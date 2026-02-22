Violence erupts in Mexico amid military operation that killed cartel leader

Violent clashes erupted in parts of western Mexico on Sunday amid a military operation that led to the death of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader, triggering widespread security concerns throughout the region.

Mexican security forces killed Nemesio Rubén Oseguera Cervantes, also known as "El Mencho," during an operation in the western state of Jalisco, said U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau, describing the cartel leader as "one of the bloodiest and most ruthless drug kingpins."

"This is a great development for Mexico, the US, Latin America, and the world. The good guys are stronger than the bad guys," he said on X.

The operation followed several hours of roadblocks with burning vehicles in Jalisco and other states. Such tactics are commonly used by the cartels to block military operations.

A member of the Prosecutor's Office stands guard near a burning bus set on fire by organized crime groups in response to an operation in Jalisco to arrest a high-priority security target, at one of the main avenues in Zapopan, state of Jalisco, Mexico, on February 22, 2026. Ulises Ruiz /AFP via Getty Images

Jalisco Gov. Pablo Lemus Navarro activated a "code red," which is a protocol for a state of emergency or security crisis, in response to the clashes. In a post on X, he said public transportation was suspended across Jalisco and urged people in the area to remain in their homes until the situation was under control.

Videos circulating on social media showed plumes of smoke billowing over the city of Puerto Vallarta, a major city in Jalisco, and sprinting through the airport of the state's capital in panic.

The U.S. State Department has released a security alert advising American citizens in several Mexican states, including Jalisco, Tamaulipas, Michoacan, Guerrero and Nuevo Leon, to shelter in place until further notice.

Air Canada temporarily suspended operations at the Puerto Vallarta Airport because of what it described as "an ongoing security situation in Puerto Vallarta" that impacted the airport.

"We are monitoring the situation and in contact with local authorities who are working to resolve the issue," the airline said.

Southwest and Alaska Airlines confirmed they canceled flights to and from Puerto Vallarta on Sunday, while Delta Air Lines issued travel waivers to customers with flights into or out of the airport in Puerto Vallarta as well as Guadalajara.

"The safety of our customers and crew always comes first and we are closely monitoring the situation in the region. We have taken steps to adjust our operation accordingly and are working to communicate with our impacted customers," Delta said in a statement.

The U.S. State Department had offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of El Mencho.

In February, the Trump administration designated the cartel as a foreign terrorist organization.