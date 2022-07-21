Massachusetts reports 10,250 new COVID cases, 42 additional deaths over last week

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 10,250 new confirmed COVID cases over the past week. There were 42 additional deaths reported.

The new numbers released Thursday are the second since Massachusetts switched to a weekly report and represent seven days of data.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 8.17%, which is up from the last report by .30%.

As of July 19, there are 189 patients primarily hospitalized for COVID. There are 52 patients in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,793,437. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,860.

There were 135,653 total new tests reported.