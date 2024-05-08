Prince Harry is in London to mark the Invictus Games. King Charles won't see his son on this trip.

A smiling Prince Harry waved to the crowd as he arrived for a church service at London's St. Paul's Cathedral ahead of the Invictus Games.

It was a rare public appearance for the fifth-in-line to the British throne who is in the United Kingdom to mark the 10-year anniversary of the annual international sporting event he founded for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women, both serving and veterans.

Actor Damian Lewis, who portrayed military officers in both the TV series "Homeland" and the miniseries "Band of Brothers," recited a poem to the congregation — which did not include any other members of the royal family.

King Charles was hosting the first annual garden party at Buckingham Palace, accompanied by other senior royals.

Although Harry had a brief reunion with his father in February after Buckingham Palace revealed that the 75-year-old king had been diagnosed with cancer, the two will not meet up on this latest trip.

In a statement to CBS News from a spokesman for Prince Harry, it said, "In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not The Duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme. The Duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

The 39-year-old royal, who now lives in California with his American wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and his two children, has become estranged from members of his family after criticizing both them and "the firm," as it's known, in recent interviews, TV documentaries and in his autobiography, "Spare."

Meghan is not expected to travel to the UK but will join Harry on a trip to Nigeria to take part in talks about the Invictus Games.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be visiting the African country later this month, where it's believed they'll attend a banquet with military officials and meet with servicemen and their families.

The couple are yet to reveal whether they will take their kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with them on the overseas trip.