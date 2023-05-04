Best early Amazon Prime Day 2023 mattress deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

It's a great time to buy a new mattress. Sure, Amazon Prime Day 2023 is right around the corner. But there are already early Prime Day deals to be had on a wide variety of top-rated mattresses from your favorite brands. Don't worry -- you don't need to sift through pages and pages of on-sale mattresses to find the right one for you. The experts at CBS Essentials have rounded up the best early Prime Day mattress deals on Amazon that you can shop right now.

Related: How we choose our products

Mattress prices can be a nightmare. Luckily, we've found customer-loved mattresses at dreamy prices on Amazon right now. We've found a mattress for every budget, no matter if you're buying a twin bed, California king, memory foam mattress or something hybrid. Keep reading to discover the best early Prime Day deals on mattresses at Amazon today.

Nectar Sleep 12-inch mattress (king), $899 (regularly $1,199)

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,730 (reduced from $1,899)

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (queen) mattress, $719 (regularly $995)

When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has not yet announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2023. It typically occurs in late June or mid-July.

Last year, the event took place from Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13. As such, some people are predicting that this year's event will begin on Tuesday, July 11 and end on Wednesday, July 12. Though in 2021, Amazon chose June 21-June 22 as the Prime Day sale dates, so it's worth noting that there can be quite a bit of variation in the sale dates.

Keep checking back to CBS Essentials for the latest updates on the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

Who can participate in Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below.

What to consider before buying a new mattress

Dr. Kristen Casey, a licensed clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist, told CBS Essentials that there are a few factors to consider when shopping for the best mattress.

"Everyone has unique sleep health and needs," said Casey. "It's important to assess mattress comfort, support, breathability, pressure relief, durability and firmness. In addition, assessing the type of sleeper you are (e.g., side, back, or combination), and your usual temperature (e.g., hot sleeper, cold sleeper, neutral) is imperative."

"Someone may simply prefer a mid-firm mattress with comfort foam compared to a softer one because it helps with support for their back pain as they sleep overnight. Others prefer a softer firmness because their bodies don't necessarily need pressure relief. The most important factor to consider as you evaluate sleep products for your routine is comfort. Feeling comfortable assists with sleep initiation," Casey explained.

The best mattress deals on Amazon now



CBS Essentials has found top-rated mattresses on sale at Amazon. These customer-loved mattresses all feature a four-star or higher rating and tons of positive customer reviews.

Hurry -- these early Prime Day mattress deals won't last forever.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original mattress

Tuft & Needle

Amazon has a CBS Essentials customer-loved mattress brand on sale right now.

This 4.4-star-rated Tuft & Needle mattress is made with cooling gel, heat-wicking graphite and breathable Tuft & Needle Adaptive foam that offers a flexible sleep surface that responds and adjusts with you.

The mattress is available in sizes twin through California king. Prices vary.

Tuft & Needle Legacy Original (queen) mattress, $719 (regularly $995)

Nectar Sleep mattress

Nectar Sleep via Amazon

Looking for a king-size mattress under $1,000? This on-sale Nectar Sleep mattress features gel memory foam and a heat-wicking quilted cover with cooling technology.

This mattress is available in sizes twin, twin XL, queen, king and California king. It is currently only on sale in the twin and king sizes. Prices vary.

"We were unsure about getting a mattress in a box! But we liked that it had a 365-night trail," wrote an Amazon customer who purchased the 4.3-star-rated mattress. "We unwrapped the mattress and let it sit for a full 72 hours before sleeping it. We both sleep really well on it and love the mattress."

Nectar Sleep 12-inch mattress (king), $899 (regularly $1,199)

Signature Design by Ashley Chime mattress

Nectar via Amazon

This multi-layer foam mattress has a medium-firm feel. It's a great option for people with allergies.

According to the brand, the mattress is made with pollen and pet dander-resistant materials.

Signature Design by Ashley Chime (queen) mattress, $327 (regularly $546)

Leesa Sapira hybrid mattress



Nectar via Amazon

This five-layer mattress includes a breathable hole-punched layer to let air flow through as well as a memory foam layer to help relieve pressure on your back, hips and shoulders.

Want your mattress purchase to make a difference? Leesa donates one mattress to non-profits for every ten mattresses sold.

Leesa Sapira hybrid 11" (queen) mattress, $1,730 (reduced from $1,899)

Best Price mattress

Best Price Store via Amazon

Looking for the best price on a mattress? Check out this budget-friendly queen mattress for under $300. It features a gel memory foam layer, a pressure relief foam layer and a four-inch foam base layer. The mattress is available in twin, full and king sizes. Prices vary by size.

"Very comfy and well made. Really a good mattress for my daybed," wrote an Amazon customer who gave the mattress five stars.

Amazon Best Price mattress (queen), $258 (regularly $347)

Swiss Ortho Sleep mattress



Swiss Ortho Sleep via Amazon

This 4.3-star-rated mattress is on sale right now at Amazon.

According to the brand, this hybrid mattress was made to adapt to the shape of an individual's body. It features springs and comfort foam layers to eliminate pressure points and help reduce tossing and turning at night.

"I used to not be able to sleep a lot, but with this mattress it helps me drift off and stay out for the right about of time. I have also had it for over a year and it is still as comfortable as the day I got it. I lay on the same side and sit in that same spot and there is still no dip in the mattress," wrote an Amazon reviewer.

Price varies by size.

Swiss Ortho Sleep mattress (queen), $270 (regularly $330)

Related content from CBS Essentials