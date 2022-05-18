COVID-19 in Massachusetts: Latest developments

COVID-19 in Massachusetts: Latest developmentsget the free app
Week of May 16
TUESDAY, May 17
• Massachusetts reports 30 additional COVID deaths over 3 days, 3,425 new cases
• FDA authorizes COVID booster shot for healthy kids ages 5 to 11
MONDAY, May 16
• Massachusetts reports 10,789 new COVID cases, nine additional deaths
• Hopkinton recommends masks indoors after rise in COVID cases
Week of May 9, 2022
FRIDAY, May 13
• Massachusetts reports 4,654 new COVID cases, positivity rate increases to 8.68%
THURSDAY, May 12
• Several school districts recommend students wear masks in class
• Massachusetts reports 5,576 new COVID cases, positivity rate over 8% for first time since January
WEDNESDAY, May 11
• Massachusetts reports 3,996 new COVID cases; seven-day weighted average of positive tests increased to 7.89%
• Masks are now mandatory in Northampton Public Schools until May 20
TUESDAY, May 10
• Massachusetts reports 21 additional COVID deaths over 3 days, 2,909 new cases
MONDAY, May 9
• Massachusetts reports 8,625 new COVID cases over 3 days, 1 additional death
• Arlington and Cambridge recommend masks in schools again
Week of May 2, 2022
FRIDAY, May 6
• Seven Massachusetts counties are now considered high-risk for COVID
• Massachusetts reports 3,836 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises to 6.63%
THURSDAY, May 5
• Massachusetts reports 4,376 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises over 6%
WEDNESDAY, May 4
• Massachusetts reports 2,985 new COVID cases, 14 additional deaths
TUESDAY, May 3
• Massachusetts reports 12 additional COVD deaths over 3 days, 2,651 new cases
MONDAY, May 2
• Massachusetts reports 6,290 new COVID cases over 3 days, 6 additional deaths
Week of April 25, 2022
FRIDAY, April 29
• Massachusetts reports 3,199 new COVID cases, positivity rate increases to 5.37%
THURSDAY, April 28
• Massachusetts reports 3,341 new COVID cases, positivity rate increases to 5.04%
• Moderna seeks emergency use authorization for COVID vaccine for kids 5 and under
• Massachusetts wastewater data shows COVID levels appear to be trending down
WEDNESDAY, April 27
• Massachusetts reports 2,807 new COVID cases, positivity rate increases to 4.8%
TUESDAY, April 26
• Boston doctor offers advice for getting underutilized COVID therapy Paxlovid
• Massachusetts reports 1 additional COVID death over 3 days, 2,372 new cases
MONDAY, April 25
• Massachusetts reports 5,443 new COVID cases over 3 days, 10 additional deaths
Week of April 18, 2022
FRIDAY, April 22
• Massachusetts reports 2,303 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths
THURSDAY, April 21
• Massachusetts reports 2,303 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths
• Experts say widespread use of Paxlovid could prevent future hospital surges
• Massachusetts reports 2,528 new COVID cases, 13 additional deaths
• Boston Public Health Commission is "urging" residents to take extra precautions after rise in COVID numbers
• Some CDC panel members say people under 50 should wait for new COVID boosters
WEDNESDAY, April 20
• Justice Department seeks to reinstate mask mandate on public transportation
• Massachusetts reports 1,853 new COVID cases, positivity rate increases To 4.3%
• New COVID outbreak at Chelsea Soldiers' Home
• The Steamship Authority will no longer require masks in terminals or on ferries
• Suffolk, Middlesex, and Berkshire counties are now at medium risk for COVID-19 transmission
• People over 50 who had COVID are at increased risk for shingles, new study says
TUESDAY, April 19
• Massachusetts reports 6,514 new COVID cases, two additional deaths over four days
• Masks are no longer required on the MBTA
• Uber is dropping its mask requirement for riders and drivers
• Travelers at Logan Airport and MBTA stations are adjusting to new mask guidelines
MONDAY, April 18
• TSA will no longer enforce mask mandate after court ruling
Week of April 11, 2022
FRIDAY, April 15
• Massachusetts reports 2,470 new COVID cases, positivity rate near 3.9%
• FDA authorizes first breath test for COVID-19 infection
THURSDAY, April 14
• Massachusetts reports 2,962 new COVID cases, positivity rate now over 3.6%
• Pfizer to seek authorization for COVID booster shots for 5-to-11-year-olds
WEDNESDAY, April 13
• Massachusetts reports 1,969 new COVID cases, 1 additional death
