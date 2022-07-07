Don't wait until Prime Day 2022: Shop the best deals at Amazon right now

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon has great deals on LG, Apple and more brands right now, ahead of Prime Day. Getty Images

Amazon Prime Day is coming soon. This year, however, there's no need to wait -- Amazon has a number of great early Amazon Prime Day deals that you can shop right now. These deals at Amazon include discounted prices LG OLED TVs, Apple Watches, the best toys and more that you can shop right now. There are even a few Amazon offers that will give you free money.

Top products in this article:

Amazon's best gift card deal: Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $10 free

The best Apple AirPods deal: Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (reduced from $249)

Some of the featured Amazon deals for June 2022 include deals on Amazon devices, plus deals on quality gear from trusted brands like LG, JBL and Apple. Our favorite sale finds are ahead.

The best Amazon gift card deals (plus more free money offers)

Amazon has a number of lucrative offers you'll want to take advantage of before Amazon Prime Day 2022 -- they're like getting money for free.

Amazon gift card deal: Reload $100, get a $10 credit



Amazon

Once you've purchased that Amazon gift card and scored your free $10 Amazon credit, why not go back and earn yet another $10 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $10 credited to the card for free.

Note that, like the first Amazon gift card offer above, this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $10 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $10 for free

Get $60 in free money for Prime Day

Amazon

Looking to stack up Amazon credits for Prime Day 2022? Amazon has created a new free money hub filled with offers that promises up to $60 in credits. You can earn money by watching movies -- there's a $5 bounty if you buy a movie ticket to the new Pixar film "Lightyear" (doubled to $10 if you also buy "Lightyear" merch), and another $5 bounty if you buy a ticket to "Elvis." Consumer goods company Proctor and Gamble, meanwhile, is offering a $20 credit when you buy $75 worth of cleaning products.

Amazon

There's one more way to earn free money for Amazon Prime Day 2022. Amazon is offering Prime members $10 to explore the benefits of Prime before July 13, 2022. To collect the money, you'll need to complete a Prime Stampcard. There are four steps to completing your Prime Stampcard: Make a Prime-eligible purchase, stream a show on Prime Video, listen to a song on Prime Music and borrow an eBook on Prime Reading. Your $10 credit will appear within 24 hours of completing your stampcard.

Get $20 in Prime Day credit for uploading photos

Amazon

First-time Amazon Photos users who download the free Amazon Photos app and upload and auto-save at least one photo will receive a $20 Prime Day credit.

Prime users will receive the $20 credit within four days. The credit expires at 11:59 p.m. PDT on July 13.

Add a card to Amazon Wallet and receive $25

Amazon

Add a credit or a debit card to your Amazon Wallet to receive a $25 credit. After you successfully add your card, you'll receive an email notification specifying the expiration date of the promotional credit. To redeem the credit, make make a purchase using any valid payment -- not just the card you added.

Although Amazon says this limited-time offer is only available to customers who were served an advertisement or received an email for an "Add-a-Card" promotion, there's no reason you can't try it too. The offer excludes certain items, including Alexa, Fire and Kindle products.

The best Apple deals at Amazon to shop right now

Don't buy direct from Apple! Whether you're looking for a new computer, new AirPods or a new Apple Watch, Amazon has the Apple products you're looking for -- and they're all on sale now ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Apple AirPods Pro: $200

Apple via Amazon

Right now at Amazon you can score a discount on Apple's newest sweat- and water-resistant earbuds, the Apple AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro, $200 (reduced from $249)

Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case: $169

Apple

You can also score the latest generation Apple AirPods 3 with a MagSafe case at a discount at Amazon.

Apple AirPods 3 with MagSafe case, $169 (reduced from $179)

Apple Watch Series 7: $329

The Apple Watch Series 7 in new colors midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and (PRODUCT)RED. Apple

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes in new case finishes: midnight, starlight, green, a new blue and Product Red. Whichever you one you go with, you'll likely find a nice pairing with a new Apple Watch band and the many watch faces available.

The base Apple Watch Series 7 model, which connects to the internet via your iPhone, starts at $329 right now at Amazon. You can upgrade to a model that features cellular service for $429 (additional monthly fees from your wireless provider will apply).

