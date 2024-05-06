Miss USA Noelia Voigt suddenly resigns, urges people to prioritize mental health

Noelia Voigt, who was crowned Miss USA in 2023, unexpectedly stepped down on Monday and posted a message to social media urging people to prioritize their mental health.

In an Instagram post, the former Miss Utah USA said it was a tough decision. She said she knew that her resignation might come as a shock to many, but that she strongly values "making decisions that feel best for you and your mental health."

"Deep down I know that this is just the beginning of a new chapter for me, and my hope is that I continue to inspire others to remain steadfast, prioritize your mental health, advocate for yourself and others by using your voice, and never be afraid of what the future holds, even if it feels uncertain," Voigt said.

Her announcement was confirmed by the pageant, which thanked Voight for her service and wished her the best.

"We respect and support Noelia's decision to step down from her duties," the Miss USA Organization said in a Facebook post. "The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority, and we understand her need to prioritize herself at this time."

Officials are reviewing plans for the transition of the Miss USA responsibilities to a successor. A new Miss USA will be crowned soon. The first runner-up in the 2023 pageant was Miss Hawaii USA Savannah Gankiewicz, followed by Miss Wisconsin USA Alexis Loomans, Miss Pennsylvania USA Jasmine Daniels and Miss Texas USA Lluvia Alzate.

As Miss USA, Voigt was in the 2023 Miss Universe competition, which was won by Miss Nicaragua.

Miss USA Noelia Voigt attends the 72nd Miss Universe Competition at Gimnasio Nacional Jose Adolfo Pineda on Nov. 16, 2023, in San Salvador, El Salvador. Hector Vivas/Getty Images

Voigt was the first Venezuelan-American woman to be crowned Miss USA.

"Her bilingual background as a Venezuelan-American woman enriches her cultural perspective," the Miss USA website notes. "As the daughter of a Venezuelan immigrant, immigration rights are incredibly important to her."

Voigt said she valued being able to use her time as Miss USA to be an advocate for immigration rights, in addition to antibullying campaigns and dating violence awareness and prevention.

"Never could I have imagined the journey that my childhood dream would take me on," she said on Instagram. "Constant and consistent hard work and dedication all lead me to where I am today, and I hope that over the last seven years of competing in pageantry and sharing my journey with you all is something that inspires you to never give up on your dreams, whatever they may be."