OS. Buy one now for $150 off its regular listed price during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale.

Samsung 70-inch smart TV, $600 (regularly $750)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $800



Microsoft via Best Buy

This multi-tasking laptop is on sale at Best Buy. This Microsoft device features an Intel Core processor, all-day battery, instant-on abilities, improved graphics, two USB-C ports and up to 16GB RAM and 256GB of storage. It's also the thinnest Surface device yet, at just 7.33 millimeters. Right now you can buy it for $400 off its regular price.

Microsoft Surface Pro 7, $800 (regularly $1,200)

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1 laptop: $1,350



Lenovo via Best Buy

It's a great time to upgrade your laptop. This Windows 11 upgradable Lenovo model is $400 off. This device features a powerful quad-core with an eight-way processing performance and has a 16GB system memory.

Lenovo 14" Yoga 9i 14 2-in-1, $1,350 (regularly $1,750)

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones: $100

JBL via Best Buy

These wireless headphones feature active noise cancelling to tune out the world as well as smart ambient technology to keep you aware of your surroundings evening when you're tuning in to your favorite podcast. JBL's wireless sport headphones are also waterproof and feature auto-pause so you won't miss a second of audio should an ear bud fall out.

JBL Reflect Mini NC sport headphones, $100 (regularly $150)

Samsung large capacity front load washer: $750

Samsung via Best Buy

Best Buy is offering this 4.5-cubic-foot, front-loading washer for $320 off its regular price this weekend. Samsung's AI-powered smart dial learns and recommends your favorite wash cycles so you won't have to go to the trouble of programming it in yourself. The device is SmartThings App-compatible, so you can receive end-of-cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash, and schedule cycles, all on your phone.

Samsung large capacity front load washer, $750 (regularly $1,150)

Ninja air fryer: $90

Ninja via Amazon

This four-quart air fryer can air fry up to two pounds of food and features a dehydration function. The Ninja device's basket is made to be nonstick and dishwasher safe. Rated 4.8 stars by Best Buy reviewers.

Ninja air fryer, $90 (regularly $120)

Apple 21.5-inch iMac: $1,000

Apple via Best Buy

Best Buy has early Black Friday deals on Apple products including this iMac with retina 4K display. The 21.5-inch iMac comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, as well as 8GB of memory and a 1TB hard drive. This Apple computer is $500 off during the Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Apple 21.5-inch iMac, $1,000 (regularly $1,500)

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill: $1,500

ProForm via Best Buy

Save $500 and kickstart your 2022 resolutions when you buy this treadmill during Best Buy's early Black Friday deals. This ProForm machine comes with a 14-inch smart touchscreen, Bluetooth heart rate monitoring technology and an included 30 day iFIT membership, valued at $396.

ProForm Pro 5000 treadmill, $1,500 (regularly $1,700)

Amazon early Black Friday deals

Amazon's early Black Friday sale, featuring what the company is calling "epic deals," is on now. You can save big on Alexa-powered devices, toys, apparel, kitchenware, beauty and much more. You'll can even opt to shop small businesses on Amazon this holiday season -- it's where you'll find all the small business merch in the 2021 Oprah's Favorite Things list this year.

Here's a sampling of what's on sale.

Black Friday Amazon gift card deal: Buy $50, get a $10 credit

Amazon

Gift cards are almost as good as cash, which is what makes this deal so exciting: Now through Dec. 18, first-time Amazon gift card buyers will get a $10 promotional credit when they buy $50 or more in Amazon gift cards.

Buy $50 of gift cards, get a $10 credit

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light

Aerogarden/Amazon

If you (or a loved one on your gift-shopping list) ever craved a restaurant-worthy meal on a budget, know this: Chefs generally recommend using fresh herbs over dried ones in home cooking. Give the gift of chef-level weeknight dinners with this compact, countertop garden that grows fresh herbs. Save 40% on this kit, which grows up to six plants, including two kinds of basil, parsley, thyme, and even the ever-finicky dill.

Even better: The kit grows in water, so there's no messy soil to clean up.

AeroGarden Harvest Indoor Garden with LED grow light. $90 (reduced from $150)

Pre-Black Friday Amazon device deals

Looking to save money on an Amazon Kindle or one of Amazon's other popular gadgets? Here are all the best pre-Black Friday deals on Amazon-made devices right now.

