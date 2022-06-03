Massachusetts reports 2,975 new COVID cases, 12 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,975 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts rose to 7.73% after dropping on Thursday.

There were 12 additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 665 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 70 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,725,219. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,474.

There were 43,302 total new tests reported.