• CDC to extend travel mask requirement for 2 weeks
TUESDAY, April 12
• Massachusetts reports 12 additional COVID deaths over 3 days, 1,712 new cases
• COVID cases in Massachusetts increasing once again
MONDAY, April 11
• Boston Symphony Orchestra cancels European tour over COVID concerns
• Massachusetts reports 4,000 new COVID cases over 3 days, 7 additional deaths
Week of April 4, 2022
FRIDAY, April 8
• Massachusetts reports 1,637 new COVID cases, 2 additional deaths
• 11 Massachusetts State troopers and one sergeant were fired for refusing to get the COVID vaccine
THURSDAY, April 7
• Massachusetts reports 1,760 new COVID cases, 7 additional deaths
WEDNESDAY, April 6
• Massachusetts reports 1,296 new COVID cases, 3 additional deaths
TUESDAY, April 5
• Massachusetts reports 12 additional COVID deaths, 1,116 new COVID cases
MONDAY, April 4
• Massachusetts reports 2,888 new COVID cases over 3 days, no additional deaths
Week of March 28, 2022
FRIDAY, April 1
• COVID-19 cases making a comeback in Massachusetts schools
• Boston's COVID public health emergency ends, but school mask mandate remains
• Massachusetts reports 1,442 new COVID cases, 10 additional deaths
THURSDAY, March 31
• Massachusetts reports 1472 new COVID cases, 7 additional deaths
WEDNESDAY, March 30
• Massachusetts reports 1,252 new COVID cases, 1 additional death
TUESDAY, March 29
• Massachusetts reports 16 additional COVID deaths over three days, 882 new cases
• FDA authorizes second booster shots for people 50 and older
• Massachusetts wastewater data shows slow uptick in COVID levels
• CDC says more than 70% of COVID cases in northeast caused by the Omicron subvariant BA.2
MONDAY, March 28
• Massachusetts reports 2,430 new COVID cases over 3 days, 3 additional deaths
• Dr. Anthony Fauci to give Roger Williams University commencement address in May
Week of March 21, 2022
FRIDAY, March 25
• Massachusetts reports 1,109 new COVID cases, positivity rate back above 2%
THURSDAY, March 24
• Massachusetts reports 1,086 new COVID cases, five additional deaths
• Tufts Medical Center has no COVID patients in ICU for first time in 2 Years
WEDNESDAY, March 23
• Massachusetts reports 1,074 new COVID cases, one additional death
• Moderna says its low-dose COVID vaccine works for kids under 6
TUESDAY, March 22
• Massachusetts reports 15 additional COVD deaths over 3 days, 773 new cases
MONDAY, March 21
• Massachusetts reports 1,693 new COVID cases over 3 days, 7 more deaths
• Masks no longer required in state courthouses in Massachusetts
Week of March 14, 2022
FRIDAY, March 18
• Massachusetts reports 813 new COVID cases, 6 additional deaths
THURSDAY, March 17
• Moderna seeks FDA authorization for 4th dose of COVID shot
• Massachusetts reports 899 new COVID cases, 10 additional deaths
• New COVID variants in forecast for Massachusetts
• Peabody Middle School in Concord is closed Friday due to a COVID-19 outbreak
WEDNESDAY, March 16
• Massachusetts reports 725 new COVID cases, 14 additional deaths
TUESDAY, March 15
• Massachusetts reports 16 additional COVID deaths over 3 days, 502 new cases
MONDAY, March 14
• Massachusetts reports 1,520 new COVID cases over 3 days, 9 additional deaths
Week of March 7, 2022
FRIDAY, March 11
• Massachusetts reports 677 new COVID cases, 14 additional deaths
THURSDAY, March 10
• Massachusetts' COVID death count will decrease by 3,700 after it adjusted its definition
• Massachusetts reports 802 new COVID cases, 22 additional deaths
• Thursday marks the second anniversary of when Gov. Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency at the start of the COVID pandemic
WEDNESDAY, March 9
• Boston to end COVID public health emergency on April 1
• Massachusetts reports 775 new COVID cases, 28 additional deaths
TUESDAY, March 8
• Massachusetts reports 61 additional COVID deaths over 3 days, 607 new cases
MONDAY, March 7
• Worcester Board of Health votes to lift public schools mask mandate effective immediately
• Massachusetts reports 1,694 new COVID cases over 3 days, 22 additional deaths
• Masks, proof of vaccination no longer required to visit Massachusetts State House
Week of February 28, 2022
SATURDAY, March 5
• Boston officially ends its indoor mask mandate in most settings
FRIDAY, March 4
• Massachusetts reports 900 new COVID cases, 23 additional deaths
• Gov. Baker announces the state is downsizing its "Stop The Spread" testing sites due to drop in demand
THURSDAY, March 3
• Massachusetts reports 1,067 new COVID cases, 27 additional deaths
