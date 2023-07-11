Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 washer and dryer deals

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon is offering some incredible washer and dryer deals during Amazon Prime Day 2023. Amazon has top-load washing machines, combination washer-dryers, portable washing machines and portable electric dryers on sale now during the major sales event. These customer-loved home appliances have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews.

If Amazon doesn't have exactly what you're looking for, the experts at CBS Essentials have selected the best washer and dryer deals on the internet. Shop top-rated selections from Samsung, LG, Maytag and so much more at a discount right now.

Top products:

Frigidaire top-load washer, $758 (regularly $849)

LG 31.5" front load washer and dryer combo, $1,775 (regularly $2,199)

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals on washers and dryers



Shop deals on Amazon customer-loved washing machines and electric dryers below. All of these home appliances have a four-star rating or higher and include tons of positive reviews. Hurry -- these deals won't last forever.

Black + Decker portable washer

This 4.4.-star-rated, top-loading portable washer can fit up to 11 pounds of laundry. It features six wash functions, three water levels and a delayed-start option of up to 24 hours.

According to a verified Amazon reviewer, setup is easy: "Our unit hooks up easily to bathtub faucet, and has a pump with a drain hose that empties into the tub. I'm also really impressed with the capacity of this bad boy. We are averaging about eight articles of clothing per load, including heavy sweaters and jeans... certainly smaller than a full-size unit but adequate for our family of two. We've also had no problems washing heavier-duty items like floor mats, sheets and towels."

Black + Decker portable washer, $288 (regularly $355)

LG 31.5" front load washer and dryer combo



This four-star-rated, all-in-one LG washer-dryer combo unit features LG's 6Motion technology, which uses six different washing motions to achieve your best clean. This home appliance also includes LG's Allergiene cycle, which uses steam to remove common allergens. The laundry unit has even been certified asthma- and allergy-friendly by the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

This device uses ventless condensing to dry your clothes without the need for external venting. It comes with a 10-year limited warranty.

"This washer/dryer combo is perfect for an apartment or condominium. Much larger capacity than other models. Uses very little water and power," wrote a verified Amazon customer of this LG front-load washer-and-dryer combo.

LG 31.5" front load washer and dryer combo, $1,775 (regularly $2,199)

Costway compact laundry dryer

"This thing is awesome, works great," wrote a verified Amazon customer who reviewed the Costway compact laundry dryer. "The control knobs are on the very bottom, so don't put it on the floor unless you want to bend way over to use them or view them. Combined with the CostCo portable washer, I can now do laundry at home for cheap. No installation required, just plug it in. It comes with a wall-mount bracket and a vent kit, no hose."

This 4.2-star-rated portable dryer can hold up to 10 pounds of laundry. It weighs 37 pounds and can be mounted on a wall, placed on the ground or mounted on a rack.

Costway compact laundry dryer, $230 (regularly $360)

Frigidaire top-load washer



This 4.1-star-rated washer comes with Frigidaire's MaxFill feature, which lets you add the maximum water level for your selected cycle. People who have purchased this washer love having that feature as an option.

"This machine is awesome!" wrote a verified Amazon customer who purchased the Frigidaire washer. "I can't tell you enough about having the ability to fill the tub the whole way full of water. This machine has a huge tub and full agitator. From watching the agitator move the clothes through the wash cycle, I have no doubt the clothes are much cleaner, like deep cleaned."

Frigidaire top-load washer, $758 (regularly $849)

Panda portable washing machine

At just 1.34-cubic-feet, this 4.5-star-rated portable washing machine is a great choice for small spaces such as apartments and RVs. It can be easily connected right to your faucet and comes with a quick-connect adapter kit and hoses. This device features 10 washing programs and five water level settings.

It can hold up to 10 pounds of laundry at a time.

Panda portable washing machine, $234 (regularly $298)

The best washing machine deals in 2023



If a better laundry set-up is on your summer checklist, check out these deals on top-rated washing machines. We've found the best washing machines in 2023 on sale now. These home appliances include the latest and greatest in laundry tech. Shop washing machines with built-in sensors, AI technology, noise reduction and more.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash

The six-cubic-foot washing machine is a great appliance for a family with a lot of laundry. Its FlexWash function features two -- yes, two -- individually controlled washers in one. You can wash separate loads at the same time or independently, and wash each load with different cycles, settings and options.

This on-sale model uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite wash cycles and it can wash a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial washer with FlexWash and Super Speed Wash, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence



Looking for a washing machine with major smarts? This LG laundry appliance uses AI technology to select the optimal wash settings. Looking for a smart washer and dryer combo? If you have the matching LG dryer, this washer can auto-select a compatible drying cycle.

Download the LG ThinQ app to control your appliance from your smartphone. Start cycles, check time remaining and more.

LG smart Wi-Fi enabled front load washer with TurboWash and Built-In Intelligence, $1,299 (regularly $1,649)

If 5.2-cubic-feet isn't enough space to get your laundry done, you can always add on an LG SideKick pedestal washer. This laundry add-on is specially designed for small, custom-care laundry loads and over-flow.

LG SideKick pedestal washer, $699 (regularly $779)

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer

This smart appliance has been outfitted with a bunch of cool tech. It features an extra power button to boost stain-fighting performance and Maytag's Advanced Vibration Control to reduce vibration to help keep disruptive noise to a minimum. Its Auto Sensing tech automatically adjusts the water level for the optimal clean and you can customize each cycle with Maytag Cycle Memory, which stores your last setting choices and then applies those options the next time you use that cycle.

