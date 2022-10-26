Best 2022 Advent calendars for kids: Pokemon, Lego, American Girl
Counting down the days until Christmas with the help of an Advent calendar -- like one of these bestselling children's options -- is a holiday tradition that continues spreading joy from generation to generation. Here are our favorite Advent calendars for kids in 2022.
Top products in this article:
Lego City Advent calendar, $28 (reduced from $35)
Barbie Dreamtopia Advent calendar, $34
National Geographic Rock, Mineral and Fossil Advent calendar, $25 (reduced from $35)
Disney Storybook Advent calendar, $29 (reduced from $32)
First printed in the early 20th century, the calendars with secrets behind each little door have since evolved from daily reveals of pictures or Bible verses to small gifts, such as candy, toys and other fun treats. Basically, they give kids (and even adults!) an unboxing experience every day for 24 days.
While choices were once limited, in 2022, the selection of Advent calendars for kids is extensive and covers all age ranges and interests. There are Advent calendars filled with Lego sets, art supplies, bath toys, rocks and minerals and even jewelry. Whether they enjoy playing with Barbies, Hot Wheels or Matchbox cars, American Girl dolls or Pokemon cards, we have got them covered. There's even a virtual Nintendo Switch Advent calendar for gamers.
The best 2022 Advent calendars for kids
With just a month left before December, now is a great time to stock up on Advent calendars for all the kids in your life -- especially since the most popular ones sell out fast. CBS Essentials rounded up the best Advent calendars for kids in 2022 below.
Lego Advent calendars: Lego Friends, Lego City, Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter
Little builders love Lego Advent calendars. This year, indulge their creativity with one of several options, including Lego Friends, Lego City, Lego Harry Potter and Lego Star Wars, each consisting of mini figures and builds. Ages 6 and up.
Lego Friends Advent calendar, $28 (reduced from $35)
Lego City Advent calendar, $28 (reduced from $35)
Lego Star Wars™ Advent calendar, $36 (reduced from $45)
Lego Harry Potter Advent calendar, $36 (reduced from $45)
Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar
Potterheads will appreciate this cute calendar filled with Harry Potter themed Funko figurines. The packaging's artwork doubles as an enchanting scene in Diagon Alley to place figurines in front of.
Funko Harry Potter Advent Calendar, $51
American Girl Pop-Up Advent calendar
This American Girl Advent calendar opens up into a 12-inch pop up holiday tree filled with ornaments featuring 12 favorite American Girl characters and their animal companions. A book with facts about the most iconic American Girl dolls through history comes with the set. Ages 8 and up.
American Girl Pop-Up advent calendar, $40 (reduced from $45)
Pokemon Advent calendar
Pikachu, Eevee, Piplup, Growlithe and Torchi are just a few of the Pokémon characters they will unwrap with this fun holiday calendar. Ages 4 and up.
Pokemon advent calendar, $50 (reduced from $60)
Disney Storybook Advent calendar
Treat young boys and girls to the magic of Disney with this annual bestseller, where they will unwrap 24 small and festive books, 24 pages each. Ages 2 to 6.
Disney Storybook advent calendar, $29
Nintendo Switch video game Advent calendar
Leave it to Nintendo to create an Advent calendar that you can play. This digital Advent calendar treats the recipient to a new surprise game every day leading up until Christmas.
Nintendo Switch Advent calendar, $22 (reduced from $45)
Super Mario Nintendo Advent calendar
Super Mario-themed action figures and accessories will add some cheer to the holiday season for fans of the classic Nintendo game. Ages 3 and up.
Super Mario Nintendo Advent calendar, $50
Play-Doh Advent calendar
Each door that opens holds a tub of Play-Doh, a fun tool and creation cards, offering creative ideas of how to play with popular dough. Ages 3 and up.
Play-Doh Advent calendar, $16 (with $5 coupon)
'Jurassic World: Dominion' Advent calendar
Inspired by the "Jurassic World" movie, this calendar counts down the days to Christmas with 30 toys, including dinosaurs, a human figure and gate pieces. Ages 4 and up.