• 3,084 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 over last two weeks
• Experts say COVID transitioning to endemic
WEDNESDAY, March 2
• Massachusetts reports 907 new COVID cases, 35 additional deaths
• TD Garden lifting mask requirement Saturday
• Lawrence Mayor Brian DePeña says city on track to lift indoor mask mandate Friday
• Northeastern will remove indoor mask mandate on campus Saturday
TUESDAY, March 1
• Boston to drop city's indoor mask mandate in most settings as of Saturday
• Mass. reports 1,209 new COVID cases, 62 additional deaths
MONDAY, February 28
• Massachusetts reports 1,632 new COVID cases, 7-Day positivity rate drops below 2%
• Swansea students celebrate end of mask mandate with "Annie" parody
• Many schools returning from February break with no mask mandate
Week of February 21, 2022
FRIDAY, February 25
• CDC significantly eases pandemic mask guidelines
• Massachusetts reports 1,329 new COVID cases, 29 additional deaths
THURSDAY, February 24
• Massachusetts reports 1,556 new COVID cases, 48 additional deaths
WEDNESDAY, February 23
• Massachusetts reports 938 new COVID cases, 133 additional deaths
• School mask mandates ending in New Hampshire
TUESDAY, February 22
• Mass. reports 4,118 new COVID cases over 4 days, 37 additional deaths
MONDAY, February 21
• TD Garden no longer requires proof of COVID vaccination as of Monday
Week of February 14, 2022
SATURDAY, February 19
• The TD Garden announces it will end its proof of COVID vaccination requirement on Monday
• Boston Public Library holds rally for workers after disruptive protests from anti-mask protesters
FRIDAY, February 18
• Boston Mayor Michelle Wu lifts city's proof of vaccine requirement for indoor businesses
• Students excited to drop masks after February vacation
• Massachusetts reports 1,983 new COVID cases, 47 additional deaths
• Mask mandate officially lifted in Newton, prompting mixed reaction among residents
THURSDAY, February 17
• Massachusetts reports 2,326 new COVID cases, 37 additional deaths
• As Worcester drops mask mandate, Boston moves closer to easing restrictions
• 3,921 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week
• New study says COVID increases risk of heart issues up to a year after infection
WEDNESDAY, February 16
• Massachusetts reports 1,653 new COVID cases, 46 additional deaths
• State's health and education secretaries send letter to colleges and universities asking them to consider returning 'near normal' conditions
TUESDAY, February 15
• Court blocks vaccine mandate for some Boston firefighters, police
• Free COVID tests arriving: What to know about expiration dates, cold temps
• Mass. reports 1,459 new COVID cases, 90 additional deaths over 3 days
• Provincetown lifting COVID vaccine proof and mask mandates, citing "zero active cases" among residents
• Massachusetts no longer recommending face masks for everyone indoors
• Boston's proof of vaccine mandate could be dropped in "the next few days," Wu says
MONDAY, February 14
• Mass. reports 3,863 new covid cases over 3 days, 66 additional deaths
• Frustrated parents await guidance on masks in school
• The Massachusetts State House will reopen to the public on February 22, lawmakers announced
Week of February 7, 2022
FRIDAY, February 11
• Massachusetts reports 2,499 new COVID cases, 53 additional deaths
• Massachusetts State Police claim of 'prohibited practice' over state's COVID vaccine mandate dismissed
• Salem health officials receive anti-Semitic messages in response to COVID decisions
• FDA postpones advisory panel meeting on Pfizer's COVID vaccine for kids under 5
• MIAA ending mask requirement for high school sports on February 28
THURSDAY, February 10
• Mass. reports 2,611 new COVID cases, 7-day positivity rate drops below 4%
• 6,723 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week
• Archdiocese Of Boston to end mask requirement for Masses on February 28
• Boston will not drop mask mandate in city schools on February 28, Wu says
• Boston Teachers Union reaches deal with city allowing COVID testing for unvaccinated educators
WEDNESDAY, February 9
• Mass. reports 2,794 new COVID cases, 69 additional deaths
• Mask mandate for Massachusetts schools ending February 28
TUESDAY, February 8
• Salem Board of Health votes to rescind COVID-related public health rules
• Massachusetts reports 128 additional COVID deaths over 3 Days, 1,792 new cases
• 42 Massachusetts schools now allowed by state to lift mask mandates
