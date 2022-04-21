Big Apple deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Traditionally, Amazon Prime Day has been a great time to pick up deals on Apple laptops, Apple wireless headphones and Apple Watch smartwatches. And while we expect that to be true this year, too, there's no reason to wait until the annual summer sales event.

Based on our experience, Amazon is always a good place to look for Apple deals. Here's a look at some of the biggest Apple discounts we found right now via the retail giant. (And, no, before you ask, the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2022 have not been announced. So, cool your jets – and/or just start shopping now.)

Top deals in this article:

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $329 (regularly $399)

Apple AirPods Pro, $174 (regularly $249)

13" Apple MacBook Air 8GB RAM 256GB: $929 (regularly $999)

Apple Watch

While you won't find the latest Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 7, on discount at Apple, you will find deals at Amazon. In fact, we saw significant markdowns on both smartwatch models, the 41mm and the 45mm.

Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm): $329 and up

Apple via Amazon

Right now, you can save $70 on Amazon on the GPS-only, 41mm Apple Watch Series 7. At Apple, the model lists for $399 – and up. On Amazon, prices and availability may vary depending on the color of the watch. We saw an even bigger deal on the 41mm watch with GPS and built-in cellular: You can save up to $104 right now on that model: The version with the blue-aluminum case was going for $395, down from the $499 Apple list price.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41mm), $329 and up (regularly $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $395 and up (regularly $499)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm): $359 and up

Apple via Amazon

The larger, somewhat weightier 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale on Amazon for up to $70 off its list price. Again, prices and availability may vary depending on color.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (45mm), $359 and up (regularly $429)

Apple Watch Series 7 (45 mm) GPS + cellular, $459 and up (regularly $529)

Apple AirPods

Amazon's also a good bet for finding everyday savings on Apple AirPods. The best deals we spotted were on two of the line's latest iterations, the Apple AirPods Pro and the Apple AirPods Max, but you'll even save a couple of Alexander Hamiltons on a set of second-generation Apple AirPods.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $99

Apple via Amazon

Direct from Apple, this iteration of the Apple AirPods will cost you $129. But on Amazon, it's marked down more than $20, to $99. The second-generation set delivers up to five hours of listening time on a single charge -- and more than 24 hours' worth with use of the charging case.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $99 (regularly $129)

Apple AirPods Pro: $174

Apple via Amazon

Released in 2019, Apple AirPods Pro lists at Apple for $249. But Amazon regularly slashes $70 off that price tag, bringing the cost down to $174. The wireless headphones boast active noise-cancellation technology, and are sweat- and water-resistant.

Apple AirPods Pro, $174 (regularly $249)

Apple AirPods Max: $479

Apple via Amazon

Buy the sweet, immersive Apple AirPods Max direct from Apple, and you'll pay $549; buy the wireless, over-the-ear headphones via Amazon, and you'll pay $479 -- a savings of $70.

Apple AirPods Max, $479 (regularly $549)

Apple MacBooks

The Apple MacBook Air is Apple's most basic, most affordable laptop. But in Apple's world, of course, affordable doesn't mean cheap. The "cheapest" Apple MacBook Air, for instance, runs about $1,000. The good news is, Amazon regularly has big deals on the Apple MacBook Air -- and on brand-new laptops, not just refurbished ones (though, yes, you can definitely get deals on refurbished ones, too). In fact, we saw a deal right now on a new 13" Apple MacBook Air that'll save you $70 off the list price.

13" Apple MacBook Air 8GB RAM 256GB storage: $929

Apple via Amazon

This light, thin Apple MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch screen packs a punch thanks to its Apple M1 chip. It boasts 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage, and delivers up to 18 hours of battery life. Listed at $999 on Apple, you can get it for $929 at Amazon.

13" Apple MacBook Air 8GB RAM 256GB storage: $929 (regularly $999)

Apple Watch bands

Don't forget to check Amazon for deals on Apple accessories, like Apple Watch bands. You can find deals on both official Apple merch and stylish choices from third-party manufacturers.

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5-pack): $11 and up

Oyodss via Amazon

With this five-pack from Oyodss, you'll basically be able to wear a new Apple Watch from Monday to Friday. The silicone bands work with the Apple Watch Series 1 model all the way up to the Apple Watch Series 7. Prices vary depending on size and color. The best deal we saw was for this five-pack that's sized for 38mm, 40mm and 41mm Apple Watch models, and is made in the following colors: pink sand, stone, lavender gray, black and gray. This set (pictured) was marked down on Amazon from $20 to $14; apply the $3 coupon for additional savings -- and a price tag of only $11. (The savings are applied at checkout.)

Oyodss Apple Watch bands (5-pack), $11 and up, with coupon (regularly $20)

Apple Watch sport band in Black Unity (44mm): $19

Apple via Amazon

Deals on official Apple Watch bands are harder to come by on Amazon, but we found one. This molded-rubber, Pan-African-flag-inspired Apple Watch sport band lists for $49 at Apple, but is going for $19 at Amazon – a savings of $30.

Apple Watch sport band in Black Unity (44mm): $19 (regularly $49)

iPhone wireless chargers

Another Apple accessory you can get a deal on at Amazon right now – and in advance of Prime Day – is the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack: $90

Apple via Amazon

The Apple MagSafe Battery Pack magnetically attaches to your iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro, providing a portable, wireless phone charge. If need be, your MagSafe Battery Pack and iPhone can be charged at the same time. Listed at $99 at Apple, you can save nearly $10 by buying it on Amazon, and get it for $90.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $90 (regularly $99)