50" and 55" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TVs: $330 and $380

Amazon

You can get a deal on Amazon's newly released smart TVs with Fire TV baked in -- the 50-inch and 55-inch models are both reduced during Amazon's early Black Friday sale. "It's not OLED contrast," says Amazon reviewer Gail Hughes, "but it is a beautiful 4K HDR."

50" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TV, $330 (reduced from $470)

55" Amazon Fire TV 4K smart TV, $380 (reduced from $520)

For an upgrade over the basic Amazon Fire TV 4K model, check out the Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K. This TV has picture-in-picture chat capabilities plus a built-in mic, so it can be controlled hands-free without a remote.

50"Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K, $360 (reduced from $510)

55" Amazon Fire TV Omni Series 4K, $410 (reduced from $560)

Kindle Paperwhite: $85



Amazon

Though this Paperwhite is the 2018 model, it features an easy-to-read 6-inch display and 32GB of storage. Plus, it's waterproof, and is nearly half off its original price.

Kindle Paperwhite, 2018 model, $85 (reduced from $160)

Amazon's newest Kindle Paperwhite features a larger 6.8-inch display and 8GB of storage. If you're looking for the newest Kindle to give this holiday, this Kindle Paperwhite is it.

Kindle Paperwhite, 2021 model with 6.8" display (8 GB), $160

Fire TV Stick 4K: $25

Amazon

Stream Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ content and more in vivid 4K Ultra HD with Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K, now $25 off -- the best price we've seen for it. Comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Fire TV Stick 4K, $25 (reduced from $50)

Pre-Black Friday toy deals at Amazon

Lego

Amazon is offering deals on some of the hottest toys of 2021. Choose from a selection of popular toys that includes the best-selling WowWee Fairy Finder, L.O.L. Surprise! dolls, Paw Patrol toys and more.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder

One of the most buzzed about toys of 2021, the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder is a jar designed to search for virtual fairies. Similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi, kids search for little winged BFFs wherever they roam. Once caught, they function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

The WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder sold out when it was reduced to $35 on Amazon, though don't count out the possibility of a restock.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder, $35 (reduced from $40)

Pre-Black Friday fashion deals at Amazon

Tommy Hilfiger via Amazon

If you're looking for solid deals on fashion -- especially watches -- Amazon's early Black Friday sale is worth checking out.

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch (50mm): $72

Amazon

Water resistant to 100 meters, this eye-catching Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch is one of Amazon's most popular early Black Friday fashion deals right now. It's more than half off for a limited time.

Invicta Men's Pro Diver watch, $72 (reduced from $149)

Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone Bangle Watch and Bracelet set: $51

Amazon

Here's the top Black Friday deal in women's watches at Amazon -- this crystal-accented, gold-tone bangle, watch and bracelet set by Anne Klein is a whopping 66% off, a savings of $99.

Anne Klein Women's Gold-Tone Bangle Watch and Bracelet set, $51 (reduced from $150)

Pre-Black Friday kitchen deals at Amazon

Le Creuset / Amazon

Plenty of kitchen deals are on offer during Amazon's early Black Friday sale, including a $120 savings on the 3.5-quart Le Creuset Cast Iron Sauteuse Oven ($180) above. Here are some other kitchen deals on offer:

Pre-Black Friday home deals at Amazon

iRobot/Amazon

You won't have trouble finding home-goods deals this season. Exhibit A: The iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, now on sale for $100 off, at $200. But, as they say, that's not all. Here are more home and kitchen deals, available at Amazon now.

Early Black Friday electronics deals at Amazon

It's not just Amazon's gadgets that are on sale. There are plenty of great electronics from Apple, Bose and more on sale at Amazon right now.

Apple AirPods Pro: $197

Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon you can score a $59 discount on Apple's sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (reduced from $250)

You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a slight discount at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 3, $175 (reduced from $179)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen: $158

Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $158 (reduced from $260)

Little Tykes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch: $55

Amazon

This cute splashproof smartwatch with a built-in interactive robot companion tracks steps, takes photos with its two built-in cameras and even plays games.

Little Tykes Tobi 2 Robot smartwatch, $55 (reduced from $68)

Motorola Moto G stylus (128GB): $275

Amazon

Looking for an affordable Android smartphone at an even-better-than-usual price? This 6.4-inch device from Motorola offers all the basics, including a 48-megapixel triple camera system and a 16-megapixel low-light selfie cam. Comes unlocked, so you can choose your carrier.

