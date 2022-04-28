The best deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon has great deals on LG, Apple and more brands right now, ahead of Prime Day. Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day may still be months away, but that doesn't mean there's a shortage of deals available at Amazon right now. We've found great deals at Amazon in April 2022, including deals on gift cards, LG OLED TVs, Apple Watches, the best toys and more that you can shop right now.

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50, get a $10 credit

The best Apple AirPods deal: Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)

Some of the featured Amazon deals for April 2022 include a big sale on Amazon devices. You can save on all sorts of Amazon tech right now, including:

You'll find deals on quality gear from trusted brands like LG, JBL and Apple. Our favorite sale finds are ahead.

Amazon

Amazon's best gift card deal for first-time gift card customers is back. Now through May 6, 2022, when you buy a total of $50 or more in Amazon gift cards, you'll get a $10 credit to spend on anything you'd like. Just be sure to apply code USGIFTCARD21 at checkout to get this deal. Promotional credit appears two days after purchase.

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50, get a $10 credit

65" Amazon Fire TV: $500

Amazon

Amazon currently has a 65-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution on sale for $500. This TV with Alexa has support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

65" Amazon Fire TV, $500 (reduced from $600)

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle: $92

The Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle provides a magical home for everyone from Belle to Tiana to Ariel. The dollhouse comes furnished with rooms designed specifically for each princess and also plays music and lights up to resemble a fireworks show.

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle, $92 (reduced from $150)

LG 65-inch class C1 series OLED smart TV: $1,697



Amazon

The 65-inch screen of this OLED smart TV features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically.

LG 65-inch C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,697 (regularly $2,500)





Apple AirPods Pro: $175

Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon you can score a discount on Apple's newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $175 (reduced from $249)

You can also score the brand new Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case, $169 (reduced from $179)

Apple Watch Series 7: $329 and up

The Apple Watch Series 7 in new colors midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever you one you go with, you'll likely find a nice pairing with a new Apple Watch band and the many watch faces available.

The base Apple Watch Series 7 model, which connects to the internet via your iPhone, is $329 right now (the best price to date) at Amazon and Walmart. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for $429 (additional monthly fees from your wireless provider will apply).

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 (reduced from $499)

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder: $22



One of the most buzzed about -- and often sold out -- toys of the past holiday season is the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue. Kids can search for virtual fairies using this toy. It's similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi. Once caught, the fairies function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, for 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

Shop more the best toys on Amazon, here.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink), $22 (reduced from $40)

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (blue), $27 (reduced from $40)

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $180

Amazon

Use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant to tell the Roomba 694 to vacuum. It has advanced sensors to keep it from hitting furniture or falling down stairs and it has an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

This Roomba is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $180 (reduced from $274)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $140

Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $140 (reduced from $260)

LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Studios: $69

MGA Entertainment/Amazon

This popular toy set includes 12 dolls (two OMG, six LOL Surprise, two Pets and two Lil Sisters); more 70 pieces to unbox; and packaging that doubles as a movie studio, with four stages and a green screen.

See more picks for the best toys on Amazon here.

LOL Surprise OMG Movie Magic Studios, $69 (reduced from $136)

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $60

Amazon

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're less than half price at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $60 (reduced from $120)

Neo Chair: $71

Amazon

The Neo Chair is one of Amazon's best-selling office chairs, offering ergonomic support for well under $100. Fairly modern in style and available in a variety of color options, this office chair features a high-density molded foam and sofa-upholstered seat, adjustable seat height, a tilt-and-lock back and 360-degree wheels. Expert assembly is available at an added cost ($49).

Looking for more seating options? Check out our favorite office chairs you can get online.

Neo Chair, $71 (reduced from $105)

Kimberly-Clark N95 pouch respirator (50 pack): $47

Amazon

These Kimberly-Clark duckbill N95 masks have a large breathing chamber for comfort and soft-but-strong headbands. If you're willing to buy a box of 50, the price per mask is under $1. It's the lowest price we've seen for N95 masks, full stop.

Kimberly-Clark professional N95 pouch respirator (50 pack), $47 (reduced from $57)

V-shaped face masks: $14

Amazon

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen. Again, be sure to apply the 5% off coupon before you checkout.

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $14 after coupon (reduced from $20)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. It's currently marked down to $35, one of the best prices we've seen.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 (reduced from $60)