• Boston nearing thresholds to drop proof of vaccination requirement in some indoor settings, mayor says
• City councilors want hearing on why Boston is still in a public health emergency
• Marlboro ends indoor mask mandate
MONDAY, February 7
• Mass. reports 6,725 new COVID cases over 3 days, 56 additional deaths
• Worcester board of health to drop city's indoor mask mandate on February 18
Week of January 31, 2022
FRIDAY, February 4
• Mass. tops 1.5 million confirmed COVID cases, but positivity rate drops again
THURSDAY, February 3
• Mass. reports 4,829 new COVID cases, 59 additional deaths
• 11,986 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week
• Omicron COVID variant may cause less damage to lungs than delta variant, researchers say
• Medicare opens up access to free at-home COVID-19 tests
WEDNESDAY, February 2
• Massachusetts reports 4,973 new COVID cases, 87 additional deaths
• Some doctors, parents urge schools to make masks optional for students
TUESDAY, February 1
• Massachusetts reports 127 additional COVID deaths over 3 days, 2,628 new cases
• Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID vaccine for kids under 5
MONDAY, January 31
• Mass. reports 12,127 new COVID cases over 3 days, 83 additional deaths
• Massachusetts colleges should return to "near normal" and transition to endemic, state says
• Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine gets full approval from FDA
• Schools enrolled in new program to begin receiving at-home COVID tests
Week of January 23, 2022
FRIDAY, January 28
• Massachusetts reports 7,181 new COVID cases, 65 additional deaths
THURSDAY, January 27
• Judge pauses COVID vaccine mandate for certain Boston workers
• Mass. reports 8,616 new COVID cases, 7-day positivity rate drops below 10%
• 21,686 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week
• Moderna starts testing Omicron-specific booster dose
WEDNESDAY, January 26
• Smooth sailing at COVID testing sites around Boston
• Massachusetts reports 7,918 new COVID cases, 80 additional deaths
TUESDAY, January 25
• Mass. reports 7,120 new COVID cases and 148 additional deaths over 3 days
• Boston parents hold driving protest outside DESE meeting over COVID protocols
MONDAY, January 24
• Man can't get heart transplant because he's not vaccinated against COVID
• Mass. reports 24,512 new COVID cases over 3 days, 78 additional deaths
• Mayor Wu extends vaccination deadline, but 100 Boston firefighters protest mandate at City Hall
SUNDAY, January 23
• Boston city workers given additional week to show proof of COVID vaccination
Week of January 17, 2022
FRIDAY, January 21
• Massachusetts reports 13,935 new COVID cases, 102 additional deaths
• Salem offers $500 incentive to workers at businesses where COVID vaccines required
• Booster shots provide best protection against Omicron variant, CDC studies show
• COVID-19 vaccinations do not impair fertility in men or women, study finds
• Massachusetts Nurses Union wants Baker's help to address "overwhelmed and burned out" workers
THURSDAY, January 20
• Mask rage incidents growing in Massachusetts
• Nearly half of all COVID hospitalizations are "incidental" cases
• Massachusetts reports 14,384 new COVID cases, 86 additional deaths
• 32,909 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last week
WEDNESDAY, January 19
• Massachusetts reports 14,647 new COVID cases, 199 additional deaths
• COVID forecaster sees brighter future
• Customer punches Regina Pizzeria employee after being asked to wear mask
• Child care and preschools in Massachusetts to get rapid COVID tests for kids, staff
• 400 million N95 masks to be given away by federal government starting next week
• Salem father, daughter back home after COVID puts both in ICU
TUESDAY, January 18
• Massachusetts COVID cases on steep downward trend
• Massachusetts reports 56,489 new COVID cases over multiple days, 47 additional deaths
• Free at-home COVID tests now available online through post office
• Massachusetts "very much on the back side" of Omicron surge, Baker says
• State to provide weekly at-home COVID tests for students, staff at schools
• New high-capacity COVID testing site opens in Roxbury
• Moderna plans to have combination COVID booster, flu vaccine ready by Fall 2023
MONDAY, January 17
• Boston nurses concerned about limited supply of N95 masks
Week of January 10, 2022
SATURDAY, January 15
• Boston's B-Together initiative that requires proof of vaccination in certain indoor spaces goes into effect
FRIDAY, January 14
