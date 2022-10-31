Best Advent Calendars for adults in 2022: Jewelry, makeup, wine and more unexpected finds

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

galitskaya / Getty Images

Why should kids have all the fun? Counting down the days until Christmas with an Advent calendar was once considered a more youth- and family-oriented tradition. However, in 2022, adult-centric versions -- like these top options -- continue to surge in popularity.

Top products in this article:

Lush Advent calendar, $300

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine, $129 and up

Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent calendar, $45

Old World Christmas ornaments Advent calendar, $45 (reduced from $50)

Bonne Maman fruit spreads and honey Advent calendar, $40

Just like little ones appreciate unboxing daily surprises, so too do the young at heart. Only instead of Hot Wheels cars and Lego sets, the little doors of adult Advent calendars open up to items sure to spread lots of cheer throughout the holidays. Luxury beauty, body and haircare products, wellness essentials, sparkling jewelry and delectable food and drink (including spirits) are just a few adult-oriented options.

These Advent calendars make a great gift for friends, family and coworkers, but also consider investing in one for yourself. Another option? Instead of buying expensive holiday gifts, treat those in your inner circle to one of these options on December 1, so they get to experience joy every day leading up to Christmas.

Whether your budget is $20 or in the hundreds, CBS Essentials rounded up the most wanted Advent calendars for adults of 2022. Shopping for young ones? Don't miss our roundup of the best Advent calendars for kids in 2022.

The best Wellness Advent calendars

Pamper yourself with these Advent calendars all about self-care.

Alo 24 Days of Wellness Advent calendar

Alo

Created for yogis and lovers of the athleisure brand Alo, this wellness-inspired Advent calendar promotes movement and mindfulness with $655 worth of swag. Open drawers filled with beauty products, clothing and accessories (we love the Alo logo hat and socks!) and a one year subscription to Alo Moves.

Alo 24 Days of Wellness Advent calendar, $250

Rituals 3D Advent calendar

Rituals

Rituals, the top gifting brand in Europe, created an Advent calendar filled with tons of pampering goodies, including tiny candles and fragrance sticks, face masks and shower gel, scrub gloves and more. An added bonus? The calendar arrives in a box, gorgeously wrapped with a bow.

Rituals 3D Advent calendar, $125

Beekman 1802 Time Capsule Advent calendar

Beekman 1802

Beekman 1802, famous for making luscious goat milk products, created a clever time capsule filled with 24 bestselling, cruelty-free products. The gorgeous, packaged product comes with a real, hand-blown hourglass, plus daily affirmations printed on each reusable time capsule.

Beekman 1802 Time Capsule Advent calendar, $150

Body Shop Share Love & Joy Ultimate Advent calendar

Body Shop

The Body Shop's newest Advent calendar features an amazing pop-up construction filled with some full-sized favorites and bestsellers, including Chinese Ginseng & Rice face masks, Shea Shampoo and Conditioner and Drops of Youth Concentrate.

Body Shop Share Love & Joy Ultimate Advent calendar, $180

Lush Advent calendar

Lush

It makes perfect sense that Lush, the indulgent bath brand wildly popular with shoppers of all ages, makes one of the hottest Advents of the season. This luxurious box is filled with the brand's trademark bath bombs and other bath and body products, including fizzlers, shower gel, bubble bars and more. Order now for late November shipping and look forward to a month of baths.

Lush Advent calendar, $300

Molton Brown Advent calendar

Molton Brown

Perfect for anyone who enjoys the finer things in life, this exquisite set features a variety of Molton Brown's most popular body and home products, including bubble bath and body wash and fragrance.

Molton Brown Advent calendar, $270

The best jewelry Advent calendars

Add a bit of glam to your life this holiday with these jewelry Advent calendars.

Mignonne Gavigan jewelry Advent calendar

Mignonne Gavigan

A little bling adds a whole lot of cheer to the holiday season, with this bauble filled Advent. Sophisticated, playful and eccentric jewelry brand Mignonne Gavigan filled this box with 24 conversation-starting earrings, necklaces, bracelets and more, each inspired by art, nature, travel and textiles. The 14-day box holds over $900 worth of treasures.

Mignonne Gavigan jewelry Advent calendar, $385

Abbott Lyon jewelry Advent calendar

Abbott Lyon

Another fun box full of bling, this personalized Advent calendar from Abbott Lyon features an assortment of bestselling products, available in your choice of gold or silver, as well as an initial and birthstone of your choice. Want to add an extra touch of customization? Have the box personalized with a name. A $605 value.

