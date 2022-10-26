Best 2022 Advent calendars for kids: Pokemon, Lego, American Girl

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Counting down the days until Christmas with the help of an Advent calendar -- like one of these bestselling children's options -- is a holiday tradition that continues spreading joy from generation to generation. Here are our favorite Advent calendars for kids in 2022.

Top products in this article:

Lego City Advent calendar, $28 (reduced from $35)

Barbie Dreamtopia Advent calendar, $34

National Geographic Rock, Mineral and Fossil Advent calendar, $25 (reduced from $35)

Disney Storybook Advent calendar, $29 (reduced from $32)

First printed in the early 20th century, the calendars with secrets behind each little door have since evolved from daily reveals of pictures or Bible verses to small gifts, such as candy, toys and other fun treats. Basically, they give kids (and even adults!) an unboxing experience every day for 24 days.

While choices were once limited, in 2022, the selection of Advent calendars for kids is extensive and covers all age ranges and interests. There are Advent calendars filled with Lego sets, art supplies, bath toys, rocks and minerals and even jewelry. Whether they enjoy playing with Barbies, Hot Wheels or Matchbox cars, American Girl dolls or Pokemon cards, we have got them covered. There's even a virtual Nintendo Switch Advent calendar for gamers.

The best 2022 Advent calendars for kids

With just a month left before December, now is a great time to stock up on Advent calendars for all the kids in your life -- especially since the most popular ones sell out fast. CBS Essentials rounded up the best Advent calendars for kids in 2022 below.

Lego Advent calendars: Lego Friends, Lego City, Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter

Lego

Little builders love Lego Advent calendars. This year, indulge their creativity with one of several options, including Lego Friends, Lego City, Lego Harry Potter and Lego Star Wars, each consisting of mini figures and builds. Ages 6 and up.

Lego Friends Advent calendar, $28 (reduced from $35)

Lego City Advent calendar, $28 (reduced from $35)

Lego Star Wars™ Advent calendar, $36 (reduced from $45)

Lego Harry Potter Advent calendar, $36 (reduced from $45)

Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar

Funko

Potterheads will appreciate this cute calendar filled with Harry Potter themed Funko figurines. The packaging's artwork doubles as an enchanting scene in Diagon Alley to place figurines in front of.

Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar, $51

American Girl Pop-Up Advent calendar

American Girl

This American Girl Advent calendar opens up into a 12-inch pop up holiday tree filled with ornaments featuring 12 favorite American Girl characters and their animal companions. A book with facts about the most iconic American Girl dolls through history comes with the set. Ages 8 and up.

American Girl Pop-Up advent calendar, $40 (reduced from $45)

Pokemon Advent calendar

Pokemon

Pikachu, Eevee, Piplup, Growlithe and Torchi are just a few of the Pokémon characters they will unwrap with this fun holiday calendar. Ages 4 and up.

Pokemon advent calendar, $50 (reduced from $60)

Disney Storybook Advent calendar

Disney

Treat young boys and girls to the magic of Disney with this annual bestseller, where they will unwrap 24 small and festive books, 24 pages each. Ages 2 to 6.

Disney Storybook advent calendar, $29

Nintendo Switch video game Advent calendar

Nintendo

Leave it to Nintendo to create an Advent calendar that you can play. This digital Advent calendar treats the recipient to a new surprise game every day leading up until Christmas.

Nintendo Switch Advent calendar, $22 (reduced from $45)

Super Mario Nintendo Advent calendar

Nintendo

Super Mario-themed action figures and accessories will add some cheer to the holiday season for fans of the classic Nintendo game. Ages 3 and up.

Super Mario Nintendo Advent calendar, $50

Play-Doh Advent calendar

Each door that opens holds a tub of Play-Doh, a fun tool and creation cards, offering creative ideas of how to play with popular dough. Ages 3 and up.

Play-Doh Advent calendar, $16 (with $5 coupon)

'Jurassic World: Dominion' Advent calendar

Jurassic World Toys

Inspired by the "Jurassic World" movie, this calendar counts down the days to Christmas with 30 toys, including dinosaurs, a human figure and gate pieces. Ages 4 and up.

