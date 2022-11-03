The Ultimate Black Friday live blog: The most recent deals and the best sales to shop early

The Ultimate Black Friday live blog: The most recent deals and the best sales to shop earlyget the free app
November may have just begun, but the holiday shopping season is already here. Amazon has officially launched its early Black Friday deals, offering discounts on iRobot Roomba robot vacuum bundles, Fitbit smartwatches, Beats earbuds and more.
Walmart's own early Black Friday sale starts Nov. 7, with early access being offered to Walmart+ subscribers. But there is an early Black Friday deal to be had at Walmart now: One-year memberships to Walmart+ are half price now through Nov. 3. Considering that Walmart+ also comes with free access to the Paramount+ streaming service, buying a membership today could save you a lot of money in the long run.
Of course, that's not all. Plenty more retailers are holding early Black Friday sales, with big discounts on offer. So many deals, in fact, that your friends at CBS Essentials (that's us!) have launched this early Black Friday live blog to keep track of all the latest deals -- and the best deals -- of offer this holiday season. Whether you're shopping for Christmas, Hanukkah or another occasion, we'll help you save money this year.
Early Black Friday toy deal: Save big on Squishmallows at Amazon today
Super soft Squishmallow plush toys are popular with children this holiday season. We've named Squishmallows as the best gift for toddlers this year and added them to our CBS Essentials 100 Most Wanted Holiday Gifts list.
Not sure what Squishmallow toy to gift? Amazon has a great early Black Friday deal right now on the Squishville by Squishmallows All-Star Pack. You can get 12 of the squishy two-inch toys for $26, or just over $2 a piece.
Get 12 Squishville by Squishmallows toys for $26 at Amazon now
Why get just one adorable Squishmallows plush when you can get 12? This 4.7-star-rated Squishville by Squishmallows set includes Phillippe, Rorty, Avery, Maui, Cam, Fifi, Hans, Winston, Lola, Bubba, Santino and Malcolm. Each toy measures two inches.
Squishville by Squishmallows All-Star Pack (12 pc.), $26 (reduced from $35)
Looking for more toys to put under the Christmas tree this year? Check out these Black Friday deals on the most popular and best toys of the 2022 holiday season.
Early Black Friday deal: Amazon is seriously discounting the best robot vacuum for pet owners today
Amazon is offering an early Black Friday deal right now on a range of iRobot Roomba robot vacuum models right now. One of our favorite deals is the one being offered on the top-rated iRobot Roomba j7+, our pick for the best robot vacuum for avoiding dog poop.
It makes a great Christmas or Hanukkah gift, or a great gift to yourself -- who wouldn't want clean floors for when all the holiday guests arrive?
Save $200 on the iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum
The iRobot Roomba j7+ is designed with the issue of dog poop in mind. This smart vacuum includes iRobot's P.O.O.P. guarantee, or "Pet Owner Official Promise." Your Roomba j7+ is guaranteed to avoid pet waste or iRobot will replace your vacuum for free.
The vacuum features a powerful three-stage cleaning system with iRobot's most powerful suction. The home-cleaning device uses an edge-sweeping brush to get into corners. The Roomba j7+ features dual multi-surface rubber brushes that flex to adjust to different floor types. Best of all, they don't get tangled with pet hair.
When it's done cleaning, the device automatically empties into its included clean base for easy dirt disposal with enclosed bags. Just empty the cleaning station once every 60 days.
iRobot Roomba j7+ robot vacuum, $599 (reduced from $800)
The iRobot Roomba j7 is a bit more affordable and also offers the P.O.O.P. promise. Right now, you can get it for $250 off on Amazon as an early Black Friday deal. (A cleaning station is not included.)
iRobot Roomba j7 robot vacuum, $349 (reduced from $600)
For more options, check out the CBS Essentials robot vacuum gift guide.