Abbott Lyon jewelry Advent calendar, $300

Sterling Forever Build Your Own jewelry Advent calendar

Sterling Forever

Build your own advent calendar with Sterling Forever jewels. Choose five items, including CZ stud earrings, stacking rings and layering necklaces in silver, gold and rose gold tones. With three price tiers, you can find gorgeous options in your budget, ranging from $100 to $200.

Sterling Forever Build Your Own jewelry Advent, $100 and up

The best wine Advent calendars

Raise a glass to the Christmas season with one of these wine Advent calendars. (You need to be 21 or older to order and take delivery.)

Vinebox 12 or 24 Nights of Wine

Vinebox

Spread lots of cheer with 12 or 24 days of wine. Perfect for wine connoisseurs, the Vinebox Advent calendars offer a curated sampling of European wines. In addition to 12 or 24 vino-filled glass tubes, you can enjoy a virtual tasting experience led by a sommelier.

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine, $129 and up

Vinebox 24 Nights of Wine, $199

Vintner's Choice 12 Days of Bubble Advent calendar

Vinter's Choice

Cheers! This Advent calendar features 12 mini bottles of Barefoot sparkling wine, including Brut Cuvée, Brut Rosè, Moscato Spumante and Pink Moscato.

Vintner's Choice 12 Days of Bubble Advent calendar, $100

The best beauty Advent calendars

Look your best at all the Christmas parties with one of these beauty Advent calendars.

CHI Holiday Beauty Box

Chi

Perfect for that someone in your life who spends a lot of time in the mirror playing with their tresses, this beauty box Advent from Chi features an assortment of bestsellers, including haircare products, accessories like brushes and clips and even a titanium hairstyling iron.

CHI Holiday Beauty Box, $280

NYX Professional Makeup 24 Day Advent calendar

NYX

'Tis the season to try new makeup! There is lots of lipgloss, eyeshadow and blush to enjoy in this box set from NYX Professional Makeup, a great option for beauty junkies of any age.

NYX Professional Makeup 24 Day Advent calendar, $65

Babor Advent calendar

Babor

This skincare-inspired advent from Babor offers a facial essential behind every door. Curated by estheticians, each of the 24 concentrated ampoule skin boosters helps hydrate, lift and rejuvenate the skin. A $152 value.

Babor Advent calendar, $84 with code FRIEND (reduced from $99)

Ipsy Oh, What Fun! 25-Day Holiday calendar

Ipsy

Want to look fa-la-la-la-flawless all season long? Indulge in 25 days of surprises with deluxe- and full-size products from brands like Fenty Beauty, Tatcha, It Cosmetics and Osea with this Ipsy limited edition calendar. Over $475 value.

Ipsy Oh, What Fun! 25-Day Holiday Calendar, $115

Rahua Advent calendar

Rahua

The very first Advent calendar from sustainable, plant-based haircare brand Rahua, this 12-piece set of deluxe- and full-sized products will nourish your hair, scalp and skin. Goodies include the award-winning Hydration Detangler, Aloe Vera Hair Gel and Enchanted Island Shampoo and Conditioner. $200 value.

Rahua Advent calendar, $180

Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent calendar

Sephora

Unwrap 24 beauty surprises, worth over $105 for just $45, with this Advent calendar from Sephora. It's filled with everything from lipgloss and eyeshadow to face masks, all from the beauty superstore's brand.

Sephora Collection Wishing You Advent calendar, $45

The best edible Advent calendars

Chocolate-filled Advent calendars are a December tradition. But there's no reason to limit yourself to chocolate -- we found Advent calendars filled with all sorts of tasty treats.

Mancrates Ho Ho Holy Cow Jerky Advent calendar

Mancrates

For the person who can't get enough jerky, this calendar is stocked with 25 jerky bites in a variety of scrumptious flavors, including classics, like cajun and teriyaki, as well as some that are a little more exotic – birch beer, General Tso and root beer habanero, to name a few.

Mancrates Ho Ho Holy Cow Jerky Advent calendar, $90

Bonne Maman fruit spreads and honey Advent calendar

Bonne Maman

A top-selling Advent calendar on Amazon and yearly sell-out, this clever gift comes filled with mini jars of Bonne Maman's famous fruit spreads and honey.

