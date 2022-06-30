Massachusetts reports 1,915 new COVID cases, 8 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,915 new confirmed COVID cases on Thursday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 5.85%.

There were eight additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 491 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 48 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,765,659. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,709.

There were 34,925 total new tests reported.