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS (41 mm), $329 (reduced from $399)

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS + cellular (41 mm), $429 (reduced from $499)

Apple iPad 9

Apple

The 10.2-inch iPad 9, released in 2021, is the most affordable of Apple's iPad offerings. It offers a 8 MP wide-angle back camera, and a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. It boasts stereo speakers, too. This iPad is powered by a A13 Bionic chip. It boasts up to 10 hours of battery life, and is compatible with the Apple Pencil ($99) for drawing or note-taking.

Available in two colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad 9 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (space gray), $309 (reduced from $329)

Apple iPad 9 (256GB) (space gray), $429 (reduced from $479)

Want to protect your new tablet investment? Get the 64 GB Apple iPad 9 bundled with a two-year subscription to Apple's protection plan, Apple Care+. That bundle's on sale on Amazon, too!

Apple iPad 9 (64 GB) (silver) bundled with Apple Care+, $378 (reduced from $398)

Apple iPad Air 5

Amazon

Introduced in 2022, the 10.9-inch Apple iPad Air 5 is the latest in the lightweight iPad Air line. The iPad Air 5 offers performance up to 60% faster than the prior model thanks to Apple's turbo-charged M1 chip. The device boasts a 12 MP wide-angle back camera that supports 4K video. It also offers touch ID, and Apple's Liquid Retina display.

Available in five colors; prices vary. The sale prices listed below are for the space gray iPad Air 5 with Wi-Fi-only connectivity.

Apple iPad Air 5 (64 GB) (space gray), $559 (reduced from $599)

Apple iPad Air 5 (256 GB) (space gray), $679 (reduced from $749)

The best TV deals and streaming deals at Amazon right now

Televisions often go on sale during Amazon Prime Day, but these great TV models and streamers are on sale now at Amazon.

55" LG C1 series OLED smart 4K TV: $1,097

Amazon

The screen of this 65-inch LG OLED smart TV features over 8 million self-lit pixels. The TV comes with Google Assistant and Alexa built in. The LG device's a9 Gen4 AI processor adjusts picture and sound automatically. With a 120 Hz refresh rate and a dedicated gaming mode, the LG C1 series is one of the best TVs for video gaming you can buy.

If you're setting up a home theater, the news gets better: You can save up to $300 on an LG soundbar when you buy this TV.

(For more OLED TV options, check out the best deals on LG OLED TVs on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.)

LG 55" C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,097 (regularly $1,500)

LG 65" C1 series OLED smart TV, $1,597 (regularly $2,500)

55" Amazon Fire 4K TV: $300

Amazon

Amazon currently has a 55-inch Amazon Fire TV with 4K resolution on sale for $370. This TV with Alexa has support for 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Digital Plus.

55" Amazon Fire TV, $300 (reduced from $560)

65" Amazon Fire TV, $500 (reduced from $830)

Samsung 'The Frame' QLED smart 4K TV (2021 model): Save up to $898

Samsung via Best Buy

Why get just a TV, when you can get a stunning QLED 4K TV that doubles as a piece of art? Amazon has Samsung's 2021 "The Frame" smart TV models on sale right now. You can save up to $898 at Amazon now, but hurry -- these clearance-priced Samsung TVs may very well sell out before Amazon Prime Day 2022.

43" Samsung 'The Frame' 4K TV, $848 (regularly $947)

50" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $948 (regularly $1,198)

55" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,398

65" Samsung 'The Frame' QLED 4K TV, $1,598 (regularly $1,798)

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV: Save $200

Amazon

The 65-inch Sony Bravia XR OLED TV features a cognitive processor meant to deliver intense contrast with pure blacks, high peak brightness and natural colors. Thanks to its Acoustic Surface Audio+ technology, the screen is the speaker. This smart TV comes with Google TV built in, and works with most voice assistants.

