Massachusetts reports 7,096 new COVID cases, 31 additional deaths over 6 days

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,096 new confirmed COVID cases over the past week. There were 31 additional deaths reported.

The new numbers released Thursday are the first since Massachusetts switched to a weekly report and represent six days of data.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 7.87%.

As of July 12, there were 165 patients primarily hospitalized for COVID. There are 46 patients in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,783,187. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,818.

There were 96,456 total new tests reported.