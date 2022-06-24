Massachusetts reports 1,727 new COVID cases, 10 additional deaths

BOSTON - The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,727 new confirmed COVID cases on Friday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 5.78%.

There were 10 additional deaths reported.

Currently, there are 481 people in the hospital with COVID. There are also 38 patients currently in intensive care.

Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 1,757,405. The total number of confirmed deaths in the state is now 19,667.

There were 36,186 total new tests reported.