65" Sony Bravia XR OLED 4K TV, $2,798 (reduced from $2,998)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: $40

Amazon

Amazon's in-house streaming platform is Fire TV. This 4K device comes with an Alexa voice remote, and supports Dolby Atmos Audio.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (reduced from $50)

The best vacuum deals on Amazon now

If you're looking to do some spring cleaning, you don't want to wait until Amazon Prime Day rolls around this summer.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum: $249

Amazon

Use the iRobot Genius App or your voice assistant to tell the Roomba 694 to vacuum. It has advanced sensors to keep it from hitting furniture or falling down stairs and it has an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of corners and edges.

This Roomba is a No. 1 best seller on Amazon.

iRobot Roomba 694 robot vacuum, $249 (reduced from $274)

iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic disposal: $500

iRobot via Amazon

Looking for a Roomba that automatically empties its own dust bin? You'll pay more for the privilege, but the Clean Base included with the Roomba i3+ only needs to be emptied once every 60 days. It's currently $50 off at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

iRobot Roomba i3+ with automatic disposal, $500 (reduced from $550)

The best computer deals at Amazon right now



Whether you're looking for a simple machine to surf the web with, or a powerful new touchscreen model, Amazon has the laptops and tablets you want on sale now. Here are the best laptop deals at Amazon.

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen (32 GB): $134

Amazon

This HP Chromebook features 4 GB of RAM, 32 GB of storage, an 11.6-inch touchscreen and a fantastic price.

(Not the right laptop for you? Check out the best laptop deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.)

11.6" HP Chromebook with touchscreen, $134 (reduced from $260)

14" Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop: $621



Lenovo

Two-in-one fans won't have to pay a lot for a new hybrid laptop with the well-received Lenovo Flex 5 now sitting at a sub-$600 price point. Highly rated by reviewers, this notebook from Lenovo is praised for its combination of great performance and equally great features such as Dolby Audio speakers, responsive keyboard and up to 14 hours of battery life. Its mid-range configuration touting Ryzen 5 5500U, 16 GB memory and 256 GB of storage is on sale at Amazon.

14" Lenovo Flex 5 (AMD Ryzen 5, 16 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD), $621 (reduced from $850)

Alienware X15 gaming laptop: $1,890

Amazon

If you're looking for a good deal on a gaming laptop, check out the super-thin Alienware X15, on sale at Amazon for $210 off. The 15.6-inch laptop features an 11th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 1 TB storage, 16 GB of memory and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 graphics.

Alienware X15 gaming laptop, $1,890 (reduced from $2,100)

The best toy deals and game deals on Amazon right now

Think the best toy deals happen around Christmas? Think again -- these kid-favorite toys are on sale now ahead of Amazon Prime Day, and at prices lower than the 2021 holiday season.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (for the Nintendo Switch): $55

Nintendo

If you haven't played Nintendo's latest hit game, you're missing out. The 4.9-star-rated (!) Kirby and the Forgotten Land, released just over a month ago, is a fun Nintendo Switch adventure for all ages. In it, Kirby gets some new powers as he explores the ruins of a post-apocalyptic world -- he can now swallow vending machines, cars and more. There are plenty of secrets to find, of course, and lots of challenges too. Can you reach the worldwide leader boards in any of the fun, included mini-games?

(Hungry for even more great games to play? Check out our rundown of the best Nintendo Switch game deals on Amazon and elsewhere ahead of Amazon Prime Day.)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land, $55 (reduced from $60)

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder: $19



One of the most buzzed about -- and often sold out -- toys of the past holiday season is the best-selling Got2Glow Fairy Finder, available in pink and blue. Kids can search for virtual fairies using this toy. It's similar in concept to Pokémon and Tamagotchi. Once caught, the fairies function as digital pets. Each jar offers 30 virtual fairies to find, for 100 in all. Fairies can even be traded among friends.

Shop more the best toys on Amazon, here.

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (blue), $19 after coupon (reduced from $40)

WowWee Got2Glow Fairy Finder (pink), $22 (reduced from $40)

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle: $126



The Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle provides a magical home for everyone from Belle to Tiana to Ariel. The dollhouse comes furnished with rooms designed specifically for each princess and also plays music and lights up to resemble a fireworks show.