Motorola Moto G Stylus smartphone, $275 (reduced from $300)

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $50

Amazon

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're 58% off at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $50 (reduced from $120)

Early Black Friday beauty deals at Amazon

There are plenty of great pre-Black Friday deals on beauty products available at Amazon right now.

V-shaped face masks: $11

Amazon

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen.

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $14

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is now $25 off at Amazon.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (reduced from $60)

Early Black Friday small business deals at Amazon

Want to shop small this holiday season? Amazon has a small business gift guide full of great, feel-good ideas. Plus, don't forget to check out our top picks from Oprah's Favorite Things 2021 -- all of Oprah's picks are from small businesses this year.

Early Pre-Black Friday outdoor deals at Amazon

Target early Black Friday deals

Looking to pick up some great Christmas decorations and beautiful new Christmas lights? The Target Holiday Shop is decking the halls with $5 decor deals, $20 wreath deals and more.

Here are some more featured deals at the Target early Black Friday sale this week:

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones: $150

Target

Looking for a good Black Friday deal on headphones? These high-performance, wireless earphones are sweat- and water-resistant; have adjustable, secure-fit hooks to maximize comfort; and are equipped with volume and track controls on both earbuds for extra convenience. The earbuds have a battery life of up to nine hours without a charging case and up to 24 hours with one. They can also be revived for an extra 1.5 hours of battery time with a Fast Fuel five-minute charge when low on power.

Powerbeats Pro wireless earphones, $150 (regularly $250)

Bose QuietComfort 35 noise cancelling wireless headphones II: $179

Target

These noise-canceling headphones have 20 hours of battery life and a noise-rejecting dual microphone system, so you can turn even the most chaotic spaces into a work, relaxation or just plain quiet environment.

Bose QuietComfort 35 noise cancelling wireless headphones II, $179 (regularly $300)

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation): $25

Target

With the Google Nest Mini, switching on a light or turning up the music is as easy as saying, "Hey, Google."

Google Nest Mini (2nd Generation), $25 (regularly $49)

PowerXL 5-quart single basket air fryer: $80

Target

Save big on this single basket air fryer from air-fryer brand PowerXL. With its space-saving design and digital control panels, cooking healthier fried food with little to no oil will be more convenient than ever.

PowerXL 5-quart single basket air fryer, $80 (regularly $120)

Roku streaming stick 4K 2021: $30

Target

With its new sleek and discreet design for 2021, the Roku stick blends seamlessly with any TV set-up to transform it into a smart and convenient streaming experience. Thanks to long-range Wi-Fi connection and voice-control capabilities, catching up on all the best shows on Disney+, Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV+, Netflix and Hulu is a snap.

Roku Streaming Stick 4K, $30 (regularly $50)

Ninja Foodi power blender and processor system: $140

Target

The Ninja Foodi power blender and processor system can take care of practically any blending needs, from an extra-thick smoothie bowl to pizza dough. Variable speed control and six preset blending programs provide as much, or as little, customization as needed to make the best possible smoothies, juices, cocktails and more.

Ninja Foodi power blender and processor system, $140 (regularly $180)

TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV: $180

Target

Enhance your home theater with this frameless 720p smart TV that maximizes screen space and allows you to stream, control and even share content to your TV with Apple Airplay. This TV also works with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant.

TCL 32" Class 3-Series HD Smart Roku TV, $180 (regularly $210)

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones: $150

Target

The Beats Solo 3 Wireless headphones offer an adjustable and comfortable design, up to 40 hours of battery life and Fast Fuel charging that revives headphones for three hours after just five minutes of charging.

Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones, $150 (regularly $200)

HP 15.6" Laptop with Windows Home in S mode: $430

Target

Upgrade your remote work set up with this reliable, light and long-lasting Windows 10 laptop with fast charging technology to make it easy to work from anywhere. It comes with 8GB of memory and 256GB SSD storage. Plus, enjoy a free upgrade to Windows 11 when it becomes available.

HP 15.6" Laptop with Windows Home in S mode (256GB), $430 (regularly $530)

Keurig K-Slim single-serve K-cup pod coffee maker: $99

Target

Save on counter space and coffee shop bills with this Keurig K-Slim single-serve K-cup pod coffee maker.

