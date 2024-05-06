Save $300 on the Apple Studio Display 5K monitor at Amazon now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking for a significant monitor upgrade? Whether you work from home, are looking for the perfect graduation gift or you just want a crisp, eye-popping display to boast about, you can't go wrong with the Apple Studio Display. This high-end 5K monitor is perfect for creatives who need pixel-perfect graphics with a fantastic webcam, built-in microphone and speakers, plus all the premium features you'd expect from a 27-inch display from Apple. And right now, you can get it for $1,300, its lowest price yet. That's $300 off its normal price of $1,600.

If you're an avid Apple user with multiple products in the iOS ecosystem, the Apple Studio Display is a great option for you, too. It can connect to Macs, MacBooks and PCs via Thunderbolt 3 connectivity, so you can use it as a separate display or a replacement for your laptop screen. There are tons of options for this display, which is a budget pick compared to the Apple Pro Display XDR at $4,999 (a 32-inch monitor with 6K resolution), so if you've had your eye on it and want to lock yours in, now's the time to do it.

Apple Studio Display: $1,300 ($300 off)

This 27-inch monitor is the cheaper version of the Apple Pro Display XDR. Its sleek, minimalistic design resembles a full iMac, and at just 14 pounds, it's light enough to fit any home setup. Encased in a silver enclosure, it's a futuristic display behemoth that offers 5K resolution, a 12MP webcam with Center Stage support and a six-speaker sound system with three microphones.

It offers three USB-C ports and a Thunderbolt 3 connection to make it easy to connect to your Mac, MacBook or PC for use as a main or secondary display. It can also charge up your Apple products that now use USB-C connectivity to juice up. Plus, the adjustable stand can tilt up to 30 degrees so you can customize it to your liking.

This monitor, while pricey, delivers on all fronts as it give you a crisp, great-looking display whether you work with photos, edit video or do run-of-the-mill office-centric tasks with it. It's also a fantastic monitor for everyday tasks and watching TV or movies.