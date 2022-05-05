Best Nintendo Switch game deals on Amazon (and elsewhere) ahead of Amazon Prime Day

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games right now. Nintendo

The Playstation 5 may be the console of the moment, but the Nintendo Switch is still among the best-selling options in America. The reasons are simple: The Switch has more mainstream appeal, and its portability and ease of use attracts mobile gamers and non-gamers alike. The introduction of the Nintendo Switch OLED Edition only increased that appeal, offering consumers a more vivid visual experience, thanks to its crisp display.

If you've been looking forward to game deals on Amazon Prime Day -- but don't want to actually wait for Amazon Prime Day -- here's a guide to what's available right now, and where to find the best prices ahead of the mega-sales event.

It's not just the Nintendo Switch consoles that are big bestsellers. There's a diverse library of Nintendo Switch titles, and many of them are huge hits as well. The Pokémon game, "Pokémon Legends: Arceus," for example, was the best-selling video game in January while "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" has sold more than 35 million copies worldwide. There are plenty of classics on the list, such as the fun "Mario Kart 8 Deluxe." Of course, upcoming releases now available for pre-order, like the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, are on hand as well.

If you're looking for games for your new Switch, or just want to find something new to play, a great place to start is Amazon's list of best selling Nintendo Switch games. To get you started, we also rounded up the best-selling Nintendo Switch games right here. Turns out, you don't have to wait until Amazon Prime Day to find a decent deal on certain favorites.

Update: Nintendo Switch OLED Model is finally back in stock

Nintendo via Amazon

Looking to upgrade your Nintendo Switch experience? After a long period of unavailability, the Nintendo Switch OLED Model is back in stock at most major retailers. The new model features an upgraded, more-vivid screen, better sound and more.

Nintendo Switch OLED Model, $350

The best selling Nintendo Switch games right now

To get you off to a good start, Essentials found the best-selling Nintendo Switch games on sale on Amazon and elsewhere. These are the titles Nintendo Switch gamers are playing right now, some of which are supported by Nintendo Switch Lite.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (pre-order)

Nintendo

Not much is known about the follow-up to the widely-praised "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," but this sequel is already among the most-anticipated releases in 2022. There's no official date of release yet -- nor is its title confirmed -- but the teaser trailer for "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2" shows Link and Princess Zelda traveling through a massive and dangerous cavern where a mummified Ganon lies, waiting to be awakened. And its available for pre-order now.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 (pre-order), $60

Haven't played the original The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild yet? Good news: Both Amazon and Best Buy currently have it on sale, though the best price is at Best Buy.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $41 (reduced from $60)

Pokémon Scarlet (pre-order)

The Pokémon Company

Although details are still vague on the differences between the two versions of Nintendo's new Pokemon title, we know that each will come with version-exclusive Pokemon and trainers. What we do know right now is that the main character in "Pokémon Scarlet" starts with a red-orange tie and red-orange pinstripe shorts, white socks, black shoes and a hat with blue inner rim.

Pokémon Scarlet (pre-order), $60

Pokémon Violet (pre-order)

The Pokémon Company

Meanwhile, the starter outfit in "Pokémon Violet" includes a purple tie, purple shorts, black socks, brown shoes and a hat with a light-gray inner rim. The crest the main character wears on a left shirt sleeve will be also be different from that in "Pokémon Scarlet."

Pokémon Violet (pre-order), $60

Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Nintendo

"Pokémon Legends: Arceus" is a significant departure from typical Pokémon gameplay. Instead of the traditional random-encounter-based RPG experience, "Pokémon Legends: Arceus" has a more open, "Breath of the Wild"-esque feel where Pokémon can be observed in the wild.

Good news: The game is being sold at a reduced price on Amazon right now.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus, $55 (reduced from $60)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Nintendo

"Kirby and the Forgotten Land" was already one of the best-selling Nintendo Switch games before its March 25, 2022 release. This 3D platforming adventure lets you explore abandoned ruins from a lost civilization, using your enemies' abilities against them.

