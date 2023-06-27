Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on patio furniture and outdoor accessories
Amazon Prime Day 2023 is on July 11 and 12. But you don't have to wait for Prime Day to get a great deal on an outdoor or patio set. The deals are already here! Amazon has amazing patio furniture and outdoor accessories available now at a discounted price.
The weather is warming up and that means it's high time to get your patio ready. Retire your old, beat-up patio furniture and accessories and start the summer off with some comfortable new pieces. Amazon has a ton of great sale patio finds to choose from, including seating, bars and more.
Best Choice Products four-piece wicker patio conversation set, $450 (reduced from $800)
Leveleve five-piece patio conversation set, $205 (reduced from $290)
Greesum three-piece wicker patio bistro set, $133 after coupon (reduced from $150)
Best Choice Products 4-piece wicker patio conversation set: $450
We love the boho-feel of this loveseat, coffee table and two-chair wicker patio set. It comes with weather-resistant cushions.
Choose from two colors.
Best Choice Products four-piece wicker patio conversation set, $450 (reduced from $800)
Leveleve 5-piece patio conversation set: $205
How cool are these wicker chairs with a footrest that can be stored underneath? These 4.5-star-rated chairs come with a side table and their cushions come in six colors.
Leveleve five-piece patio conversation set, $205 (reduced from $290)
Best Choice Products 5-piece modular conversation set: $450
Arrange these 4.1-star-rated modular wicker seats to fit your space. Two accent pillows and a table are included. The navy cushions are weather resistant. This set is no longer on sale currently.
Best Choice Products five-piece modular conversation set, $450
Greesum 3-piece wicker patio bistro set: $133
This three-piece patio set is Amazon's top choice for patio furniture. The 4.5-star-rated set includes two sturdy rattan chairs with comfortable cushions and a glass patio table. With over 3,000 positive reviews and a relatively low price point, this is an excellent patio furniture option.
It's available in three colors.
Greesum three-piece wicker patio bistro set, $133 after coupon (reduced from $150)
Best Choice Products 3-piece outdoor bistro set: $120
This three-piece conversation bistro set is an excellent option for anyone looking for simple, budget-friendly patio furniture.
This wicker set includes two chairs and a small outdoor table. It's perfect for smaller patios.
Best Choice Products three-piece outdoor bistro set, $120 (reduced from $160)
Christopher Knight Home Riviera acacia wood bar: $196
This rustic-style outdoor bar has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon. It features six wine bottle slots and two spare shelves for storing all your home bar essentials.
Christopher Knight Home Riviera acacia wood bar, $196 (reduced from $309)
Sunjoy Avanti outdoor portable propane heater: $179
If you enjoy lounging on the patio at night, you may want to invest in a patio heater.
This 4.5-star-rated heater has 47,000 BTUs of heat output and ignites with the push of a button. There's a knob to control the intensity of the heat. This heater automatically turns off if it tips over. Plus, it has built-in wheels so it's easy to move. Find it in four colors.
Sunjoy Avanti outdoor portable propane heater, $179 (reduced from $192)
Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80-quart): $193
There's nothing quite like an ice-cold drink on a hot summer day. Keep a chilled one within arms reach with this rolling outdoor patio cooler -- it's a No. 1 Amazon bestseller. It features a built-in bottle opener, a drain plug for emptying the cooler and a set of wheels for easy transport.
And if the mint color shown above isn't right for you, no worries -- it's available in nine colors, ranging from simple black to a bold orange or lime.
Permasteel outdoor rolling patio cooler (80 quart), $193 (reduced from $250)
