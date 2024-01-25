Upgrade your Apple MacBook for less with the best deals in 2024

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're already invested in the Apple ecosystem and want to add a laptop computer to your collection, a new Apple MacBook is the way to go. We've found wonderful deals that'll help you save money when you replace your MacOS laptop computer with a fresh one that offers terrific power and functionality.

The best deals on MacBooks

Our team of technology experts have scoured the sales landscape for the best deals on the latest and most powerful Apple MacBook laptop computers.

Some deals seem to offer vastly different prices for what, on the surface, looks like the same MacBook model, but there are differences. Each MacBook's display size, processor and other components (such as the amount of unified memory and the capacity of the internal SSD for storage) vary.

2023 15-inch MacBook Air with M2 processor: $1,099 (save 15%)

This version of the MacBook Air comes with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of unified memory and 256GB SSD for storage. It's available in four colors -- silver, midnight, space gray and starlight.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering this version of the MacBook Air for a generous 15% off, which brings the price from $1,299 down to $1,099 -- a $200 savings.

Apple's M2 processor offers an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The computer offers up to an 18 hour battery life, a display with a 500 nits maximum brightness and a 1080p FaceTime camera. You also get the integrated TouchID that uses a fingerprint scan to unlock the computer and confirm purchases.

At the time of purchase, if you want to upgrade this computer to include 16GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD for storage, Amazon is currently offering a bundle deal that also includes three years of AppleCare+ for $1,928.

2023 14" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor: $1,849 (save 8%)

Late last year, Apple did a huge refresh of its MacBook Pro lineup and introduced three new processors -- the Apple M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max.

This current model of the MacBook Pro comes with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (with a maximum brightness of 600 nits), the M3 Pro processor, along with 18GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD for storage.

One of the things that people love about these new MacBook Pro models is their battery life -- up to 18 hours. Meanwhile, the M3 Pro processor utilizes a 12-core CPU and 18-core GPU to offer users tremendous performance.

If you're looking to supercharge your new MacBook Pro, Amazon is offering 6% off a configuration that includes the 14.2-inch display, combined with the M3 Max processor, 32GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD. This setup is typically priced at $3,199, but right now, Amazon has it on sale for $2,999.

2023 16" MacBook Pro with M3 Pro processor: $2,299 (save 8%)

For some users, a 14.2-inch display doesn't offer the on-screen real estate they need. This is why Apple also offers a version of the MacBook Pro with a 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display. This configuration runs using the M3 Pro processor and comes with 18GB of unified memory, along with a 512GB SSD.

Head over to Amazon right away to save 8% on this MacBook Pro, so you'll pay $2,229 -- a $200 savings. But, like all of the deals Amazon offers, this one is only available for a limited time.

At the time of purchase, you're able to upgrade the amount of unified memory to either 36GB or 48GB, increase the SSD capacity up to 1TB, and upgrade the processor to the top-of-the-line M3 Max processor.

If you were to max out all of these options, the computer would normally be priced at $3,999. However, Amazon has it on sale for 5% off, which brings the price down to $3,799 (that's $200 off). You can choose between the space black or silver casing color for any of these configurations.

2023 14" MacBook Pro with M3 processor: $1,449 (save 9%)

For the average user, the latest MacBook Pro with a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, 8GB of unified memory and a 512GB SSD that runs using the M3 processor will be more than adequate. From this computer, you can expect a battery life up to 22 hours.

Right now, you can snag a this version of the MacBook Pro for just $1,449. This represents a savings of $150. At this lower price, the MacBook Pro with M3 processor represents a really good value. And you can choose between the silver or space gray casing.

As you're making the purchase, if you upgrade the computer with an 1TB capacity SSD for storage, this will raise the price to $1,649 (which is 8% off its usual $1,799 price).

2023 15" MacBook Pro with M2 processor: $1,099 (save 15%)

While this configuration of the MacBook Pro is a 2023 model, it uses the slightly older M2 processor and includes 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for storage. For a limited time, Amazon has slashed the price of this already-reasonable computer to just $1,099 -- so you'll save $200.

And yes, at the time of purchase, you can upgrade the SSD storage capacity to 512GB and still save 7%, so the price on Amazon will be $1,399. Plus, you can choose between four housing colors (space gray, starlight, midnight or silver).

2023 15" MacBook Air with M2 processor: $1,099 (save $200)



Here's a version of the 2023 MacBook Air with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, 8GB of unified memory and a 256GB SSD for storage that runs using the slightly older M2 processor.

The computer is on sale for $200 off, so you'll pay $1,099 and choose between a silver, space gray, midnight or starlight housing color.

The folks at B&H Photo allow you to upgrade the computer's configuration at the time of purchase. Increase the unified memory up to 16GB (add $400) or 24GB (add $600) and boost the SSD's capacity from 256GB up to 512GB (add $250), 1TB (add $600) or 2TB (add $1,000).

2023 16" MacBook Pro with M3 Max processor: $3,799 (save $200)

Some people need more power -- for graphic design work, video editing or programming.

Apple's M3 Max processor offers a 16-core CPU, 40-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine. This MacBook Pro configuration from B&H Photo includes a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR display (with a maximum brightness of 1,600 nits and a 120Hz refresh rate), 48GB of unified memory and a 1TB SSD. It's powered using Apple's most powerful M3 Max processor. Battery life is up to 22 hours.

If you want to max out the capabilities of a MacBook Pro with M3 Max processor, at the time of purchase, you can upgrade the unified memory up to 128GB and the capacity of the SSD to 8TB, but this will almost double the price of the computer to $7,199. It's not cheap, but you can throw just about any task at this MacBook Pro, and it'll tackle it with ease -- even when it's multitasking.

Since this version of the MacBook Pro weighs just 4.8 pounds, you can easily take it with you and still have impressive computing power at your fingertips.

