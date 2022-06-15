Massachusetts reports 1,543 new COVID cases, 13 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,543 new confirmed COVID cases on Wednesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 5.71%.

There were 13 additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 510 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 44 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,745,051. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,586.

There were 34,772 total new tests reported.