Even better: Amazon has a deal on it now.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land, $55 (reduced from $60)

Mario Party Superstars

Nintendo

Board games never go out of style, which is part of what makes "Mario Party Superstars" an instant hit. Combining that board game vibe with five classic N64 boards and the 100 best mini games from the Mario Party series, it's designed to deliver hours of fun. That's whether you're playing with friends or the whole family.

Mario Party Superstars, $55 and up

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Nintendo

A remaster, not a remake, "The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD" is a graphically improved version of the 2011 Nintendo Wii title. Some reviewers have panned the game's obsession with motion controls, but even still, the game is a must-play for any The Legend of Zelda fan.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD, $46 (reduced from $60)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo

"Animal Crossing: New Horizons" is akin to a digital getaway -- perhaps that's why it's so popular during a pandemic. This low-pressure game places you square on your own deserted island, where you collect resources, craft items and build homes to create your own personalized world. Get it for $10 off on Amazon.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons, $50 (reduced from $60)

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond

Nintendo via Amazon

Another Pokémon game on Amazon's best seller list, "Pokemon Brilliant Diamond" is a remake of the 2006 Nintendo DS title, "Pokémon: Diamond." Also set in the Sinnoh region, the game retains the original story and Pokémon lineup, while also including some nice modern upgrades, such as a revamped battle screen. It released alongside its sister title, "Pokémon Shining Pearl," another title Pokémon should check out.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond, $54 (reduced from $60)

Pokemon Shining Pearl, $53 (reduced from $60)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo

"Mario Kart 8 Deluxe" is the signature racing experience for the Switch. Race your favorite Nintendo characters across a series of Mario-inspired tracks, including several iterations of the dreaded Rainbow Road track. Plus, stay tuned: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is slated to get new DLC releases through 2023.

The game is on sale at Amazon, though we found a better price right now at Best Buy.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $54 (reduced from $60)

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC

Nintendo

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe got new life with the first wave of new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC. It includes eight remastered courses from previous Mario Kart games. Five more waves of eight courses each will release through the end of 2023.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass DLC, $25

Super Mario Maker 2

Nintendo

Side-scrolling adventure "Super Mario Maker 2" features the single-player Story Mode, which comes with 100 built-in courses that you can use to rebuild Princess Peach's castle. Team up with friends in Course Maker where you can create your own courses and use new tools and course parts.

Super Mario Maker 2, $50 (reduced from $60)

Luigi's Mansion 3

Nintendo

In "Luigi's Mansion 3," you play Luigi, who is tasked with finding Mario and their friends at the Last Resort ScareScraper. This scarefest is full of ghosts that need vacuuming and toads that need rescuing. Luckily, you've got the handy-dandy Poltergust G-00 to help you.

Luigi's Mansion 3, $53 (reduced from $60)

Minecraft

Nintendo

If you have kids, chances are you're already familiar with this popular sandbox game. Something akin to digital Lego, "Minecraft" is a world with nearly infinite terrain that can be mined and foraged. Players explore, fend off baddies, craft buildings and other structures and more, alone or with friends online -- even those playing non-Switch versions of the game.

Minecraft, $29 (reduced from $31)

Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo

The near-perfect 3D Mario platformer "Super Mario Odyssey", rated 4.9 stars on Amazon, has Mario traversing a number of incredible detailed worlds collecting stars, hidden coins and (of course) rescuing Princess Peach from Bowser.

Amazon reviewer Christopher Boyer says, "while the game is designed to appeal to everyone, Nintendo took the time to add some extra nods to long-time fans, not only in the worlds and the critters/characters you happen across, but through set pieces and a spectacular mid-game musical number that old-timers like me have to appreciate."

