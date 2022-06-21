Massachusetts reports 4,066 new COVID cases over 4 days, 15 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 4,066 new confirmed COVID cases on Tuesday after no reports over the holiday weekend. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 5.39%.

There were 15 additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 469 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 53 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,752,342. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,616.

There were 80,705 total new tests reported.