Keurig K-Slim single-serve K-cup pod coffee maker, $99 (regularly $120)

Nordstrom early Black Friday deals

Nordstrom has markdowns on men's, women's and children's fashion, home and more.

Nike Dri-Fit men's zip jacket: $45

Nordstrom

Save on Nike apparel at Nordstrom now.

Nike Men's Dri-Fit zip jacket, $45 (reduced from $75)

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater: $80

Nordstrom

Save 32% on this luxe 100% cashmere crewneck with ribbed trim at the neck, cuffs and hem.

Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $80 (reduced from $119)

Our Place Always Pan Set: $99

Nordstrom

The beautiful 10-inch Always Pan Set from Our Place serves as a nonstick fry and saute pan, skillet, steamer, saucier, spatula and spoon rest. Available in four colors.

Our Place Always Pan Set, $99 (reduced from $145)

Nordstrom plush faux fur slippers: $15

Nordstrom

Comfy and cozy, these plush slippers are a favorite of CBS Essentials readers.

Nordstrom Snuggle Plush faux fur slipper, $15 (reduced from $29)

Pre-Black Friday deals at Kohl's now

Get ready to stack your deals, Kohl's shoppers. First, there's a Veterans Day deal -- take $10 off $25 with promo code TAKE10 now through Nov. 12. Then, save an extra 15% with code SHOP15, now through Nov. 20. And get ready to collect some Kohl's cash on top of it all -- you get $10 for every $50 you spend through Nov. 18, redeemable Nov. 19 - 24.

Kohl's has plenty of deals on apparel, kitchen appliances, home goods and more.

Kohl's 'The Big One' oversized plush throw: $25

Another favorite of CBS Essentials readers, The Big One plush throw measures 60" x 72" and is available in a wide range of prints.

The Big One oversized plush throw, $21 (regularly $27)

Food Network 10-piece nonstick ceramic cookware set: $100

This complete cookware set includes a 1.5-quart covered saucepan, 2.5-quart covered saucepan, 3-quart covered saute pan, 6-quart covered stockpot, 8-inch skillet and 10-inch skiller.

Food Network 10-piece nonstick ceramic cookware set, $85 (reduced from $130)

Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda classic jeans: $10 and up

These jeans, a favorite among CBS Essentials shoppers, are now marked down to $21.

Women's Gloria Vanderbilt Amanda classic jeans, $10 and up (regularly $40)

GameStop pre-Black Friday deals

This week at GameStop you'll find deals on a number of top video game titles and gaming accessories, including:

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse: $130

GameStop

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless gaming mouse with charging dock, $129 (reduced from $170)

Wayfair pre-Black Friday deals

Find furniture, small kitchen appliances, bedding and more reduced at Wayfair.

Artificial spruce Christmas trees: $64 and up

Wayfair

Worried about the possible Christmas tree supply shortage this year? Wayfair has you covered with a 4.5-foot tall tree for just $60, about half off. Larger trees are available too -- you can get a 6-foot artificial spruce for $107 and a massive 9-foot artificial spruce for $210.

4.5' artificial spruce Christmas tree, $69 (reduced from $133)

6' artificial spruce Christmas tree, $107 (reduced from $236)

Magic Bullet: $39

Wayfair

Save on this classic as-seen-on-TV kitchen gadget at Wayfair.

The Magic Bullet countertop blender, $39 (reduced from $57)

Mercury Row Imani square arm sleeper: $470

Mercury Row via Wayfair

This reviewer-loved velvet sofa bed has a 1950s feel. It transforms into a twin-size bed and is available in three colors, including this eye-catching green.

Mercury Row Imani square arm sleeper, $470 (reduced from $669)

Mercury Row cotton wall hanging: $50

Mercury Row via Wayfair

Choose from cream or gray in this cotton wall hanging with a tasseled bottom. Try using it as earthquake-proof artwork above a bed.

Mercury Row cotton wall hanging, $50 (reduced from $70)

Ulta pre-Black Friday deals

Find makeup, skincare, fragrances and more reduced at Ulta.

Croc rose gold nano titanium 1.25-inch flat iron: $90



Croc via Ulta

This flat iron has a nine-foot-long cord. You'll have room to move around while you use one of the four heat settings on your locks. And there's no worry about wondering if you left the flat iron on again: This device has a 40 minute auto shut-off safety feature.

Croc rose gold nano titanium 1.25-inch flat iron, $90 (regularly $130)

Related content from CBS Essentials