Super Mario Odyssey, $46 (reduced from $60)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Nintendo

The base version of "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate," Nintendo's iconic fighting franchise, features 74 characters, with even more available through DLC. There's a story mode, of course, but the real fun comes in beating up on friends and family, both locally and online, across a series of familiar Nintendo worlds.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, $50

Super Mario Party

Nintendo

Nintendo's party game series, Mario Party, launched on the Switch back in 2018 and has been a bestseller since. "Super Mario Party" features new game boards, 80 new mini-games and new mechanics such as character-specific dice blocks to enjoy with friends and family locally or online. Reach for those stars!

Super Mario Party, $49 (reduced from $60)

Mario Golf Super Rush

Nintendo

"Mario Golf Super Rush" mixes a traditional golfing game, played across a series of Mario-inspired courses. Sure, you can get your ball onto the green -- but that putt might not be so easy if a Bob-omb goes off first.

Mario Golf Super Rush, $50 (reduced from $60)

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020

Nintendo

A fun, family-oriented companion to the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo, this game lets players control their favorite Super Mario Bros. and Sonic the Hedgehog characters in Olympic events that include surfing, skateboarding, karate and more. Up to four people can play "Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020" locally, or up to eight when playing online.

Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, $37 (regularly $60)

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo

Part video game and part workout, "Ring Fit Adventure" challenges you to defeat a bodybuilding dragon by completing a series of exercises in real life. Yes, really. This game comes packaged with fitness-ring and leg-strap accessories -- everything you need to get a good workout in using the Nintendo Switch.

Ring Fit Adventure, $70

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection

Ubisoft

If you're a fan of the "Assassin's Creed" series, you'll want to relive your assassin adventures with "Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection" in the comfort of your own couch or during a long-haul flight. Released in February 2022, this Switch collection features single-player campaigns from three classics, "Assassin's Creed II," "Assassin's Creed Brotherhood" and "Assassin's Creed Revelations."

Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection, $30

Just Dance 2022

Ubisoft

The game series that combines fun with sweating it out, "Just Dance," is back for 2022 with 40 of the most popular songs and a fresh gameplay. A whole-family affair, it also comes with eight kid-friendly tracks and a kids mode. Plus, it's discounted on Amazon right now, dropping to almost 50% off and offering a one-month free trial of Just Dance Unlimited for access to over 700 more songs.

Just Dance 2022, $25 (reduced from $50)

Best-selling games on the Nintendo eShop digital store

Nintendo

Want even more great titles for your Nintendo Switch? Check out these most popular Switch games of 2022 on the Nintendo eShop digital store.

Among Us

Nintendo

A surprise indie hit of the pandemic, "Among Us" is a social game. Each game is played online, with a number players labeled as "imposters." Most players try to complete a series of simple tasks while the few imposters sneak around trying to kill them and evade detection as the secret bad guys.

Among Us (digital download code), $5

Celeste

Nintendo

This charming (and quite tough) indie platformer about a girl climbing a mountain has a simple, pixelated style, but don't be misled. Aside from offering plenty of serious gaming challenges and a beautiful score, "Celeste" offers a deep, touching story that deals with serious mental health issues.

Celeste (digital download code), $20

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun!

Nintendo

This sickeningly cute rhythm-based drumming game features a number of J-pop-styled songs to master; more are available as DLC. "Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun" can be played with standard Joy-Cons, but for the most arcade-like experience, you'll want to upgrade to the (admittedly pricey) collector's bundle.

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun (digital download code), $50

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun Collector's bundle with Taiko drum and sticks, $120

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

Nintendo

We have just one thing to say to those who haven't played a game from the Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney series: Objection! This two-game Ace Attorney collection, set in late 19th century Japan, features 10 cases that require you to search for evidence, think logically and call witnesses out on their lies.

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, $30 (reduced from $40)

Stardew Valley

Nintendo

"Stardew Valley" is a relaxing, low-res farming simulator. Players grow crops and raise livestock, craft and sell goods, and even raise a family.

Stardew Valley, $35

More great Nintendo Switch games to consider

While the following Nintendo Switch games are no longer on top of the Amazon best seller lists, they're still fun to play and highly rated by Amazon reviewers.

