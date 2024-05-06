10-month-old is missing after 2 women found dead, girl critically injured in New Mexico park: "Horrific acts"

Two women were found dead and a 5-year-old girl critically injured at a park near Clovis, New Mexico, authorities said Sunday, as the FBI vowed to bring justice following what it called "horrific acts." Meanwhile, police said they are searching for an abducted 10-month-old girl, who is the daughter of one of the victims. No suspect has been identified yet in the case.

Police have identified the dead women as Samantha Cisneros and Taryn Allen, both 23 years old and from Texico, New Mexico. They said at least one of the women was fatally shot. The 5-year-old girl was critically injured with a gunshot wound.

New Mexico State Police issued an Amber Alert late Friday for the infant, identified as Eleia Maria Torres. Authorities said she is 28 inches tall, and weighs 23 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Cisneros was the mother of both children and the fathers of the girls were cooperating with investigators and not believed to be suspects, according to police.

The women were found at a city park about 5 miles north of Clovis with their purses and belongings near the bodies, state police said.

Officers also discovered an infant car seat, a stroller and a small baby bottle at the scene.

"Officers immediately began searching the area for the infant," police said.

A silver Dodge minivan belonging to one of the women also was found at the scene.

According to the Amber Alert, the suspect was possibly in a maroon Honda car, unknown model.

The FBI and Clovis police are asking the public to come forward with any tips or leads and FBI Special Agent Raul Bujanda said no detail is "too small," CBS affiliate KLBK-TV reported.

Bujanda said the FBI will stay in Clovis until authorities find who is responsible for "these horrific acts."

Clovis is located in eastern New Mexico close to the Texas border.