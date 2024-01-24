The best Apple iPad deals you can snag right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It's a brand new year, so it might be time for a brand new Apple iPad. If you're an avid iPad user and your older device has become too sluggish or doesn't offer the battery life and processing power you want, consider upgrading. Or, if you're already an iPhone, MacBook or iMac user, now's the ideal time to add an iPad tablet to your selection of gear.

Our in-house tech experts have created comprehensive buyer's guide to help you pick the best iPad for you. But if you're looking to save some serious cash on a new iPad, keep reading here.

The best deals on iPads

Regardless of which current Apple iPad model or system configuration you're looking for, you can save money on these deals.

Apple iPad (10th Generation) 64GB, Wi-Fi only: $399 (save 11%)

Head over to Amazon right now to save $50 on the Wi-Fi only version of iPad (10th Generation) with 64GB of internal storage. This deal only applies to the pink and yellow models.

The blue and silver models are on sale for $429, which is $20 off.

This version of the iPad features a 10.9 inch (2,360 x 1,640 pixel resolution) touchscreen display. If 64GB of internal storage isn't enough, you can upgrade to the 256GB version (Wi-Fi only) and pay just $579.

It's this version of the iPad we recommend for middle-school and high-school students, or anyone with average needs when it comes to processing power.

To expand the capabilities of this iPad, we suggest adding an Apple Pencil and Apple Magic Keyboard Folio, both of which are currently on sale for $89 (10% off) and $219 (12% off), respectively.

Apple iPad Mini 64GB, Wi-Fi only: $400 (20% off)

For a limited time, you can purchase the current version of the popular Apple iPad Mini for 20% off at Amazon. This deal is for the 64GB, Wi-Fi only configuration, which comes in your choice of four colors. You can purchase the tablet for just $399, which is $100 off its usual $499 price.

Many people like the form factor of the iPad Mini, because it's more compact and lighter weight than other models. It features an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen display and runs using Apple's A15 Bionic processor. Despite its smaller size, the iPad Mini runs the same version of iPadOS 17 as other current iPad models and comes with the same collection of pre-installed apps.

It's also compatible with any apps in the company's App Store and fully integrates with all of Apple's online services, such as iCloud, Apple Music, AppleTV+, Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

If you want to upgrade to the 256GB, Wi-Fi only version of the iPad Mini, Amazon also has this version on sale for $617, which represents a savings of 5%. Meanwhile, the iPad Mini with 256GB and Wi-Fi + cellular connectivity is on sale for 12% off, which brings the price down to $700 (a $100 savings).

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) 64GB, Wi-Fi only: $500 (save $100)

Here's a chance to save $100 when you purchase the latest, Wi-Fi only version of the Apple iPad Air tablet with 64GB of internal storage. For a limited time, you can find this deal on Amazon.

The iPad Air offers a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina touchscreen display and runs using Apple's M1 processor. Like all iPad models, this one offers up to a 10-hour battery life. Choose between five casing colors (starlight, space gray, purple, pink or blue).

Based on what we know about how buyers use these tablets, we recommend upgrading to the 256GB version at the time of purchase. At the moment, you'll find the Wi-Fi only version of the iPad Air with 256GB of internal storage on sale for $99 off, which brings the price own to $650. Meanwhile, the 256GB version of Wi-Fi + Cellular connectivity is on sale for 11% off, bringing the price down to $800.

Apple iPad (9th Generation) 64GB, Wi-Fi Only: $249 (24% off)

If you're shopping for a kid or someone who's not all that tech-savvy, the iPad (9th Generation) is a slightly older version of the iPad (10th Generation). It features a 10.2-inch Retina touchscreen display and runs using Apple's A13 Bionic processor.

As the least expensive iPad in Apple's current lineup, it's a Wi-Fi only model that comes with 64GB of internal storage. It's available in either space gray or silver. You can find this version of the iPad on sale at Amazon for an impressive 24% off, so you'll pay just $240 for this basic configuration.

At the time of purchase, you can upgrade to the Wi-Fi only, 256GB version of the iPad (9th Generation). This model is on sale at Amazon for 21% off, so you'll pay just $379. The 256GB version with Wi-Fi + Cellular capabilities is also on sale. For a limited time, buy it for just $530, which is 13% off its regular price.

Does the iPad Pro ever go on sale?

The 11-inch and 12.9-inch versions of the iPad Pro tablets are currently the most powerful that Apple has to offer. The 11-inch model features a Liquid Retina touchscreen display and comes in space gray or silver, with your choice of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB of internal storage. You can also choose between a Wi-Fi Only and Wi-Fi + Cellular version of the tablet, which runs using Apple's M2 processor.

The 12.9-inch version of the iPad Pro also runs using Apple's M2 processor and takes advantage of an upgraded Liquid Retina XDR display. Choose between a space gray or silver casing color. And at the time of purchase, you can opt for 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB or 2TB of internal storage.

The problem with these two higher-end, higher-demand iPads is that they're often tough to find in stock. At the moment, Amazon is not offering any of these models on sale. However, if you want to shop for one of the latest iPad Pro models, head over to Amazon to see which configurations are currently in stock.

What's the best accessory for an iPad?

Some of the most popular options are an Apple Pencil stylus and a wireless keyboard.

But one accessory we highly recommend for all iPad users is a pair of the Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) wireless, noise cancelling earbuds. They're normally priced at $249, but Amazon currently has them on sale for just $189.

The Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) are currently the top-of-the-line wireless earbuds in Apple's lineup. With these earbuds, you get highly sought after features like adaptive audio, active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, a conversation awareness feature and onboard touch controls. These AirPods use Apple's next generation H2 headphone chip.

The most impressive feature offered by these AirPods is the active noise cancellation. It does a really good job drowning out ambient noise, even when you're not listening to audio. When you are, the ANC works in conjunction with the spatial audio and dynamic head tracking features to deliver lossless audio with ultra-low latency. So the high fidelity audio these AirPods produce is far more immersive, robust and lifelike than other AirPod models or rival brands.

Thanks to the adaptive audio feature and transparency mode, you can still talk to people when needed, and the ANC still works in the background to reduce unwanted loud noises. Meanwhile, these earbuds learn and adapt to your personal preferences in various environments. You'll enjoy your customized audio options without having to tinker with the controls as much.

Another built-in feature we really like is the touch-control system. Tap or slide a finger along the step of an earbud. Of course, you also get seamless switching between Apple devices and access to Siri. You can even ask Siri to read incoming text messages or emails, or alert you of urgent notifications while you're wearing these AirPods.

If you're wondering what the difference is between AirPod models, we've got you covered with a comprehensive buyer's guide that explains the pros and cons of each model and what sets them apart.

