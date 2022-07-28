Massachusetts reports 9,954 new COVID cases, 38 additional deaths over last week

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 9,954 new confirmed COVID cases over the past week. There were 38 additional deaths reported.

The new numbers released Thursday are the third since Massachusetts switched to a weekly report and represent seven days of data.

The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 8.09%, which is down from the last report by .08%.

As of July 27, there are 171 patients primarily hospitalized for COVID. There are 48 patients in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,803,391. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,898.

There were 135,460 total new tests reported.