Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 furniture deals
Amazon Prime Day 2023 includes the best deals on everything you need to furnish your home for less. The retailer has slashed the prices on top-rated, great-looking furniture during the massive deals event. When you shop Prime Day you'll find patio sets on sale, discounted bedroom sets, deals on must-have couches, chairs, TV consoles, bookshelves and so much more.
But don't worry, you don't have to go through pages of Amazon products to find these great deals. The experts at CBS Essentials have found the best furniture items on sale now during Prime Day. All of these items have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive customer reviews. What are you waiting for? These Prime Day deals won't last so hit add to cart ASAP.
Top furniture deals in this article
Best Choice Products four-piece wicker patio conversation set, $450 (reduced from $600)
Decor Therapy console table, $111 (reduced from $240)
Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand, $211 (reduced from $369)
The best furniture deals at Amazon
Shop the best deals on furniture at Amazon including savings on sofas, TV stands, consoles and much more. Here are our favorite finds.
Best Choice Products 4-piece wicker patio conversation set: $450
We love the boho-feel of this loveseat, coffee table and two-chair wicker patio set. It comes with weather-resistant cushions.
Choose from two colors.
Best Choice Products four-piece wicker patio conversation set, $450 (reduced from $600)
Rivet Revolve modern upholstered sofa: $629
Revamp your living room with this on-sale, upholstered sofa with a sectional chaise. The sofa features a hardwood frame, solid beech legs and soft polyester upholstery for the perfect mix of comfort and durability.
Only some colors are on sale currently.
Rivet Revolve modern upholstered sofa, $629 (reduced from $915)
Decor Therapy console table: $111
Make efficient use of empty space and gain extra storage with a console table in your living room.
This one comes in three colors, including white. Though it appears as gray-tone in other images, reviewers say this console does indeed arrive in a white hue. It has three drawers with silver pulls and a midcentury-inspired design.
Decor Therapy console table, $111 (reduced from $240)
Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand: $211
How stunning is this midcentury-inspired TV stand made of solid pine wood? It comes in three colors and has a cable management system. It fits TVs up to 64 inches.
Walker Edison three-drawer midcentury wood TV stand, $211 (reduced from $369)
Lift-top coffee table with storage: $110
This black coffee table has so much to offer, with a built-in storage compartment and a lift-up tabletop that brings drinks or work closer to you.
Check the coupon box at Amazon to save $30.
Lift-top coffee table with storage, $110 after coupon (reduced from $160)
Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman: $197
This leather storage ottoman features a sleek contemporary design. It provides plenty of storage space for extra blankets or other items.
Christopher Knight Home bonded leather storage ottoman, $197 (regularly $228)
Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman: $340
This upholstered chair and ottoman set is 19% off at Amazon right now.
It has an elegant design with diamond stitching on the backrest and nailhead accents along the arms. The ottoman footrest is made of high-density foam so that it won't flatten down with use.
Great Deal Furniture Alfred fabric club chair with ottoman, $340 (reduced from $421)
Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set: $120
This three-piece conversation bistro set is an excellent option for anyone looking for simple, budget-friendly patio furniture. This wicker set includes two chairs and a small outdoor table. It's perfect for smaller patios.
Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set, $120 (reduced from $160)
The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now
Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event that will run July 11-12, 2023. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech (including cell phones, laptops and computers, tablets and TVs) , kitchen appliances, home goods, furniture, clothing, tools, toys, beauty products, and more at Black Friday-like prices.
Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on Monday, July 10.
Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.