"Jurassic World" Advent calendar, $25 (with $8 coupon)
Barbie Color Reveal or Dreamtopia Advent calendars
Perfect for Barbie lovers, these two Advent calendars each include one doll and an additional 24 clothing items, accessories and even animal friends. The Color Reveal option includes a Color Reveal Barbie, while Dreamtopia comes with a doll that transforms into a princess, mermaid or fairy. Ages 3 and up.
Barbie Color Reveal Advent calendar, $25 (with $8 coupon)
Barbie Dreamtopia Advent calendar, $34
National Geographic Rock, Mineral and Fossil Advent calendar
This STEM-approved Advent calendar offers children the experience of exploring rocks, minerals and fossils in the month leading up to Christmas. A dig tool, brush, magnifying glass and pouch for the gems are included. Ages 6 and up.
National Geographic Rock, Mineral and Fossil Advent calendar, $25 (reduced from $35)
Matchbox Advent calendar
Matchbox cars never go out of style. This Advent calendar includes 10 die-cast cars and 14 accessories, each unveiled in the nights leading up until Christmas. Ages 3 and up.
Polly Pocket Advent calendar
Shaped like a house, this adorable Advent calendar offers a Polly Pocket surprise gift, followed by new surprises under each door. Accessories include micro Polly and Shani dolls. Ages 4 and up.
Polly Pocket advent calendar, $23
Hot Wheels Advent calendar
Hot Wheels collectors open up holiday-themed surprises, including eight 1:64 scale Hot Wheels cars and 16 accessories, with this clever Advent calendar. The box also features an attached play mat to use with their new toys. Ages 3 and up.
Hot Wheels Advent calendar, $20 (reduced from $22)
Meri Meri Ballerina Charm Bracelet Advent calendar
This adorable Advent calendar doubles as a jewelry box and contains a charm bracelet and lots of adorable charms to decorate with.
Meri Meri Ballerina Charm Bracelet advent calendar, $52
Minecraft Mob Head Minis Advent calendar
Of course there is an Advent calendar for Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time. Gamers 6 and up enjoy unwrapping Mod Head Minis action figures, accessories and more.
Minecraft Mob Head Minis Advent calendar, $27 (reduced from $35)
Elf on the Shelf North Pole Advent Train Advent calendar
Elf on the Shelf, the holiday tradition beloved by families around the world, inspires this Advent calendar inspired by a Christmas tree farm. It includes 10 Elf and Elf Pet minis, one mini plastic train engine, and five mini plastic train cars. Ages 3 and up.
Elf on the Shelf North Pole Advent Train advent calendar, $20 (marked down from $33)
Playmobil 1.2.3. Bath Time Fun Advent calendar
Does your little one love bath time? Make a splash this holiday season with a Playmobil Advent calendar, which gives them a new fun bath toy every day leading up to Christmas. Ages 18 months and up.
Playmobil 1.2.3. Bath Time Fun Advent calendar, $26 (reduced from $35)
Skillmatics Countdown to Christmas Advent calendar
This engaging, motivating and educational Advent calendar for children and tweens ages 5 to 12 provides 24 days of fun discoveries. Surprises include fun holiday games, crafting prompts and festive stickers to decorate a 3D cardboard Christmas tree. Ages 5 to 12.
Skillmatics Countdown to Christmas advent calendar, $27 with coupon
Original Rainbow Crayon Advent calendar
Support a small, woman-owned business and your child's passion for art with this rainbow crayon Advent calendar. Every day, treat them to a cleverly molded rainbow crayon, handmade by Etsy seller art2theextreme. Ages 3 and up.
Original Rainbow Crayon advent calendar, $85
Melissa and Doug Countdown to Christmas wood Advent calendar
This calendar from Melissa and Doug can be reused for many holidays to come. Kids love placing the magnetic ornaments on the wooden tree. Ages 3 to 7.
Melissa and Doug Countdown to Christmas wood advent calendar, $22 (with coupon)
Early Black Friday 2022 deals to shop now
While there's still some time to wait until the official Black Friday 2022 sales start, there are plenty of great deals you can get right now. Check out our early Black Friday deal articles.
