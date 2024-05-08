Barron Trump selected as at-large Florida delegate to Republican National Convention

Barron Trump, the 18-year-old son of former President Donald Trump and former first lady Melania Trump, has been selected as a Florida delegate to the Republican National Convention.

Barron Trump was one of several members of the Trump family chosen as at-large delegates, including his brothers Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, and sister Tiffany Trump, according to a list released Wednesday by the Florida Republican Party.

Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, has been in court most days in recent weeks as his New York "hush money" trial continues. The judge overseeing that case, however, gave him permission late last month to attend Barron Trump's high school graduation, scheduled for May 17.

Former President Donald Trump and his son Barron Trump attend the funeral of former first lady Melania Trump's mother, Amalija Knavs, at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Church, in Palm Beach, Florida, on Jan. 18, 2024. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

Also chosen as at-large delegates were Kimberly Guilfoyle — Donald Trump Jr.'s fiancée — and Michael Boulos, Tiffany's husband.

Eric Trump will also serve as delegation chair.

The convention is set to be held from July 15 through July 18 in Milwaukee. Trump secured enough delegates to clinch the Republican nomination in mid-March.

The Florida Republican Party faced turmoil in December when its then-chairman, Christian Ziegler, was accused of sexual assault, leading to his suspension and eventual ouster. He was replaced by Evan Power.

"We are fortunate to have a great group of grassroots leaders, elected officials, and members of the Trump family working together as part of the Florida delegation to the 2024 Republican National Convention," Power said in a statement Wednesday.