Massachusetts reports 2,561 new COVID cases, 24 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,561 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts dropped again, this time to 7.29%.

There were 24 additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 696 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 80 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,722,244. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19.462.

There were 45,874 total new tests reported.