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung Galaxy phones: Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and more
- The best early Black Friday luggage deals: Samsonite, Delsey, Calpak and more
- The best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy: Samsung phones, iRobot Roomba, Theragun and more
- The best deals on furniture ahead of Black Friday: Save at Amazon, Wayfair and more
- The best early Black Friday deals at Wayfair: furniture, kitchen and more
- Apple Watch Ultra and Apple AirPods Pro 2 are available at Amazon, and one is discounted ahead of Black Friday
- The best early Black Friday deals at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and more
- The best early Black Friday deals you can shop at Amazon now
- The best Walmart early Black Friday deals: Save big on Samsung Galaxy Tab A8, Apple AirPods Pro 2 and more
- The best early Black Friday TV deals at Amazon: Samsung, Sony, LG and more
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung refrigerators you can get at Best Buy now
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung washers and dryers you can get at Best Buy now
- The best early Black Friday deals on Samsung refrigerators: Save up to $1,200
- The best early Black Friday Apple deals: AirPods Pro 2, iPad and more
- The best early Black Friday tablet deals: Apple iPad, Samsung and more
- The best early Black Friday TV deals: Samsung, Sony, LG and more
- The best early Black Friday deals on kitchen appliances at Amazon: Keurig, Instant Pot and more
- The best new washer and dryer features in 2022, plus early Black Friday deals
- Best early Black Friday deals on washer and dryer combos: Samsung, LG, more
- The best early Black Friday robot vacuum deals: iRobot Roomba, Braava Jet Mop, Shark IQ and more
- Surprise! Another retailer is holding a massive early Black Friday sale today on kitchen appliances, furniture and more
- Samsung is having an early Black Friday sale today, and the deals on 'The Frame' TV are ridiculous
100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The best gifts to give this Christmas
It may seem early to start shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah gifts, but trust us, it's not. Last year's holiday season was riddled with supply-chain issues, and CBS News is anticipating more of the same in 2022. Plus, there's inflation -- unfortunately, prices may rise even more before December comes.
So it's time to shop for holiday gifts now. Pick out a great hiding spot and check out CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts of 2022. We've based our top 100 gift picks on our bestsellers, owner reviews and our own extensive research on the most-buzzed-about gifts of 2022, such as this I am Groot Lego set, a guinea pig toy that gives birth and this pooping purple turtle.
Stay tuned to the CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts Series for our picks of the hottest gifts to give in 2022. Our list includes some of Apple's newest products, the top toys of 2022, game-changing kitchen cookware and kitchen appliances (such as this air fryer) and so much more.
- Introducing the CBS Essentials' 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts list, our picks for the best presents of 2022
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The Apple iPhone 14 is the best phone to give this Christmas
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why the Rimowa Original checked bag is the best luggage for travel this Christmas
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why the Cosori Dual Blaze air fryer is the best to use and gift this Christmas
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Little Live Pets Mama Surprise is our top gift for girls this holiday
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Apple Watch Series 8 is the best smartwatch to give this Christmas
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: I am Groot Marvel Lego set is our top gift for boys in 2022
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Apple AirTags make the best stocking stuffers for Christmas 2022
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why we love custom leather jackets by The Jacket Maker
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: The 4.9-star-rated Santa's Visit Lego set is our favorite to gift this Christmas
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: NordicTrack T Series treadmill is the best home fitness machine this Christmas
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday: Why the KitchenAid Professional 5 stand mixer is the holiday kitchen gadget on everyone's wish list
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Apple iPad Pro is the best tablet to gift in 2022 -- and it's on sale at Amazon now
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why the Mr. Christmas smart tree is the best Christmas tree of 2022
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Apple AirPods Pro 2 are the best headphones to gift (and they're on sale now)
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why the iRobot Roomba j7+ is the best robot vacuum to gift this year
- 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts: Why our staff loves Great Jones cookware and why you will too
for more features.