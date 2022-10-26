Samsung is having an early Black Friday sale today, and the deals on 'The Frame' TV are ridiculous

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Samsung

If you're looking to save big on Samsung tech, we have good news. The Samsung Week sales event is on, with new deals launching each day this week. It's the perfect time to score major discounts on a new Samsung kitchen appliance, "The Frame" smart 4K TV or Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

Here are the best deals you can shop at Samsung today, including the limited-time-only daily deals and flash deals.

Top products in this article

See all deals now: Shop the Samsung Week sales event

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,800 (reduced from $2,300)

Samsung smart 3-Door french door refrigerator, $1,979 (reduced from $2,199)

Samsung Week is a weeklong event celebrating Samsung's 53rd anniversary. The sales event runs now through Nov. 1. The seasonal sale is your best opportunity this season to snag top-rated Samsung 4K TVs, gaming monitors, home appliances and even newly released smartphones at deeply discounted prices.

New deals are being announced at Samsung throughout the week, so check back often. We've compiled the best deals on the most popular Samsung tech items to shop for yourself or for holiday gifts.

Samsung Week sales event: Today's best deals

Each day through Nov. 1, Samsung will be offering a special daily deal. Here are the top deals going on today during the Samsung Week sales event.

Save up to $1,000 on 'The Frame' TV 2022

Samsung

When you're not streaming shows or movies on "The Frame," the 4K set displays preprogrammed artwork, from Picasso to Basquiat, on its matte screen. It can also display family vacation photos that you've uploaded to "The Frame" from your phone or USB flash drive. So, yes, this TV puts on a show whether it's on -- or off.

Save big on "The Frame" (2022) during the Samsung Week sales event.

55" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,000 (reduced from $1,500)

65" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $1,600 (reduced from $2,000)

75" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)

85" Samsung "The Frame" QLED 4K TV 2022, $3,300 (reduced from $4,300)

$500 off the 49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Gaming Monitor

Samsung

If you're looking for a truly immersive gaming experience, check out this super-wide, curved monitor. The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 monitor features a 4K mini-LED display, 1-millisecond response rate and 240 Hz refresh rate. This is a great opportunity to get a huge screen and great specs for a major discount -- if an $1,800 gaming monitor fits your budget, that is.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 4K gaming monitor, $1,800 (reduced from $2,300)

Up to $1,000 off a Samsung S95B OLED 4K smart TV

Samsung

Today, Samsung is offering a huge discount on the S95B OLED 4K smart TV. This smart TV leverages OLED technology with 8.3 million individual self-lit pixels coming together to provide a bright viewing experience. The TV features Dolby Atmos for enhanced audio quality.

55" Samsung S95B OLED 4k smart TV, $1,600 (reduced from $2,200)

65" Samsung S95B OLED 4K smart TV, $2,000 (reduced from $3,000)

Save $220 on Samsung smart 3-Door French door refrigerator

Samsung

This Samsung 3-door French door refrigerator is on sale for $220 off -- but the sale won't last. The fingerprint-resistant refrigerator features a full-width bottom drawer big enough to hold party platters, beverages and more. The Samsung kitchen appliance includes an external filtered-water-and-ice dispenser, as well as all-around cooling and multi-vent technology to maintain even air circulation on every shelf.

Samsung smart 3-Door french door refrigerator, $1,979 (reduced from $2,199)

More Samsung Week deals to shop this week

Shop these deals all week at the Samsung website, now through Nov. 1.

Get a free memory upgrade and enhanced trade-in credits on a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4



Amazon

The new Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers enhanced charging support, an upgraded processor chip and some notable camera upgrades. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 includes two rear cameras -- a 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide. The rear cameras convert to front-facing selfie cameras with a flip of the phone. The Galaxy Flip 4's Flexcam camera captures vivid photos at a wide range angles. It also offers a mode to capture better photos at night.

The smartphone features a 6.7-inch foldable display screen with Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. This upgraded Gorilla Glass offers improved scratch resistance and durability. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 supports 25 W wired charging and features 15 W wireless charging support, another upgrade from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

The new smartphone is on sale all week during Samsung Week with a free memory upgrade. You can also score up to $600 in enhanced trade-in credits this week only.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (512 GB), $830 (reduced from $1,180)

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB): Save $600

Samsung

The brand new Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 offers a 6.2-inch outer display with a folding design. The Galaxy Fold 4 is also a bit lighter than the previous model and includes a slimmer hinge.

The smartphone offers a 50-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 10-megapixel telephoto camera on the back. It also includes a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A new taskbar is designed to make multi-tasking easier. The 120 Hz refresh rate supports seamless gaming when in immersive mode (that is, when the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is fully folded out for a flat tablet-like design).

Right now you can get a free memory upgrade and a great deal on the 512 GB model. You can also get up to $1,000 in enhanced trade-in credits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 (512 GB), $1,319 (reduced from $1,920)

Samsung smart slide-in electric range: $819



Samsung

This fingerprint-resistant appliance by Samsung features a five-burner cooktop that includes dual-ring burners for cooking with different-sized pots and pans. The 6.3 cubic foot oven provides plenty of room for simultaneously cooking multiple dishes. Use your phone to monitor your cooktop and set and adjust the cook time and temperature of your oven through Samsung's SmartThings app. It also comes with free installation service if you order during the sale.

Samsung smart slide-in electric range, $819 (reduced from $1,221)

Related content from CBS Essentials