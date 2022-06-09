Boston Public Schools ending mask mandate
BOSTON – Students in Boston will no longer be required to wear masks in school starting on Monday.
Boston Public Schools will encourage masks but not require them.
The city cited sustained downward trends in COVID cases and hospitalizations as the reason for changing the policy.
Masks will still be required in certain instances, including when a student tests positive and returns to class before 10 days of isolation.