Disney Princess Ultimate Celebration Castle, $126 (reduced from $158)

Best smart home deals on Amazon now

Bring your home into the 21st century with a new smart home speaker, smart lights, smart thermostat and more. All the items below are available on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Smart Thermostat: Free after rebate



Amazon

Save money on your air-conditioning bills this summer with an Energy Star certified, voice-controlled Amazon Smart Thermostat. (A C-wire is required for installation.)

Amazon Prime members get special pricing on the Amazon Smart Thermostat through Amazon Prime Day 2022. But regardless of your Prime status, your utility company may offer a rebate on smart thermostats, making this purchase entirely free. (See Amazon's website for more details before you buy.)

Amazon Smart Thermostat, $41 before rebate (reduced from $60)

Kasa Smart Light Strip: $40

Amazon

You can save big on the Kasa Smart Light Strip at Amazon right now. Great for adding dramatic flair to any room (or adding a backlight to your TV), this 6.6-foot strip features millions of dimmable colors and voice controls. There's a 4-pronged connector on the end of the strip, so you can increase the length up to 33 feet. You can also trim the strip along the marked lines for a perfect, custom fit.

Kasa Smart Light Strip (6.6 foot), $40 (reduced from $70)

Kasa Smart Light Bulbs (2 pack): $18

Amazon

More Kasa smart-home products are on sale at Amazon right now, including the Kasa Smart Light Bulb 2 pack ($18 after coupon) and the Kasa Smart Plug Mini 4 pack ($23 after coupon) and the Kasa 2K HD Smart Baby Monitor ($30 after coupon).

Kasa Smart Light Bulb (2 pack), $18 after coupon (reduced from $25)

The best kitchen deals on Amazon right now

Instant Pots and air fryers are popular Amazon Prime Day buys. But if you want to upgrade your kitchen, now is a great time too -- the following kitchen appliances are all on sale at Amazon now.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1: $95

Instant Pot via Amazon

This 9-in-1 Instant Pot model functions as an electric pressure cooker, rice cooker, slow cooker, yogurt maker, steamer, sauté pan and food warmer. But you also get two other tricks: a sterilizer and a function that allows you to keep your cooking water at a constant temperature (for sous vide cooking). The machine has 15 customizable programming options.

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 (6 quart), $95 (regularly $130)

LG stainless counter-depth French door refrigerator: $2,599

LG Store via Amazon

This 22.1-cubic-foot-capacity LG smart refrigerator features a cooling system that allows you to keep different drawers and compartments at different temperatures. It also has old-school features like an ice and water dispenser.

Download LG's ThinQ app to monitor and control your smart fridge via your compatible phone or device.

LG stainless counter-depth French door refrigerator, $2,599 (reduced from $2,804)

Breville mini smart oven: $152

Breville via Amazon

The TikTok-famous kitchen gadget, rated 4.6 stars by Amazon reviewers, is currently on sale on Amazon. It uses smart-heat technology to precisely heat and toast food evenly without burning it.

The countertop oven features eight different cook functions: toast, bagel, bake, broil, pizza, roast, reheat and something called "cookies," which we're betting is just right for baking cookies. It has three different rack positions, and even though it's mini-sized, this smart oven can take on four slices of toast at a time, or have room for a six-cup muffin tray -- and even an 11-inch pizza.

Breville mini smart oven, $152 (reduced from $180)

Best speaker deals and earbud deals on Amazon now

Keep the party going with big sound from a new Bluetooth speaker. Or keep the party all to yourself with some great new headphones or earbuds. There are plenty of great deals on speakers at Amazon now, and plenty of deals on headphones, too.

Roku Streambar 4K: $108

Amazon

The Roku Streambar is a Roku streaming device and sound bar all in one. The sound uses Dolby Audio tech, which automatically lowers the volume of loud commercials and boosts the volume of quiet conversations. It also has a long-range wireless receiver. Roku makes an add-on wireless subwoofer and wireless speakers that pair with the Streambar for an upgraded surround sound experience.

Roku Soundbar, $108 (reduced from $130)

JBL Clip 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker: $40

Amazon

Great news: JBL audio products are on sale at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

The JBL Clip 3 waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker streams high-quality sound from your phone or tablet via Bluetooth, and easily attaches to a backpack. It makes a great Bluetooth speaker to take to the beach or pool.

