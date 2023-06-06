Amazon Prime Day 2023: What we know so far

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Get excited! It's almost time for Prime Day. You know Amazon Prime Day. It's one of the biggest shopping events of the year. Alongside Black Friday, it's the best opportunity to score doorbuster savings on major electronics, home goods and just about everything else.

Prime Day features limited-time, limited-quantity deals (called lightning deals) on a wide variety of clothing, bedding, laptops, headphones, Amazon-branded gear and more. You'll also find spotlight deals on big-name merchandise that will last throughout the two-day shopping event. It's a great opportunity to stock up on your favorite products, treat yourself to a new TV or just do some summer shopping.

If you're ready to splurge during this exciting shopping event, then keep reading to explore everything we know about Prime Day 2023 so far.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an annual two-day sales event created by Amazon. The e-commerce giant puts tons of top-selling products on sale exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers. Prime Day is an excellent opportunity for shoppers to score brand-name tech, kitchen appliances, furniture, clothing, toys, beauty products, and more for Black Friday-like prices.

When is Prime Day 2023?

Amazon has not yet announced the dates for Amazon Prime Day 2023. It typically occurs in late June or mid-July.

Last year, the event took place from Tuesday, July 12 to Wednesday, July 13. As such, some people are predicting that this year's event will begin on Tuesday, July 11 and end on Wednesday, July 12. Though in 2021, Amazon chose June 21-June 22 as the Prime Day sale dates, so it's worth noting that there can be quite a bit of variation in the sale dates.

Keep checking back to CBS Essentials for the latest updates on the Amazon Prime Day 2023 sale.

Who can participate in Prime Day 2023?

Amazon Prime Day deals have historically been available only to shoppers with an active Amazon Prime subscription. Those who have never been Amazon Prime members can get a 30-day free trial.

An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month (plus taxes) or $139 per year. It includes much more than access to Prime Day deals: You get free, two-day shipping on most Amazon products (and free same-day delivery in some areas), access to TV shows and movies on Amazon Prime Video plus special deals at Whole Food Market and more.

You can see a full list of Amazon Prime benefits by clicking here. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime by clicking the button below.

What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2023?

We don't know exactly what will be on sale this year, but judging from prior years' sales, we know that there will be a ton of great deals across all product categories. During last year's sale, shoppers could score major savings on tech from top brands like Apple. Samsung, Bose and more. There are also tons of home, baby, pet, beauty, and other deals to choose from.

The top Amazon deals to shop while you wait for Amazon Prime Day 2023

While Prime Day 2023 is still likely a couple months away, there are still plenty of great deals on Amazon today. Explore savings on Apple AirPods, PS 5 consoles and more below.

Save $60 on PS5 consoles

Sony

After a long period of being out of stock, the Sony PlayStation 5 is available at Amazon -- at a nice discount. Normally priced at $560, Amazon is offering the God of War PS5 bundle for just $510, a savings of $50.

PlayStation 5 God of War Ragnarok bundle (disc), $499 (reduced from $560)

Take 20% off Le Creuset

Amazon

Le Creuset is one of the trendiest cookware brands of 2023. The brand is known for its high-quality and beautifully designed pieces, including its statement-piece dutch ovens. Right now, Amazon is offering the Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven for 20% off. The coveted cookware brand sports a premium price tag, so you'll definitely want to take advantage of this opportunity to save.

This dutch oven is made with cast iron, a material beloved by baking and cooking enthusiasts for its even heat distribution. The 4.8-star-rated product is easy to clean and features a chip-resistant coating.

Price varies by color. Right now you'll get the best deal on the "Flame" color option.

Le Creuset enameled cast iron dutch oven, $370 (reduced from $460)

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2



Apple

The latest Apple AirPods Pro 2 earbuds have an upgraded wireless chip for improved audio functionality, a new low distortion driver for clearer audio and improved active noise cancelation. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 provide truly custom sound: You can use your iPhone's camera to analyze your unique ear anatomy and find the perfect audio settings for you.

The design of the AirPods Pro 2 is fairly similar to the previous generation, but Apple has introduced touch control to the AirPods Pro 2 to help users more seamlessly control their AirPods.

Apple AirPods Pro 2, $200 (reduced from $250)

Looking for a lower-budget alternative to the Apple AirPods Pro this summer? The second generation Apple AirPods may lack spatial audio, but the 4.8-star headphones are reviewer-loved.

Apple AirPods, second generation, $99 (reduced from $150)

Save $225 on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra just came out last month -- but you can already score a deal on it. Amazon is currently offering free memory upgrades on the S23 Ultra smartphone.

The phone features a 6.8-inch screen, as compared with the standard S23's 6.1-inch screen. The S23 Ultra includes an an embedded S Pen and the largest battery of the three models. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra also offers a pro-grade camera. The smartphone's camera can film in 8K at 30 frames per second. It also includes a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor to easily adapt to different lighting conditions.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (512 GB), $1,155 (reduced from $1,380)

Get the Google Pixel 7 Pro for $200 off

Best Buy

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features a 6.7" QHD display with 25% higher peak brightness and a polished aluminum finish.

The Google Pixel 7 Pro features an enhanced three-camera system. It has a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and 48-megapixel telephoto camera. The ultra-wide lens is 20% wider than the prior model and offers stronger autofocus. The smartphone includes enhanced zoom capabilities for clearer photos up to a 30x zoom.

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128 GB, unlocked), $699 (reduced from $899)

Save an extra 20% when you buy $50 in bulk home goods at Amazon

Solimo via Amazon

Did you know Amazon has warehouse-store-like offerings? It's true. And while Amazon already has great everyday prices on bulk paper towels, coffee pods, baby wipes and more, you can save an extra 20% when you spend at least $50.

This deal is an Amazon Prime member exclusive.

Shop Amazon's warehouse-store sale

Related content from CBS Essentials