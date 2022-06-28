Massachusetts reports 8 additional COVID deaths over 3 days, 1,319 new cases

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1.319 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 5.63%.

There were eight additional deaths reported from Saturday to Monday.

Currently, there are 501 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 43 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,762,215. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19.684.

There were 18,745 total new tests reported.