(Not the right Bluetooth speaker for you? Check out these waterproof speaker deals at Amazon now.)

JBL Clip 3 waterproof Bluetooth speaker, $40 (reduced from $50)

JBL Tune true wireless earbuds: $70

Amazon

You can save big on the JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds -- they're less than half price at Amazon right now. Earbuds last 4 hours on a single charge, with up to 12 hours more worth of charge via the included charging case.

JBL Tune 120TWS wireless earbuds, $70 (reduced from $120)

The best Bose deals on Amazon right now

If you're shopping for Bose audio products, you should know that Amazon has a number of top-rated Bose headphones and earbuds on sale now.

Bose Sport earbuds: $149

Amazon

The Bose Sport earbuds are sweat and water-resistant. This means you can confidently wear them while running, swimming or hitting the gym.

Many Amazon reviewers have praised the earbuds for their fit and comfort. "These are the best fitting wireless earbuds I have found for workouts! I was using AirPods for a while, but without fail, at least one would pop out while I'm running around. These stay in exceptionally well while I am working out," wrote one verified purchaser on Amazon.

Unlike many of Bose's other earbuds and headphones, the Bose Sport earbuds are not noise cancelling.

Bose sport earbuds, $149 (reduced from $179)

The best furniture deals on Amazon right now

Now's the perfect time to set up a home office, upgrade your living space or furnish a new apartment: The are plenty of furniture deals on Amazon right now.

L-shaped desk with bookshelves: $105

Ameriwood Home via Amazon

This L-shaped desk is designed to fit neatly in a corner to maximize space. It has two built-in shelves for extra storage. Find it in five colors.

L-shaped desk with bookshelves, $105 (reduced from $219)

Neo Chair: $60



Amazon

The Neo Chair is one of Amazon's best-selling office chairs, offering ergonomic support for well under $100. Fairly modern in style and available in a variety of color options, this office chair features a high-density molded foam and sofa-upholstered seat, adjustable seat height, a tilt-and-lock back and 360-degree wheels. Expert assembly is available at an added cost ($49).

Looking for more seating options? Check out our favorite office chairs you can get online.

Neo Chair, $60 (reduced from $105)

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser: $278

Amazon

This dresser, similar in style to Ikea's Hemnes eight-drawer dresser, is slightly smaller and a bit more affordable. Find it in four color options on Amazon.

Sauder Shoal Creek dresser, $278 (reduced from $400)

The best fitness deals on Amazon right now

Amazon has a number of great fitness deals on right now. If you're looking to set up a home gym, select Bowflex products are on sale at Amazon, including home gyms (save $400) and treadmills (save $900).

Bowflex Treadmill Series T22: $2,700

Amazon

This high-end treadmill by Bowflex features a 22-inch touchscreen you can use to stream workouts or your favorite shows. It has a motorized -5% and 20% decline/incline, and a max speed of 12 MPH. A one-year membership to JRNY personalized fitness coaching is included.

Bowflex Treadmill Series T22: $2,700 (reduced from $3,600)

Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker: $45

Amazon

The Amazon Halo Band is a screen-free activity tracker designed to minimize distractions. It does all the fitness tracker basics: It counts steps, measures heart rate, sleep quality and tracks activity sessions such as walks and gym workouts.

Your purchase of an Amazon Halo Band comes with a free 6-month subscription to Halo, which offers hundreds of on-demand workouts, more detailed analytics features (including voice tone analysis) and nutrition guidance. After the 6 months, Halo auto-renews at $3.99 per month (plus tax).

Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker, $45 (reduced from $100)

The best beauty deals and oral care deals on Amazon right now

There's no better time than the present to look your best. The following beauty and oral care items are on sale now, ahead of Amazon Prime Day.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit: $30

Amazon

Why wait until Amazon Prime Day to give yourself a sparkling smile? This pack of 40 Crest whitestrips -- that's 20 treatments in total -- promises to get your teeth 18 levels whiter in just 20 days. Plus, it's safe on enamel.

Crest 3D Whitestrips teeth whitening kit, $30 (reduced from $55)

V-shaped face masks: $16

Amazon

These slimming face masks, rated 4.2 stars by Amazon reviewers and popular with Essentials readers, feature hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, seaweed extract and collagen.