"Jurassic World" Advent calendar, $25 (with $8 coupon)

Barbie Color Reveal or Dreamtopia Advent calendars

Mattel

Perfect for Barbie lovers, these two Advent calendars each include one doll and an additional 24 clothing items, accessories and even animal friends. The Color Reveal option includes a Color Reveal Barbie, while Dreamtopia comes with a doll that transforms into a princess, mermaid or fairy. Ages 3 and up.

Barbie Color Reveal Advent calendar, $25 (with $8 coupon)

Barbie Dreamtopia Advent calendar, $34

National Geographic Rock, Mineral and Fossil Advent calendar

National Geographic

This STEM-approved Advent calendar offers children the experience of exploring rocks, minerals and fossils in the month leading up to Christmas. A dig tool, brush, magnifying glass and pouch for the gems are included. Ages 6 and up.

National Geographic Rock, Mineral and Fossil Advent calendar, $25 (reduced from $35)

Matchbox Advent calendar

Mattel

Matchbox cars never go out of style. This Advent calendar includes 10 die-cast cars and 14 accessories, each unveiled in the nights leading up until Christmas. Ages 3 and up.

Matchbox advent calendar, $20

Polly Pocket Advent calendar

Mattel

Shaped like a house, this adorable Advent calendar offers a Polly Pocket surprise gift, followed by new surprises under each door. Accessories include micro Polly and Shani dolls. Ages 4 and up.

Polly Pocket advent calendar, $23

Hot Wheels Advent calendar

Mattel

Hot Wheels collectors open up holiday-themed surprises, including eight 1:64 scale Hot Wheels cars and 16 accessories, with this clever Advent calendar. The box also features an attached play mat to use with their new toys. Ages 3 and up.

Hot Wheels Advent calendar, $20 (reduced from $22)

Meri Meri Ballerina Charm Bracelet Advent calendar

Meri Meri

This adorable Advent calendar doubles as a jewelry box and contains a charm bracelet and lots of adorable charms to decorate with.

Meri Meri Ballerina Charm Bracelet advent calendar, $52

Minecraft Mob Head Minis Advent calendar

Mattel

Of course there is an Advent calendar for Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time. Gamers 6 and up enjoy unwrapping Mod Head Minis action figures, accessories and more.

Minecraft Mob Head Minis Advent calendar, $27 (reduced from $35)

Elf on the Shelf North Pole Advent Train Advent calendar

Elf on the Shelf

Elf on the Shelf, the holiday tradition beloved by families around the world, inspires this Advent calendar inspired by a Christmas tree farm. It includes 10 Elf and Elf Pet minis, one mini plastic train engine, and five mini plastic train cars. Ages 3 and up.

Elf on the Shelf North Pole Advent Train advent calendar, $20 (marked down from $33)

Playmobil 1.2.3. Bath Time Fun Advent calendar

Playmobil

Does your little one love bath time? Make a splash this holiday season with a Playmobil Advent calendar, which gives them a new fun bath toy every day leading up to Christmas. Ages 18 months and up.

Playmobil 1.2.3. Bath Time Fun Advent calendar, $26 (reduced from $35)

Skillmatics Countdown to Christmas Advent calendar

Skillmatics

This engaging, motivating and educational Advent calendar for children and tweens ages 5 to 12 provides 24 days of fun discoveries. Surprises include fun holiday games, crafting prompts and festive stickers to decorate a 3D cardboard Christmas tree. Ages 5 to 12.

Skillmatics Countdown to Christmas advent calendar, $27 with coupon

Original Rainbow Crayon Advent calendar

art 2 the extreme

Support a small, woman-owned business and your child's passion for art with this rainbow crayon Advent calendar. Every day, treat them to a cleverly molded rainbow crayon, handmade by Etsy seller art2theextreme. Ages 3 and up.

Original Rainbow Crayon advent calendar, $85

Melissa and Doug Countdown to Christmas wood Advent calendar

Melissa & Doug

This calendar from Melissa and Doug can be reused for many holidays to come. Kids love placing the magnetic ornaments on the wooden tree. Ages 3 to 7.

Melissa and Doug Countdown to Christmas wood advent calendar, $22 (with coupon)