Bonne Maman fruit spreads and honey Advent calendar, $40

Godiva Holiday Luxury Chocolate Truffles Advent calendar

Godiva

Not your average chocolate-filled Advent calendar, this chocolate truffle box from Godiva satiates the taste buds in a major way. The collection includes milk, dark and white chocolate signature truffles from the chocolatier.

Godiva Holiday Luxury Chocolate Truffles Advent calendar, $65

La Maison du Chocolat Advent calendar

La Maison du Chocolat

Indulge chocolate connoisseurs interested in exploring exotic sweet treats with this gourmet Advent calendar, which boasts 24 delectable surprises.

La Maison du Chocolat Advent calendar, $90

Best of Harry and David Advent calendar

Harry and David

Foodies, rejoice! This calendar comes stocked with Harry and David's most beloved and bestselling delicacies, including fruit, gourmet popcorn, nuts, meats and more.

Best of Harry and David Advent calendar, $200

The best tea and coffee Advent calendars

These coffee and tea Advent calendars offer a warm and cozy start to your December mornings.

Pukka Tea Advent calendar

Pukka Tea

A bestseller on Amazon, this highly-rated Advent calendar is great for tea drinkers. Each day treats you to a special bag of tea, 24 flavors in all.

Pukka Tea Advent calendar, $14 with coupon

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent calendar

Bean Box

For the second year in a row, Bean Box brings back the wildly popular 12 Mornings of Coffee. Reimagined as a classic holiday storybook, this Advent is filled with 1.8 oz of whole bean or ground coffee (each bag brews 4-6 mugs), curated from the nation's top roasters.

Bean Box 12 Mornings of Coffee Advent calendar, $64

The best reusable Advent calendars

Looking for a truly unique Advent calendar experience for your family? These reusable Advent calendars can be filled with personalized gifts, treats or messages of your choosing.

Olive and Cocoa Chalet Lit Advent calendar

Olive and Cocoa

Countdown the days until Christmas in style with this thoughtful, reusable, wood Advent, adorned with mini lights. Fill each of the one-inch boxes with your own gifts or treats. Like all Olive and Cocoa products, the calendar arrives gorgeously wrapped in paper and ribbon.

Olive and Cocoa Chalet Lit Advent calendar, $144

The best decor and home Advent calendars

Old World Christmas ornaments Advent calendar

Old World Christmas

A great gift idea, this Advent calendar filled with gorgeous, acrylic mini ornaments from Old World Christmas can be enjoyed year after year.

Old World Christmas ornaments Advent calendar, $45 (reduced from $50)

Erin Condren 12 Days of Writing Tools Advent calendar

Erin Condren

The perfect Advent for a writer or the stationary-obsessed, this 12-day Advent from Erin Condred comes with 12 unique writing utensils, each individually wrapped and placed in a reusable tub case.

Erin Condren 12 Days of Writing Tools Advent calendar, $23 (reduced from $28)

Best pop culture Advent calendars

Whether you're a fan of Legos, "The Office" or country singer Dolly Parton, there's a pop culture Advent calendar perfect for you. Here are some of our favorites.

Funko 'The Office' Advent calendar

Funko

A great gift for fans of the hit television series as well as for your coworkers, "The Office" Funko Advent calendar commemorates the show's beloved characters with tiny, vinyl figurines.

Funko "The Office" Advent calendar, $35 (reduced from $50)

Lego Star Wars Advent calendar

Lego

Fun for Star Wars fans of all ages, this Lego set includes minifigures, droid figures and mini builds inspired by the popular movie franchise. Ages 6 and up.

Lego Star Wars, $36 (reduced from $45)

Dolly Parton Advent calendar

Williams Sonoma

An homage to country music legend Dolly Parton, this advent calendar sold exclusively at Williams Sonoma is filled with the singer's favorite sweet treats, including gummies, chocolates and mints.

Dolly Parton Advent calendar, $40

'Friends' Advent calendar

Amazon

You can almost hear the "Friends" theme song playing in the background as you open up each of the windows unveiling another surprise inspired by the hit show. Notepads, erasers, pencils and stickers are just a few of the items included.

"Friends" Advent calendar, $30

Early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now



While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.

100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The best gifts to give this Christmas

It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it's not. Last year's holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there's inflation -- unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.

So it's time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We've based our top 100 gift picks on our bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research on the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this I am Groot Lego set, a guinea pig toy that gives birth and this pooping purple turtle.

Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes some of Apple's newest products, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen cookware and kitchen appliances (such as this air fryer) and so much more.