Lauer V-shaped face mask, $16 after coupon (reduced from $20)

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $35

Amazon

This 4.6-star-rated hair dryer and volumizer from Revlon is popular with CBS Essentials readers and Amazon reviewers alike. It's currently marked down to $35 (after coupon), one of the best prices we've seen.

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $35 after coupon (reduced from $60)

The best Vitamix deals on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Shop on-sale Vitamix blenders and Vitamix attachments ahead of Prime Day.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender: $290

Vitamix Store via Amazon

The Vitamix E310 features a 48-ounce container and aircraft-grade stainless steel blades. The blender offers 10 different speeds, including a pulse feature.

This kitchen gadget is $60 off right now at Amazon.

Vitamix E310 Explorian blender, $290 (regularly $350)

Ninja professional blender: $80



Amazon

This 72-ounce countertop blender boasts a 4.7-star rating on Amazon. It features a 1,000-watt power base with ice crushing technology, making it perfect for smoothies. It comes with a recipe guide with 25 chef-inspired recipes.

Get the Ninja professional blender now for $20 off at Amazon as an early Prime Day 2022 deal.

Ninja professional blender, $80 (reduced from $100)

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8 Qt. pressure cooker steam fryer: $230

Amazon

The Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8 Qt. pressure cooker steam fryer has a large capacity, making it ideal for family meals. This versatile appliance can pressure cook, steam, crisp, air fry, broil, bake, steam and more. It includes a smart thermometer feature that provides more accurate food temperature readings.

Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-qt. pressure cooker steam fryer, $230 (reduced from $350)

Vitamix A3300 Ascent series smart blender: $550

Vitamix Store via Amazon

The kitchen gadget features a smart motor base that adjusts program settings and maximum blend times based on your container size. The blender includes a built-in programmable timer. This on-sale Vitamix A3300 Ascent blender is $50 off at Amazon.

Vitamix A3300 Ascent series smart blender, $550 (regularly $600)

More Amazon Prime items you can shop right now

These items are not on sale, but they're still worth considering.

Samsung Jetbot Mop: $299



Samsung via Amazon

Need a robot cleaning solution for non-carpeted areas? The Samsung Jetbot Mop robot mop is good for cleaning tile, vinyl, laminate and hardwoods. Plus, you can use it in hand-held mode to clean bathroom walls, countertops and more.

Samsung Jetbot mop with dual spinning technology, $299

Bowflex T10 treadmill: $1,799

Amazon

This treadmill features a 10-inch touchscreen, a 22" x 60" running path with a max speed of 12 mph and a motorized incline/decline that ranges from -5% to 15%. It also includes a Bluetooth wireless armband for heart rate monitoring.

Your Bowflex treadmill purchase comes with a 1-year membership to JRNY, which includes access to virtual coaching, trainer-led videos and more than 40 scenic virtual hikes. (A JRNY membership also enables the 10-inch touch screen to stream content from your favorite apps, such as Netflix and Disney+.)

Bowflex T10 treadmill, $1,799

Roku Express 4K+



Roku via Amazon

Enjoy 4K picture quality and voice control via a Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant that lets you search across channels, turn on captions and more with the affordable Express 4K+ streaming box. It features dual-band wireless for a smooth streaming experience, and a premium HDMI cable is included to connect the Roku to the TV. The Roku Express 4K+ does not require a smart TV to work, but it does require a TV with an HDMI input. While some Roku devices support older TVs with an A/V input, this one does not.

"I can finally have the apps I want and not worry about storage running out on my TV," reviewer Lotte says. "It's very easy to set up and use. The remote is very simple and easy to learn."

Roku Express 4K+, $40

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?



Amazon will hold its annual Amazon Prime Day sale on Tuesday, July 12 and Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

Amazon Prime comes with a 30-day free trial, if you're a new customer. That means you can sign up for Amazon Prime today, start enjoying all the benefits now, and enjoy most Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals without having to pay.

Still not sure if Amazon Prime is right for you? Learn more about Amazon Prime by tapping the button below.

Amazon Prime subscription, $14.99 per month

