Massachusetts reports 7,626 new COVID cases, positivity rate drops to 8.30%

BOSTON -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 7,626 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday, after no reports over the weekend. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 8.30%.

There were eight additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 807 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 74 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,698,587. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,330.

There were 100,230 total new tests reported.