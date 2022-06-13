Massachusetts is sending 2 million at-home COVID tests to cities and towns

BOSTON - Massachusetts residents will soon be able to get their hands on more at-home COVID tests. The Baker administration announced Monday that it is sending more than 2 million rapid test kits to the majority of cities and towns in the state.

A total of 264 out of the state's 351 cities and towns have requested the tests. It will be up to each municipality to determine how to distribute the tests.

Cities and towns will receive the tests over the next two weeks. Click here for a list of municipalities that are getting test kits.

"This initiative builds upon the Commonwealth's nation-leading efforts to make testing accessible for residents throughout the pandemic," Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. "Along with vaccines and treatments, testing remains an important tool to manage COVID, which is why we will continue to ensure testing resources remain widely available."

The state has secured about 30 million rapid tests for residents and local organizations over the past six months, Baker said.

Reported COVID cases in the state have been falling recently, with the seven-day weighted average of positive tests at 6.53% as of Friday.

More than 84% of eligible Massachusetts residents are vaccinated against COVID, and half of adults in the state are boosted.