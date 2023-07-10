Amazon Prime Day 2023: What we know so far

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 starts tomorrow. Are you ready to save big? You know Amazon Prime Day. It's one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Alongside Black Friday, it's the best opportunity to score doorbuster savings on major electronics, home goods and just about everything else.

Prime Day features limited-time, limited-quantity deals (called lightning deals) on a wide variety of clothing, bedding, laptops, headphones, Amazon-branded gear and more. You'll also find spotlight deals on big-name merchandise that will last throughout the two-day shopping event. It's a great opportunity to stock up on your favorite products, treat yourself to a new TV or just do some summer shopping.

If you're ready to splurge during this exciting shopping event, then keep reading to explore everything we know about Prime Day 2023 so far.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event created by Amazon. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech, kitchen appliances, furniture, clothing, toys, beauty products, and more for Black Friday-like prices.

When is Prime Day 2023?

We finally know when Amazon Prime Day 2023 will happen. Amazon Prime Day 2023 will begin at 3 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 11 and end on Wednesday, July 12. New daily deals and short-term flash deals will be rolled out throughout the weekend, so you'll want to check back with CBS Essentials throughout the entire two-day sale.

Who can participate in Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2023?

We don't know exactly what will be on sale this year, but judging from prior years' sales, we know that there will be a ton of great deals across all product categories. During last year's sale, shoppers could score major savings on tech from top brands like Apple. Samsung, Bose and more. There are also tons of home, baby, pet, beauty and other deals to choose from.

What is Amazon's invite-only deals program?

Amazon announced that there will be a new invite-only deals program during Amazon Prime Day 2023. Amazon Prime members can sign up for the opportunity to get exclusive access to Prime Day 2023's best deals on brands including Lancôme, Kérastase, Peloton, Victoria's Secret, YETI, The Drop, and Sony, and save on new Amazon-exclusive deals from D'Amelio Footwear, OPI, and Alo Yoga. New invite-only deals will happen every 30 minutes throughout the event. Amazon is warning that these deals are expected to sell out.

Amazon previewed a few of these top deals. A limited number of Amazon Prime members will be able to score 75% off Amazon Fire TV 43" Omni Series, 60% off Bulova Men's Marine Star Chronograph, 55% off JBL Live 660NC Noise Cancelling Headphones, and 50% off Foreo Luna 3 Facial Cleansing Brush. Instructions on how to score these deals will be forthcoming in the invitations.

Get free money at Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Amazon has a ton of opportunities for you to get free money today! We've rounded them up for you below. If you make this free money now, you can use it on Prime Day purchases in a couple of weeks.

Upload a photo to Amazon Photos and get $15 in credits

Amazon

Here's one of our favorite free money deals, because absolutely no purchase is required to get it. Simply download the Amazon Photos app and upload your first photo. Amazon will give you a $15 credit in your account to spend on Prime Day (or whenever you want).

It really is that simple. This deal runs now through July 7, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PDT (July 8 at 2:59 a.m. EDT).

Upload your first photo to Amazon Photos, get $15 free

Reload $100 on a gift card, get $12 free



Amazon

Once you've downloaded Amazon Photos and scored your free $15 Amazon credit, why not earn yet another $12 credit? Reload any Amazon gift card with $100 or more in a single transaction and you'll get $12 credited to the card for free.

Note that this reload offer only works once, and is limited to Amazon Prime members. The $12 award will appear in your account within three days. See the site for more details and eligibility.

Amazon gift card promo offer: reload $100, get $12 for free

Spend $50 on gift cards, get $5 free (deal starts July 3)

Amazon

Amazon's best gift card deal will soon be back. From July 3-10, first-time gift card customers can get a $5 promotional credit when they spend $50 or more on gift cards in a single order. The credit will appear in your account two days after purchase.

Note that you'll need to redeem your credit by August 25, 2023 at 11:59:59 p.m. PDT.

Amazon gift card deal: Spend $50 on gift cards, get a $5 credit

The top Amazon deals to shop while you wait for Amazon Prime Day 2023

Amazon

There are plenty of great early Prime Day deals on Amazon today. Explore savings on Apple AirPods, PS 5 consoles and more below.

Save $60 on PS5 consoles

Sony

After a long period of being out of stock, the Sony PlayStation 5 is available at Amazon -- at a nice discount. Normally priced at $560, Amazon is offering the God of War PS5 bundle for just $510, a savings of $50.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (disc), $499 (reduced from $560)

Take 20% off Le Creuset

Amazon

Le Creuset is one of the trendiest cookware brands of 2023. The brand is known for its high-quality and beautifully designed pieces, including its statement-piece dutch ovens. Right now, Amazon is offering the Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven for 20% off. The coveted cookware brand sports a premium price tag, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity to save.

This dutch oven is made with cast iron, a material beloved by baking and cooking enthusiasts for its even heat distribution. The 4.8-star-rated product is easy to clean and features a chip-resistant coating.

Price varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the "Flame" color option.

Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven, $359 (reduced from $460)

Save on Apple AirPods Pro 2



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $225 (reduced from $250)

Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this summer? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)

Save $225 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just came out last month -- but you can already score a deal on it. Amazon is currently offering free memory upgrades on the S23 Ultra smartphone.

The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,153 (reduced from $1,380)

Save an extra 20% when you buy $50 in bulk home goods at Amazon



Solimo via Amazon

Did you know Amazon has warehouse-store-like offerings? It's true. And while Amazon already has great everyday prices on bulk paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes and more, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.

This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.

Shop Amazon's warehouse-store sale

Score the Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with Clean Station for 49% off



Amazon

While this more affordable Jet Bot+ robot vacuum by Samsung doesn't feature 3D recognition with AI, it does have LiDAR sensor navigation, five watts of adjustable suction and the all-important self-emptying Clean Station.

Mapping can be controlled via your phone with the Samsung SmartThings App. Remotely check the Jet Bot+'s cleaning status, pause or stop cleaning and view the cleaning history.

You'll get the best price on this robot vacuum at Amazon now.

Samsung Jet Bot+ robot vacuum with clean station, $407 (reduced from $799)

Save 54% on the Ninja Foodi NeverStick Vivid 8-piece cookware set

Amazon

Attention, shoppers: Amazon is offering an unbeatable deal on an eight-piece Ninja cookware set. For a limited time, you can score this Ninja Foodi NeverStick Vivid eight-piece cookware set for 54% off ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2023.

Ninja makes some of the most customer-loved cookware products on Amazon. This impressive 4.7-star-rated set includes an 8-inch fry pan, a 10.25-inch fry pan, a 1.5-quart saucepan with a lid, a 2.5-quart saucepan with a lid and a 6.5-quart stock pot with a lid. The cookware is also oven safe up to 400 degrees.

Upgrade your cookware for less. Snag this eight-piece Ninja set for 54% off today.

Ninja Foodi NeverStick Vivid 8-piece cookware set, $130 (reduced from $280)

The best Amazon Prime Day 2023 deals to shop now

Other retailers will be running competing Amazon Prime Day sales. Walmart, for example, has announced it will be holding its Walmart Plus Week sale that starts on Monday, July 10.

Check out these Amazon Prime Day deals on top brands for you and your family. And be sure to check out even more great Prime Day deals to shop, handpicked by our friends at ETOnline, CBS Sports Essentials and ComicBook.com.