This laundry device can be controlled via the Maytag app. Download the app to your phone or tablet to remotely start or stop the machine, and get end-of-cycle notifications.

"Hands down, the best washer I could ever imagine," wrote a verified customer on the Best Buy site.

Maytag high-efficiency smart top-load washer, $800 (regularly $1,035)

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash

This five-cubic-foot Samsung washer is on the smaller side, but don't be fooled -- it can wash a full load of laundry in as little as 28 minutes.

Plus, it features a range of smart abilities that older washers just don't have. The must-have home appliance is equipped with tech that senses soil levels to improve cleaning and antimicrobial technology to keep the washer drum smelling fresh. Its auto-dispense system lets you fill your detergent drawer with up to 20 loads of detergent and softener, and will accurately dispense the right amount of cleaning solution for a perfect wash, every time.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity Smart Dial front-load washer with OptiWash, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung front load washer with CleanGuard

This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer is equipped with smart dial controls that learn and recommend your preferred washing cycles. It features Wi-Fi connectivity so you can receive end of cycle alerts, remotely start or stop your wash and schedule cycles on your time right from your smartphone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Despite its compact size of five cubic feet, this smart front-loading washer efficiently cleans a full load of laundry in just 28 minutes.

It's also a good option if you're looking for a quiet washing machine. This Samsung appliance uses Samsung's Innovative Vibration Reduction Technology+ to reduce noise and vibration for quiet washing.

Extra-large capacity smart dial front load washer with MultiControl, $1,304 (regularly $1,449)

Samsung smart top-load super speed washer

Looking for a little larger? This washer measures 5.5-cubic-feet. It can wash eight pounds of laundry in just 28 minutes. Its built-in water faucet lets you pre-treat soiled or heavily stained clothes. Scrub items right inside your washer, no laundry room sink needed.

This 4.5-star-rated laundry appliance features integrated Wi-Fi, so you can remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

Samsung extra-large capacity smart top-load washer with super speed wash, $799 (regularly $1,199)

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology

Good news if you work from home: This 4.6-star-rated Samsung washer uses vibration reduction technology for a quieter wash. That means no more laundry sounds drowning out your Zoom calls. Customers love that this self-cleaning washer includes 10 preset washing cycles and six additional washing cycles.

"This washing machine has a wide variety of settings for washing, which is great for a large family and lots of laundry to do," wrote a Samsung customer who purchased the washer. "The bedding and waterproof items setting are awesome! Without the center cylinder, things like this can tangle, but not so with this setting."

Samsung front-load washer with vibration reduction technology, $650 (regularly $1,049)

The best electric dryer deals in 2023

Pair your washer with one of the best electric dryers in 2023. Shop top-rated dryers from Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, Maytag and more. Many of these smart dryers can be operated remotely from your smart phone and use AI tech and internal sensors to detect the perfect drying and time settings for your laundry load.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry



Like the matching washer listed above, this electric dryer does the work of two machines at once. This Samsung appliance combines a conventional large-capacity dryer with a delicate dryer and allows you to dry everyday clothes and delicates at the same time or independently. It's also massive -- this electric dryer measures 7.5 cubic feet!

The 4.7-star-rated laundry appliance uses AI power to learn and recommend your favorite drying cycles and displays them first for quick access. It can dry a full load of laundry in as little as 30 minutes.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with FlexDry and Super Speed Dry, $1,299 (regularly $1,999)

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry

Another big electric dryer to consider: This 7.5-cubic-foot appliance can dry a full load of laundry in just 30 minutes. According to Samsung, the dryer can eliminate 99.9% of germs and bacteria on clothing. The dryer's AI-powered Smart Dial learns and recommends your favorite drying cycles and lets you customize your cycle list.

When you download Samsung's SmartThings App, you can remotely start or stop the appliances, receive end-of-cycle alerts, schedule cycles and more.

Samsung Smart Dial electric dryer with Super Speed Dry, $1,439 (regularly $1,600)

Samsung smart Steam Sanitize+ electric dryer

If you have a big family or just own a lot of clothing, this 4.7-star-rated extra-large capacity dryer boasts 7.4-cubic-feet of space. It features integrated Wi-Fi to remotely start or stop your cycle, schedule laundry, receive end-of-cycle alerts and more.

According to the brand, this Samsung dryer's Steam Sanitize+ cycle removes 99.9% of germs and bacteria, over 95% of pollen and kills 100% of dust mites. The home appliance's multi-steam technology steams away wrinkles, odors, and static.

Samsung smart electric dryer with steam sanitize, $679 (regularly $999)

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system



Looking for something a little smaller but with all the best features and functions? This seven-cubic-foot dryer boasts an end-of-cycle periodic tumbling option to prevent creases and wrinkles. The top-rated home appliance features three temperature selections and 14 settings.

Whirlpool electric dryer with AutoDry drying system, $540 (regularly $675)

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button

This 4.5-star-rated, 7.4-cubic-foot Maytag dryer features an Extra Power button. Hitting the button boosts drying power on any cycle by extending time, heat and tumbling. The on-sale dryer includes a Reduce Static setting that adds a fine mist of water to tumbling items near the end of the cycle to stop clothing and sheets from clinging.

Not home? No problem. Use the Maytag app to remotely start or stop your appliance and receive end-of-cycle notifications.

Maytag smart electric dryer with Steam and Extra Power button, $850 (regularly $1,125)