• Massachusetts reports 12,864 new COVID cases, 64 additional deaths
• Massachusetts hospital leaders say health care system is "gasping for air"
• Mayor Michelle Wu announces the COVID vaccine mandate for Boston city employees will not officially be enforced until Jan. 24
• Some Boston students walk out to demand remote learning count towards 180 school days
THURSDAY, January 13
• Massachusetts reports 18,721 new COVID cases, 36 additional deaths
• 48,414 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in the last week
• 3 "Center for COVID Control" testing sites shut down due to lack of clinical lab licenses
WEDNESDAY, January 12
• Boston plans to provide rapid COVID tests to students prior to February vacation
• Massachusetts reports 22,184 new COVID cases, 75 additional deaths
• Massachusetts testing more than 500 deer for COVID
TUESDAY, January 11
• Brookline will require proof of vaccination to enter restaurants, gyms, entertainment venues
• Boston wastewater suggests surge of Omicron cases may be falling off
• Gov. Baker pushes back on pressure to allow remote learning, increased mask guidance
• Massachusetts reports 116 additional COVID deaths over three days, 17,802 new cases
• CDC reportedly considering recommending N95 masks
• 26 million rapid at-home COVID tests coming to Massachusetts over next 3 months, Baker says
• Baker activates 500 more National Guard members to help hospitals
MONDAY, January 10
• Massachusetts reports 60,986 new COVID cases over 3 Days, 53 additional deaths
• Teen develops website to find COVID tests for sale online
• Massachusetts launches digital COVID vaccine record access for residents at MyVaxRecords.Mass.Gov
• Massachusetts extends mask requirement in all public schools through February 28
• Massachusetts is changing how it reports COVID-19 hospitalizations
Week of January 1, 2022
SATURDAY, January 8
• Commuter Rail will be cutting back service for at least two weeks due to the impact of COVID-19 on its workforce
• Massachusetts Lottery holds 3 COVID vaccine clinics this weekend
• Framingham Public Schools are suspending extracurricular activities due to a rise in COVID cases
FRIDAY, January 7
• Massachusetts reports 26,187 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises over 23%
THURSDAY, January 6
• Massachusetts reports 24,570 new COVID cases, positivity rate rises to 22.43%
• 51,100 at Massachusetts schools test positive for COVID-19 in last two weeks
• Massachusetts lawmaker files bill to make at-home COVID tests exempt from state sales tax
WEDNESDAY, January 5
• Massachusetts reports 27,612 new COVID cases, new single day record
• Massachusetts COVID deaths surpass 20,000
• Fenway Park to reopen as COVID vaccine site Thursday
• Boston Mayor urges vaccines, boosters as hospitals deal with COVID surge
• DESE says some KN95 masks given to schools not tested by MIT, as Baker said
• Framingham schools suspend extra-curricular activities for two weeks
• Boston superintendent Brenda Cassellius fills in as teacher amid staffing shortage
• COVID sniffing dogs search Norton Middle School for traces of virus
TUESDAY, January 4
• COVID sniffing K-9s begin working in Massachusetts schools
• Massachusetts reports 16,621 new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate now over 20%
• New Bedford High School, Middle School pause sports until Friday
• Weymouth High School closed Wednesday due to staffing shortages
• Boston looking to open "higher-capacity testing site" during case surge
• More than 1,000 Boston teachers, staff out on first day back after winter break
• Massachusetts emergency room doctors, nurses say they're overwhelmed
• Wellesley schools to resume winter sports after pause due to COVID cases
MONDAY, January 3
• Massachusetts reports 31,184 new COVID cases over 3 days, positivity rate hits new peak
• Gov. Baker and the DESE defend decision to give face masks to Mass. teachers despite study saying they don't offer much protection
• Hospitals in for "rough" January, says UMass Memorial Health Care president
• FDA allows Pfizer booster shots for kids ages 12-to-15
• 155 Boston school employees out sick following winter break
• Baker: "vast majority" of Massachusetts schools open after winter break, despite COVID concerns
SATURDAY, January 1, 2022
• Massachusetts starts handing out 227,000 rapid COVID-19 test kits for school teachers, staff
• Over 80 flights canceled from Logan Airport, around the country as Omicron causes airline staffing shortages